One Dragon Ball fighter can beat Beerus in the most unexpected ways of all

Dragon Ball fans have acclimated to the regular appearances of Lord Beerus in the franchise. For now, the God of Destruction of Universe 7 is on the same side as the rest of the Z warriors. But what would happen if Goku and his friends were to make him angry once again?

Without Goku or Vegeta to protect them, would Earth stand a chance against Beerus? The answer is yes. They can certainly win thanks to one of the most obscure characters the franchise has to offer. Continue reading to learn more about this enigmatic Dragon Ball character and how they can defeat Beerus in a fight.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author’s opinion and contains spoilers for Dragon Ball’s manga.

Can Dragon Ball’s Beerus be defeated by something as simple as carrots?

Beerus is probably the most powerful being in Universe 7 (Image via Akira Toriyama/Shueisha, Viz Media, Dragon Ball Super)

As mentioned before, the idea of Beerus being a part of the main cast is something that feels natural. He started as a major antagonist for Dragon Ball Super, threatening to blow up Earth at minimal inconvenience.

He may have gotten better with time to mentor Goku and Vegeta, but we must remember that he is still a God of Destruction. Beerus could change his mind about Earth at any moment, be it because of a dish he does not like or out of sheer boredom.

Goku Couldn't let beerus destroy earth

Earthlings can never be sure about when Beerus could turn on them in the future. With Goku and Vegeta's ability of powerful transformations, Beerus’ threat is exponentially smaller, which may calm a few fans down.

But what would happen if they were ever unavailable to help their friends? But many forget that Earth still has one last line of defense - Monster Carrot, an old and forgotten villain from the original Dragon Ball manga.

Who is Monster Carrot?

Monster Carrot was forgotten by the majority of the fandom (Image via Akira Toriyama/Shueisha, Viz Media, Dragon Ball)

Monster Carrot is a minor villain who appeared in Dragon Ball’s Pilaf Saga. Acting as the leader of the Rabbit Mob, he is a giant white rabbit with anthropomorphic traits. For some time, he took control over a small town in the middle of the Diablo Dessert.

His fighting capabilities were extremely low, but he had a special power that could technically defeat any opponent. Anyone he touches with his hands will immediately be turned into a carrot, no matter who they are.

Where is he right now?

How did they survive in space? (Image via Akira Toriyama/Shueisha, Viz Media, Dragon Ball)

Thanks to his Power Pole, Goku was able to take care of Monster Carrot without much complications. Instead of allowing the mob boss to touch him, Goku simply lifted him and his subordinates with his weapon and placed them on the Moon.

He told them they would be left there for a year, making mochi for all the children on Earth. If they were able to do this, Goku would bring them back down to the planet. They started working immediately, trying to fulfill their part of the deal.

Monster Carrot still on the moon since before 1.0

Sadly for Monster Carrot and his lackeys, Master Roshi would later destroy the moon in an attempt to stop Goku’s rampage while in Great Ape form. Many fans believed the former criminal leader died during this time, but it was revealed that he was simply floating through space with the rest of the Rabbit Mob.

During the Galactic Patrol Prisoner Saga of Dragon Ball Super, fans were able to see that Monster Carrot and his gang were back on the Moon’s surface. This means they are still out there, waiting for Goku to come for them.

Would his powers work against Beerus?

Please take the time this Easter to remember the most terrifying villain in Dragon Ball history.

We only saw this power during the original manga and anime series, so it is not clear if this ability works for any other being. However, there is no record of the ability's effects on Godly being, so we can assume it may work against Beerus.

It would most likely be a last ditch attempt to calm down the God of Destruction, given the risk it could carry for Monster Carrot. However, we know Beerus can sometimes act overconfident and allow his opponents to take the first swing.

If Monster Carrot’s ability can somehow work on Beerus, just a simple touch from the rabbit criminal would be enough to end the fight. If they later decide to free Beerus from his orange prison, they could simply ask the mob boss to turn him back to his original state.

Final thoughts

BREAKING: Poster for new 2022 DRAGON BALL SUPER FILM leaked!

If Beerus ever turns into the tantrum-throwing villain he was at the beginning of Dragon Ball Super, Goku and Vegeta would obviously be the first lines of defense. Hypothetically, even if they are unable to help, it is nice to know Earth still has hope.

Just a trip to the Moon would be enough to bring back the best chance they would have at stopping the God of Destruction. It is unclear if Monster Carrot’s power would affect the godly creature, but nothing points to it being impossible.

"but freeza could-"

Bam, one touch, Freeza is now a carrot.



Cell? Carrot. Buu? Pink carrot. Beerus. Heavenly carrot. Hit? Time travelling carrot. Black? Rosé carrot.



"but freeza could-"

Bam, one touch, Freeza is now a carrot.

Cell? Carrot. Buu? Pink carrot. Beerus. Heavenly carrot. Hit? Time travelling carrot. Black? Rosé carrot.

No beating Monster Carrot.

If anything, the idea of Beerus being turned into a carrot would work perfectly with Dragon Ball’s sense of humor. At the end of the day, it is unlikely Beerus will ever turn evil again, but it is entertaining to imagine him being defeated by vegetables.

