3 Dragon Ball characters Goku couldn't beat alone (& 3 he can beat with his eyes closed)

Being a series about fighting, Dragon Ball always seems to break the mold and have its characters soar to heights once unimaginable. When watching the original Dragon Ball, it’s interesting to consider how goofy little Goku will one day be battling Gods and occasionally win.

Nevertheless, Dragon Ball has reached that point, and as a result, some opponents who were quite frightening in the past are a warm-up at best now. Contrarily, despite how high Goku has soared, the opponents have soared just as high with him, and he has yet to beat them alone.

Three Dragon Ball characters Goku needed help beating

1) Jiren

Jiren seen at full power during the Super anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Although Goku almost defeated Jiren singlehandedly in the Tournament of Power, he couldn’t quite finish the job before losing Mastered Ultra Instinct. Thankfully, Frieza and Android 17 still had enough power left to team up with Goku and defeat the drained Jiren as a team.

However, as a result, Goku has yet to defeat Jiren with his own hands and his own hands alone.

2) Zamasu

Zamasu as seen in the Super anime (Image via Toei Animation)

While Goku was able to keep up with the individual Zamasu himself and Fused Zamasu as part of Vegito, the situation quickly gets out of his hands. Upon his mortal body being destroyed, Zamasu becomes Infinite Zamasu and populates the entire universe.

While Goku and his friends did save the day by calling Zeno, the protagonist couldn’t defeat Zamasu with his own hands in the end.

3) Granolah

Granolah (front center) as seen in the Super manga (Image via Shueisha Shonen Jump)

While Goku will likely be at the level of beating Granolah fairly soon in the Dragon Ball Super manga, this has yet to pass. However, the two did fight in the Granolah the Survivor arc, with Granolah winning handily against the Saiyan protagonist.

While Goku will presumably be able to defeat Granolah on his own soon, this outcome has yet to pass as of this article’s writing.

Three Dragon Ball characters Goku can make short work of

1) Yamcha

Yamcha as seen in Z (Image via Toei Animation)

While Yamcha hasn’t been seen much in Dragon Ball Super, fans can safely assume he’s still just as weak as he has been in the past. Unfortunately for Yamcha, his power hasn’t been relevant since Z’s start and the introduction of the Saiyans.

Considering this is before Super Saiyan was even introduced, it’s safe to say Goku could beat Yamcha blindfolded.

2) Piccolo

Piccolo as seen in the Super: Broly movie (Image via Toei Animation)

Although stronger and with more lasting relevance than Yamcha, Piccolo is still someone who falls to the wayside in terms of strength in the current Dragon Ball. With the addition of powerups on the level of Ultra Instinct, Piccolo simply can’t keep up, with his most recent powerup being Z’s Super Namekian fusion.

As a result, Piccolo is weak enough that Goku could beat the Namekian with his eyes closed.

3) Uub

Uub as seen in the final episodes of Z (Image via Toei Animation)

Although the incarnation of Buu, fans must remember that the Super manga and anime take place before the end of Z. As a result, while Uub has all the latent power of Buu, he has yet to have any training to control or focus this power.

Until Uub receives the training which he does from Goku in the final moments of Z, the young human child could easily be a blindfolded warm-up for the Saiyan being.

