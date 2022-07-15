5 Dragon Ball characters Gohan will soon surpass (& 5 he never will)

Akira Toriyama's Dragon Ball franchise leaps forward with a new movie, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. As the release date is approaching, the Dragon Ball community is super stoked to witness Gohan reaching new heights with the "Son Gohan Beast" form. The pacifist's endless fighting potential should never be questioned, as his new power levels can only be speculated.

Thanks to his newly attained powers, he may be capable enough to tackle several strong and acknowledged characters, but even then, there are some beings he cannot win against.

This article cites five Dragon Ball characters that Gohan will soon surpass and five more he never will.

Frieza and 4 other Dragon Ball characters who are soon going to be overtaken by Gohan

1) Piccolo

Piccolo (Image via Toei Animation)

Piccolo is a skilled Namekian fighter who joins Goku and the gang to protect the earth from several onslaughts of alien and android adversaries. He trains and raises Gohan in Goku's absence but has since fallen to the sidelines.

That is not the case anymore as Piccolo appears to be making a comeback for a lead role in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. The fan-favorite Namekian has mastered a new form called Orange Piccolo.

Gohan would still be able to surpass his newest form, as even in the Tournament of Power Saga, the difference between their power levels was highly noticeable.

2) Frieza

Golden Frieza in Dragon Ball Super! (Image via Toei Animation)

Frieza is one of the most infamous villains in the Dragon Ball universe. Even when he did not attain his "Golden" form, he was mighty. When he did achieve his "Golden" form, he could easily keep up with Super Saiyan Blue Goku. However, even with his sadistic fighting style and multiple forms, it is proven time and time again that he is not invincible.

To say that Gohan could easily surpass Frieza with his new form is nothing short of a controversy, as fans are yet to grasp the extent of Gohan's newfound powers. It would be safe to believe that he would be on par with Frieza's peak.

3) Hit

Hit in the Tournament of Power Saga! (Image via Toei Animation)

Hit is a brutal combatant from Universe 6 and even posed a severe threat to the likes of Goku. His time-skipping ability and his overall skills and strength are a force to be reckoned with.

Eventually, Goku caught up to him in the Tournament of Power Saga and bested him. Even though Hit would be a mighty adversary to Gohan, it is safe to assume that Gohan would probably surpass him with his new form.

4) Kefla

Kefla in The Tournament of Power! (Image via Toei Animation)

Kefla is the Saiyan fusion born from the union between Caulifla and Kale; thus, her power and speed are immense. Her Super Saiyan form could keep up with Goku's Super Saiyan Blue. This forced Goku to step up his game, and he had to use Kaio-Ken x20 along with his transformation to have the upper hand.

Gohan's victory over Kefla could be a topic of serious speculation, but if his new form lives up to its looks, Gohan is up for another win.

5) Toppo

Toppo in the Tournament of Power Saga! (Image via Toei Animation)

Hailing from the 11th Universe, Toppo is a mighty warrior. He possesses the skills and abilities required to become the next Hakaishin. He is also capable of using Destroyer energy with ease.

Surpassing a potential God of Destruction is undoubtedly not an easy task, but one can only hope to witness Gohan pushing his limits enough to take on this adversary.

Gohan still wouldn't be able to catch up to Whis and 4 other Dragon Ball characters

1) Beerus

Beerus in Dragon Ball Super (Image via Toei Animation)

Beerus has demonstrated his incredible power many times in Dragon Ball Super. He watches over Universe 7 and seems lazy and uninterested at times, but that can never taint his strength. He can destroy just about anything but chooses not to.

Gohan's newfound abilities would not amount to anything if he were to face Lord Beerus in battle. The difference in their overall strength is too huge to cover.

2) Whis

Whis in Dragon Ball Super (Image via Toei Animation)

Whis is much stronger than Broly and Beerus, which confirms that he is the strongest being in Universe 7. He is presumed to be the fastest in the entire universe and can also move across Nebulas. His mastery over Ultra Instinct makes it borderline impossible to land a hit.

It is a very tedious and unrealistic goal to challenge Whis, considering the current state of Gohan.

3) Zeno

Zeno is the supreme ruler of everything that ever was, is, or will be in the world of Dragon Ball. Often referred to as the Omni king, Zeno can destroy the entire multiverse instantly.

Although he is not known as a fighter, he can best the finest martial artists with training. No matter how powerful the "Son Gohan Beast" mode gets, Gohan can never challenge Zeno with the hope of winning.

4) Grand Priest

Grand Priest, Father of all the 12 angels in Dragon Ball Super (image via Toei Animation)

Other than Zeno, Whis's might can only be faced by the likes of the Grand Priest, who is the father of all 12 known Angels. This deity is insanely strong and is said to be the strongest "warrior" in the entire multiverse. The only being who can face him with hopes of winning would be Zeno, but the Grand Priest acts as his mentor.

Gohan cannot possibly be buffed so hard that he could challenge the immortal Grand Priest, who can stop the Gods of Destruction using a single finger.

5) Jiren

Jiren in the Tournament of Power Saga! (Image via Toei Animation)

Jiren, the strongest being hailing from Universe 11, greatly surpasses his Universe's God of Destruction in strength. His might is such that he started meditating on the lack of worthy opponents in the Tournament of Power. He was also seen casually defeating the multiverse's strongest warriors. Without exerting the power of the Angels, Goku could never make Jiren break a sweat.

If Gohan surpasses his father thanks to his new form, he may have a slight chance of winning against the whole wrecking crew that Jiren is.

Without prior knowledge regarding the extent of power that "Son Gohan Beast" can exert, it's tough to analyze Gohan's position among the strongest beings in the multiverse. Every comparison must be made considering probability. Regardless, Gohan and Piccolo deserve the buff and the spotlight.

LIVE POLL Q. Will Gohan finally surpass Goku with "Son Gohan Beast"? Yes No 4 votes so far