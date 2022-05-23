Dragon Ball Super Chapter 85: Will Gas finally fight Gogeta in Ultra Insinct Ego form?

Despite the previous issue having just been released, fans are already clamoring for information on Dragon Ball Super chapter 85. Theories about the issue are also running rampant, with some fans surmising that Gogeta may possibly make an appearance in Dragon Ball Super chapter 85.

The possibility is certainly there, with both Vegeta and Goku seemingly at a disadvantage at the end of chapter 84. However, the issue did leave fans with a situation where it seemed like Vegeta’s Ultra Ego form would only grow stronger in Dragon Ball Super chapter 85.

Follow along as this article breaks down the latest and greatest theories for Dragon Ball Super chapter 85.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 85 is already being heavily discussed and theorized on by the community

Will Gogeta appear?

One of the biggest questions and theories fans have for Dragon Ball Super chapter 85 and beyond is whether or not Gogeta will appear to combat Gas. The situation seems perfect, as Goku’s Ultra Instinct seems to be having no effect on the Heeter, and Vegeta’s Ultra Ego seems to be lagging in terms of the skill and strength needed to defeat Gas.

As a result, fans are theorizing that Gogeta will be the answer to their problems and will aid them to defeat Gas. While the Gogeta would certainly wipe the floor with the latter, the discussion of whether or not he will truly appear is an entirely different thing.

Gogeta is a being born out of the Fusion Dance rather than the use of the Potara Earrings. This would mean that Goku and Vegeta would need to find themselves in a situation where they can attempt the dance and become Gogeta.

There are two main scenarios for this to occur, one of which is far more likely than the other. The first scenario is that Goku and Vegeta would need to greatly distance themselves from Gas in a short period of time. However, this is unlikely as they recently just did this to buy themselves time to listen to Bardock’s scouter audio.

The other main scenario for this to occur would be a return to action from Granolah, who is currently resting in Monaito’s house. The next question then would be whether or not Granolah can hold Gas off long enough to give the two time to perform the proper fusion.

The success of the second scenario depends on one major choice - whether or not gag fusions are involved here. If Goku and Vegeta get the dance right on the first try, then only a few minutes will be needed to hold off Gas. In the likely scenario where multiple tries are needed, however, then it can also reach up to an hour.

While possible, it doesn’t seem likely given author Akira Toriyama and illustrator Toyotarou’s penchants for fitting comedy into fusion sequences.

Ultra Ego’s defining moment

UnrealEntGaming @TooRealUnreal The Official Colors And Aura Of Ultra Ego Vegeta In The Dragon Ball Super Manga! The Official Colors And Aura Of Ultra Ego Vegeta In The Dragon Ball Super Manga! https://t.co/sNz35fK16U

A much more likely scenario, however, is a continuation of the shifting of tides seen at the end of chapter 84. Vegeta’s Ultra Ego form is allowing him to become even more powerful as he takes damage from Gas, which is how the technique is meant to function.

However, fans may remember that during his fight against Granolah, Vegeta ended up losing despite using this aspect of the form. That being said, there are a few key differences between the Gas fight and the Granolah fight which are worth mentioning.

When fighting Granolah, Vegeta felt bad for the former due to the Cerealians being wiped out by the Saiyans. Although not directly responsible, he did feel guilty because Goku and he are the last alive representations of the Saiyan race. This is confirmed in chapter 84 when Vegeta says he forgot his Saiyan Pride was about their pride as a race, not their sins.

Bruh @Bruhtaro_2131 Ultra Ego Vegeta hard carrying this arc man Ultra Ego Vegeta hard carrying this arc man https://t.co/QLWzZWogpX

This guilt he felt for Granolah got in the way of Ultra Ego functioning properly, as the form is meant for a very specific state of mind like Ultra Instinct. Guilt doesn’t factor into this proper state of mind, and as a result, was holding Vegeta back from fully utilizing the transformation.

With Gas, however, there is likely no guilt, due to his status as both a Heeter and an evil villain. As a result, the most likely scenario for defeating Gas as of writing is Vegeta’s Ultra Ego form. While there are some easy to introduce developments that could change this, it’s the most likely scenario for Dragon Ball Super chapter 85.

In summation

Regardless of what exactly happens in Dragon Ball Super chapter 85, excitement for the upcoming issue is clearly at a feverish pitch.

While many fans seem sold on Gogeta coming into the fray in Dragon Ball Super chapter 85, the same was true a few issues prior for Broly. The latter didn’t pan out the way it was expected and thus one cannot be sure of the same in Dragon Ball Super chapter 85 as well.

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think Gogeta will appear in Dragon Ball Super chapter 85? Definitely! No way! 0 votes so far

Edited by Khushi Singh