Dragon Ball: Can Zeno bring back destroyed universes?

The Dragon Ball universe is full of beings who far surpass human pedestals. However, there is no one in the series who is as powerful and mighty as Zeno.

In front of Zeno, even the Gods of Destruction like Beerus and others are shown to be scared to their bones. While our favorite Saiyan, Goku, has managed to befriend this godly being, the powers of Zeno easily bypass his appearance and makes him truly fearsome.

We have seen Zeno erase universes like a piece of cake in Dragon Ball Super. This article discusses whether he also has the ability to bring back destroyed universes.

The powers of Zeno still remain a mystery in Dragon Ball

Zeno’s unbounded abilities

While Grand Zeno doesn’t seem to be great intellectually, his destructive powers in Dragon Ball Super anime and manga so far are second to none. He is the Omni King of the entire multiverse and easily one of the most overpowered anime characters. His unparalleled raw power easily makes up for his lack of real combat abilities since he can easily destroy universes at a whim.

In Dragon Ball Super, when Goku was fighting against Zamasu and Goku Black in the future, he had no other choice than to rely on Mighty Zeno to help him. It was at that time when fans of the anime truly understood why even super strong characters like Beerus are afraid of him.

If that’s not all, during the Tournament of Power arc, Zeno decided to eliminate any universe that would lose all their fighters during the course of the event. He could do the same by just closing his palm. Being such an unrestrained force, fans are now left with the question of whether this mighty being can also bring back the destroyed universes.

Can Zeno recreate the universes he destroys?

While Zeno holds the power to destroy universes within an instant, his powers are not limitless. For instance, during the Tournament of Power itself, the Omni King was unable to keep track of Dyspo’s movements when the latter started moving faster than light and sound.

In another instance, after Zeno wiped out the entire multiverse in the future, he was just stuck in Limbo till Goku decided to bring him back. These go to show that even the Omni King’s abilities are finite with certain limits to it.

Now comes the big question - can Zeno bring back the universes he destroys? This answer is still kept in the dark since he has not displayed any such ability in either the anime or the manga.

Some fans mistakenly believe that it was the Omni King who was responsible for the recreation of the destroyed universes during the Tournament of Power. However, that is not the case. Android 17’s wish to restore the universes was granted by the Super Dragon Balls and not Zeno.

In the Dragon Ball Z: Resurrection ‘F’ movie, angels were shown to be bestowed with the ability to reverse time. This means that even if Zeno cannot bring back the destroyed universes, he can simply turn to his caretaker, the Grand Priest, to do the task.

However, then again, we don’t know how far these angels or the Grand Priest can reverse time since Whis performed his time reversal within moments of Earth getting destroyed by the villain, Frieza.

From all this, we can conclude that while Zeno has the ability to destroy, his restorative capacities are yet to be unveiled in the due course of Dragon Ball.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sohan Dasgupta