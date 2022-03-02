5 Dragon Ball characters who can beat Vegito easily (& 5 who never will)

First introduced in Dragon Ball Z, Vegito is one of the canonical, full-power Fusion forms that Goku and Vegeta have access to.

While his battles in the franchise are unfortunately limited to Super Buu and Fused Zamasu, Vegito is still one of Dragon Ball’s most powerful fighters. This is partly due to the franchise's Fusion process, which multiplies the power of those fusing together. As a result, Vegito has become so much more powerful than Goku and Vegeta on their own.

Here are five Dragon Ball characters who can beat Vegito easily, and five more who never will.

Zeno, 4 other Dragon Ball characters who can crush Vegito

1) Beerus

As Beerus is Universe 7’s God of Destruction, it’s highly unlikely that Fusion would allow Goku and Vegeta to skyrocket to the villainous character's level.

Beerus' full power is also yet to be seen in Dragon Ball Super. Meanwhile, we’ve seen Vegito get pushed to his limit by Future Zamasu. As such, it’s fair to assume that Beerus would easily beat Vegito.

2) Whis

Being Beerus' martial arts instructor and caretaker, it’s more than a fair assumption that Whis is more powerful or at least as powerful as Beerus is. His Angelic heritage makes him nearly immortal, and he even uses Autonomous Ultra Instinct.

Until Vegito is able to use Ultra Instinct or Ultra Ego, he will quickly lose to Dragon Ball Super’s Whis.

3) Zeno

While Zeno’s actual combat skills are still unknown, his erasure powers are more than enough to win a fight against Vegito. He apparently needs no preparation to erase entire universes, so a single mortal shouldn’t be too hard for him to beat.

Since Zeno is the Omni-King of the multiverse, almost everyone would easily and quickly be crushed by him.

4) Grand Priest

Since Grand Priest is the strongest of all Angels, it’s fair to assume that he can easily crush Vegito. His role as Zeno’s Angelic caretaker implies that his power is on a similar level to the deity he serves.

Unfortunately for Vegito, even with the Grand Priest’s unknowns, he will likely lose this fight quickly.

5) Vados

Being the Universe 6 counterpart to Whis, Vados could also likely defeat Vegito in a fight. In addition to being more powerful than her brother, she also uses Autonomous Ultra Instinct.

Without another God-like power-up of his own, Vegito stands no chance against her.

Piccolo, 4 more Dragon Ball characters who will never defeat Vegito

1) Krillin

As a human being, Krillin had already reached the peak of his powers by the time Dragon Ball Super began.

While he’s certainly a strong character, it doesn’t change the fact that his current strength level is as far as he’ll go. As a result, he’ll likely never beat Vegito.

2) Android 17

Although he has unlimited energy and has proven himself to be a fierce fighter in Dragon Ball Super’s Tournament of Power, 17 is unlikely to beat Vegito.

The heights attained by the Saiyans as of Super are probably out of reach for an android, just as they are for any human. Even if he trains to surpass Vegito, it is unlikely he will succeed.

3) Piccolo

Despite being a Super Namekian, Piccolo’s peak has long come and gone.

While he found ways to contribute during Dragon Ball Super, Piccolo simply can’t ascend any higher than the level he’s already at. Unfortunately, it’s a fair statement that he’ll never beat Vegito unless he gets an insane power-up.

4) Gohan

Unfortunately, Dragon Ball seemingly doesn’t intend to restore Gohan to his former powerful self. Even though this may change in the future, current plans do not indicate that he will get significantly stronger anytime soon.

As a result, he’ll likely never be able to surpass Vegito’s level.

5) Future Trunks

Despite putting on an impressive show during Dragon Ball Super, Future Trunks has also more than likely reached his peak. In his timeline, there’s no way to learn God Ki and ascend to Super Saiyan Blue.

Until he learns how to do that in the current series' timeline, there's no possible way for Future Trunks to even come close to Vegito’s level.

