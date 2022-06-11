10 Dragon Ball characters who can never be defeated 

Dragon Ball boasts a large number of powerful warriors. We've seen Goku struggle against enemies who have gotten progressively stronger over time, yet he and his comrades have always come out on top.

But that does not mean there are no beings in the Dragon Ball's universe who are not invincible in some ways. So, in this list, we'll present 10 characters who can never be beaten, whether as a result of a wish, a technicality, or simply their sheer strength.

Disclaimer: This list is based on the writer’s opinion. It won't take into account any kind of sealing techniques or Zeno’s erasure ability. It contains spoilers from Dragon Ball, Dragon Ball Z and Dragon Ball Super.

10) Garlic Jr.

Garlic Jr. is in no way a strong fighter, but he is one of the few Dragon Ball characters who wished for true immortality. Even if he is never going to be able to come back from the Death Zone and fight our heroes, he is still immortal.

This means that no matter what happens, he can never be truly defeated. Even if his is not strong enough to destroy the Z warriors at the beginning of the fight, his unlimited stamina and regeneration would tire them out at some point.

9) Infinite Zamasu

Thanks to the problems Zamasu and Goku Black’s Potara fusion had, because of one of them being a mortal, his physical body was destroyed. But Fused Zamasu’s conviction was so strong, his immortality allowed him to come back as a being of pure will even after he was destroyed.

Zamasu was immortal, and even without a body, he would come back to achieve his goal. There was nothing any of them could do against such a strong opponent. If not for Zeno, Infinite Zamasu would have never been defeated.

8) Shenron

Shenron's ability to die has been established. When King Piccolo murdered him after longing for endless youth, he was the first to demonstrate this. We subsequently learn, however, that even if he is killed, Shenron can resurrect as long as there is a Kami.

After defeating King Piccolo, Kami chose to resurrect Shenron and reactivate the Dragon Balls. So, no matter how many times you slay this fearsome wish-granting dragon he will return as long as there is a Kami on Earth.

7) Janemba

Saikyou 🌻 @SaikyouManga Janemba is a villain that 100% could be the final boss

He's literally the perfect concept of a chaotic pure evil villain and his abilities are visually amazing

Just wish he had more personality and y'know... be able to talk Janemba is a villain that 100% could be the final bossHe's literally the perfect concept of a chaotic pure evil villain and his abilities are visually amazing Just wish he had more personality and y'know... be able to talk https://t.co/eaZPT4Cye4

Janemba is not really a being, he is the embodiment of the concept of evil. And even if we saw his physical body being destroyed during the end of the movie, he was not truly defeated. Similar to Zamasu, his will is still out there.

In the universe, there can be no good without evil, and Janemba represents all that is wicked. We don't know if we'll see him again, but we know he's still lurking around, waiting for the right moment.

6) Mechikabura

Mechikabura is one of the main antagonists in the game Dragon Ball Heroes. He is another one of the beings in the multiverse who was able to wish for true immortality. He is the Dark king of the Demon Realm, and he has always been power hungry.

He was able to brainwash his timeline's Dende into creating the Dark Dragon Balls, artifacts of such power that they were able to distort time and space. Because of his actual immortality, he cannot be defeated in a one-on-one fight, similar to Garlic Jr's.

5) Raditz as a kid

Todd Blankenship @Herms98 To recap a long, tedious prior thread: Viz worded Bardock’s wish as to have his sons “end up thriving”, which many took to mean Goku+Raditz were blessed for life. But the idea is merely that they grow up fine (ie successfully reach adulthood) To recap a long, tedious prior thread: Viz worded Bardock’s wish as to have his sons “end up thriving”, which many took to mean Goku+Raditz were blessed for life. But the idea is merely that they grow up fine (ie successfully reach adulthood) https://t.co/RNnIjK1fGQ

Raditz is a weak Saiyan who prefers a stealthy and calculated approach against his adversaries. He was defeated early on in the franchise. However, in the most recent chapter of Dragon Ball Super, we learnt a surprising revelation about him.

During his encounter with Gas, Bardock was able to make a wish. He hoped that nothing bad would happen to his children as they grew older. This essentially means that Raditz and Goku were invincible as children. They might be weaker than their enemies, but they would survive every encounter until they became adults.

4) Goku and Vegeta

We have already talked about Bardock’s wish, but Goku and Vegeta have another reason to be on this list. They have been defeated plenty of times during the franchise. But they have never been warriors who accept defeat easily. They come back again and again until they are able to win the fight.

Both Saiyans' willpower is so powerful that they have overcome all of the limitations set by their bodies. They may not be the strongest warriors in the multiverse, but we can be certain that they will never give up until they become the strongest.

3) The Grand Priest

zzzenkai @zzzenkai_ A lot of fans theorize that Angels age backwards. This would explain why Kusu is the oldest despite looking young, and Martinu is second youngest angel despite looking older than most. Maybe that’s why the Grand Priest looks so young, even though he is the father of all Angels.🤔 A lot of fans theorize that Angels age backwards. This would explain why Kusu is the oldest despite looking young, and Martinu is second youngest angel despite looking older than most. Maybe that’s why the Grand Priest looks so young, even though he is the father of all Angels.🤔 https://t.co/KPiRPQWVpg

Father of all Angels, and right-hand to the Omni-King, The Grand Priest is a being of almost limitless power. Every Angel respects him, and everyone knows that none of them can beat him in a one-on-one fight.

Aside from that, he appears to have the ability to produce matter out of thin air, implying that he possesses some great and unknown powers. Nobody in the multiverse as of right now would be able to defeat this powerful being.

2) Zalama

The creator of the Eternal Dragon that resides inside the Super Dragon Balls, Zalama is a being with an unlimited amount of power. We still don’t know the true extent of his abilities, but they seem to be on par with Zeno.

His creation can grant any wish made by the one who summons it. We have not seen him in the series yet, but the power Super Shenron displayed offered us a glimpse of his creator's abilities. No one could take this mighty warrior down.

1) Zeno

Zeno is the Omni-King of the multiverse. Even though Zeno looks adorable and harmless, he hides a terrifying power behind those cute pair of eyes. As the King of the Multiverse, he is able to create and erase anything he wants with just a thought.

He is the only being in Dragon Ball to have permanently defeated an immortal being, erasing him completely from existence. No other character in the entire franchise has a chance against this all-powerful creature.

