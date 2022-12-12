What to expect from Dragon Ball Super chapter 88 as the manga returns

With Akira Toriyama and Toyotaro’s smash-hit manga soon returning with the release of Dragon Ball Super chapter 88, fans are incredibly excited to see what's next for the series. Following the shocking and sudden end of Granolah The Survivor Arc, fans seemingly have no idea what to expect from the series’ first issue back and beyond.

Thankfully, Dragon Ball Super chapter 88’s draft pages are already on social media, with Twitter user and reputable franchise leaker @DbsHype posting one such page. While fans don’t have the full picture of what to expect in the upcoming issue, the single page does at least provide some info on what fans can expect.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down what to expect in Dragon Ball Super chapter 88 and beyond.

Dragon Ball Super chapter 88 draft pages tease training arc for Vegeta and Goku in wake of Black Frieza debut

Hype @DbsHype Dragon Ball Super CH88 First Draft!



All drafts release: December 14, 10 AM JST Dragon Ball Super CH88 First Draft!All drafts release: December 14, 10 AM JST https://t.co/s0xEKh61Kq

Per the Dragon Ball Super chapter 88 draft page @DbsHype (Hype) posted, fans can expect the series to immediately dive into a training arc upon its return. Goku, Vegeta, Whis, and Beerus all appear to be training in a frigid region somewhere on Earth, with Goku and Beerus seen stuffing their faces following what was likely a sparring session.

There seems to be a lot of dialog here as well, seemingly in a narrative context based on the style of text box seen. The draft also sees Vegeta staring up into the sky and seeing a mental image of Black Frieza, possibly indicating that he’s monologuing here as Goku, Beerus, and Whis enjoy a lunch break.

Vegeta’s face also seems very determined, possibly suggesting that he’s taking the appearance of Black Frieza much more seriously than the others are. This could be indicative of some sort of knowledge he has regarding the form which others don’t. That being said, it’s just as, if not more likely, that Vegeta is simply being his usual single-minded self when it comes to combat and strength.

This will be tracked by Goku and Vegeta’s performance in the final issues of Granolah The Survivor Arc, which directly precede the upcoming Dragon Ball Super chapter 88. The two were completely outmatched by Gas no matter what they did, yet Black Frieza was able to come in and essentially one-shot kill the intergalactic tyrant.

This failure will most likely be shown to weigh heavily and seriously on the mind of Vegeta, especially considering the context of his relationship with Frieza throughout the franchise. While Goku will also likely be determined, his motivation will be the classic approach for his character, that being he sees someone stronger than him and wants to rise to their level however he can.

One final clue that can be pulled from the leaked Dragon Ball Super chapter 88 draft page comes from the final panel present, which seems to focus on Earth itself. This could be suggesting that Black Frieza will eventually try to conquer or even destroy Earth, as fans saw in the Resurrection ‘F’ film and associated TV anime arc.

However, this is just as likely to be Vegeta musing on his new home and how he doesn’t want Earth to suffer the same fate that the Saiyan homeworld, Planet Vegeta, once did. The common thread here would be Frieza being a seemingly unbeatable opponent, which was true at the time of Planet Vegeta’s destruction and has seemingly become the status quo again with Black Frieza.

If the former ends up being the case, however, then Dragon Ball Super chapter 88 could be kicking off one of the biggest, most involved arcs of the series yet. In a situation where Earth comes under attack by Frieza’s army, fans can see the Z Fighters once again band together and all contribute, with the exception of Yamcha who has fully retired from fighting.

This would certainly be a fantastic, nostalgia-filled way to bring the series back from its multi-month hiatus. However, this is purely speculative as of this article’s writing, with no leaked information beyond the aforementioned lone draft page. Thankfully, as the week progresses, fans should see more and more spoiler information for the upcoming issue release.

