One Piece chapter 1069: Devil Fruit origins explained as Gear 5 Luffy and Awakened Lucci duke it out

One Piece chapter 1069 scanlations were released on Thursday, December 8, bringing with them the highly anticipated issue. Fans see Gear 5 return, Lucci’s Awakened form confirmed, and more in this action-packed chapter, which kicks off the Egghead Island arc’s battle sequence with a bang.

The scanlations of One Piece chapter 1069 also feature Dr. Vegapunk sharing what appears to be lore on the origins of Devil Fruits. While fans will have to wait for officially translated releases to be certain of what he says, scanlations portray these origins as incredibly wondrous and exciting, as well as fitting with the series' themes.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down One Piece chapter 1069 in its entirety.

One Piece chapter 1069 features action-galore, fantastic world-building, and more

One Piece chapter 1069: Lucci vs. Luffy, the rematch

One Piece chapter 1069 begins with Egghead Island in chaos and the various workers and researchers fleeing from Rob Lucci and Vegapunk Atlas. Monkey D. Luffy’s group, meanwhile, stands resolute and stares down Lucci and S-Bear, the Bartholomew Kuma Seraphim model. Tony Tony Chopper shrieks after recognizing Lucci, while Jinbe is in disbelief that they really are targeting Dr. Vegapunk.

Luffy asks Lucci what he’s doing here, calling him "pigeon guy" rather than his actual name. Lucci transforms into his normal form here, before responding that Egghead is a Government Island after all. Luffy agrees that they’re the ones out of place, as Chopper begs Luffy to hurry up and leave the area.

Kaku of CP0 then remarks on seeing the Straw Hats and Jewelry Bonney with them. He then tells Lucci that they can’t lay a hand on them since Luffy is now officially a Yonko, meaning they need orders to act against him. Luffy, meanwhile, is distracted by something and asks Jinbe to look after Bonney.

Stussy of CP0 then comments on how each Yonko has significant support behind them, emphasizing how a quick skirmish can escalate into all-out war. She tells some of the lesser CP0 agents to contact the Marines, while One Piece chapter 1069 shows Luffy shocked to discover the state Vegapunk Atlas is in.

Luffy calls it awful, asking Chopper to do what he can for her, as Lucci tells Kaku and Stussy he’s aware of the consequences. Lucci then tells Luffy to stay out of it since it’s World Government business. Luffy, however, defiantly responds by pointing out that Atlas fed them, as One Piece chapter 1069 shifts perspectives to the Marine headquarters.

Akainu is seen being told that the Straw Hat Pirates are on Egghead Island, cursing how things keep getting messier. He asks the reporting Marine if Vegapunk is onto CP0, which he confirms due to CP0 needing to force their way in. Akainu continues cursing Lucci and the situation, commenting on how he thought "those brats" would consult him before declaring war.

Akainu then points out how Dr. Vegapunk’s possibly cutting a deal with Luffy would be a major blow to the Marines’ military superiority. He then asks where Kizaru is, with the reporting Marine responding that Kizaru has already left for Egghead as planned. Akainu then orders Lucci to wait for the Marines, emphasizing the importance of not engaging Luffy under any circumstances.

One Piece chapter 1069 then returns to Egghead Island, where Chopper, Jinbe, Bonney, Vegapunk Atlas, and the island’s various residents are all running away from Luffy and Lucci. Jinbe warns Luffy that he has to be sure he wants to do this since the World Government will consider it a major incident.

Meanwhile, Nami and the other Straw Hats with her are commenting on Rob Lucci’s strange appearance, questioning if he always looked like that. Vegapunk Shaka, meanwhile, comments on Luffy’s Awakened Zoan powers, saying that they tend to "overwhelm the user’s mind," and alludes to Luffy’s situation as being exceptional.

One Piece chapter 1069: The origins of Devil Fruits

One Piece chapter 1069 then reveals that Rob Lucci has also unlocked an Awakened Form, currently using it to fight Straw Hat. The black patterning on his leopard skin looks more like clouds than traditional animal patterning. He also has a scarf of black clouds or flames around his neck and shoulders, similar to what Luffy is seen with in Gears 4 and 5, but black instead of white.

Lucci teases Luffy that he isn’t the only one who has gotten stronger, while Kaku tries to tell Lucci to stand down since they don’t have permission. Meanwhile, Dr. Vegapunk has arrived at the Lab Stratum where Nami’s group is, asking Shaka if "the White Warrior" is on screen. Franky is seen with exaggerated heart eyes upon finally meeting the real Dr. Vegapunk.

Dr. Vegapunk asks Nami if he knows the story of Luffy’s new form, but she says she isn’t sure and thinks it’s part of his Gum-Gum Fruit powers. Dr. Vegapunk responds that there’s no mention of a Gum-Gum Fruit in the ancient Devil Fruit encyclopedia, shocking the Straw Hats. This is due to Luffy’s Devil Fruit actually being the Mythical Zoan type Human-Human Fruit, Model: Nika.

One Piece chapter 1069 then sees Dr. Vegapunk point out how he looks just like Sun God Nika is described in ancient texts, shocking the other Straw Hats. He then explains who Nika is: the warrior of liberation who brings happiness and joy to all. Meanwhile, Luffy is seen laughing and bouncing all over as he fights Lucci, as is expected of his Gear 5 form.

Dr. Vegapunk explains that Nika’s name has been wiped from history, but says that as long as people’s desires persist, Nika will never cease to be. Dr. Vegapunk then shockingly claims that humanity owes all there is to desire, including the Devil Fruits. This completely shocks the Straw Hats present, prompting him to elaborate further.

One Piece chapter 1069 then sees Dr. Vegapunk reveal that Devil Fruits come to be as a result of the desires of the "next step in the potential evolution of life." Statements or wishes such as "I wish I could do…" or "if only we could do…" are actualized by the Devil Fruit powers. He says that they each showcase a different possibility for the future of humanity.

He continues, calling these deviations from humanity’s natural course of evolution unnatural. Dr.Vegapunk then explains that it makes sense that the mother of nature, the sea itself, is the only weakness of all Devil Fruits, since their unnatural phenomena are wholly rejected by the sea. He then says that those who have eaten Devil Fruits live "a totally alien existence born out of limitless permutations of imagination."

However, Dr. Vegapunk ends this by affirming that it’s just a theory, saying that regardless of what anyone believes or thinks, it truly is a wondrous world that they live in. Throughout this whole explanation of Vegapunk’s, a Gear 5 Luffy and an Awakened Lucci are seen clashing in epic proportions, with neither seemingly able to get the upper hand.

One Piece chapter 1069: A new ally injured immediately

One Piece chapter 1069 then sees Sentomaru appear at Luffy and Lucci’s battlefield, with the S-Hawk, S-Snake, and S-Shark Seraphims in tow. These are the Seraphim models based on Dracule Mihawk, Boa Hancock, and Jinbe, respectively. Sentomaru initially thinks he has to back up CP0, but Dr. Vegapunk explains that they’ve come to take his life, asking Sentomaru to betray the World Government and help him.

Sentomaru eventually agrees while Kaku recognizes the danger in the situation and orders S-Bear to take out one of the other Seraphim. However, Stussy points out that it’s no use, as Sentomaru orders S-Bear to get rid of the CP0 gents. Kaku then explains that Sentomaru’s orders trump the “authority chip” that they have, allowing him to take sole control of the Seraphim.

S-Bear then begins attacking CP0, while Stussy explains that the Pacifista can’t take orders via Den Den Mushi, putting CP0 at a disadvantage. A graph appears that outlines the Pacifista command hierarchy, from highest to lowest authority, as the Gorosei, Dr. Vegapunk (which includes the Satellite bodies), Sentomaru, and finally, anyone with the authority chip.

Stussy explains that since the Pacifista can’t take orders via Den Den Mushi, not even the Gorosei can help CP0 currently. One Piece Chapter 1069 then sees Kaku comment on how costly the destruction of a Seraphim would be to the World Government, berating Lucci for not thinking before he acts.

Lucci, meanwhile, is hit by a new move of Luffy’s called Gum-Gum Mole Pistol, which features a fist come out from the ground and punch Luffy in his stomach. Sentomaru, meanwhile, commands S-Snake to lead the Straw Hats to the “vacuum rocket and see them safely through the frontier dome.” S-Hawk and S-Shark, meanwhile, are told to suppress CP0.

One Piece chapter 1069 then sees Jinbe ask Chopper if he’s seeing things, to which Chopper says he thought the S-Shark Seraphim looked familiar. The two then realize that the Seraphim are based on ex-Shichibukai, with Jinbe questioning if the former Warlords were cloned. Unfortunately, fans don’t get an inarguable answer to that question here.

Luffy, meanwhile, greets Sentomaru by calling him battle-axe, saying it’s been a while. However, Sentomaru responds that they’re not friends, before asking him if he’ll really help Dr. Vegapunk escape. Luffy confirms that he will, and that Sentomaru doesn’t need to worry, before the latter says he isn’t sure he can trust Luffy as a Yonko and questions his current appearance.

However, One Piece chapter 1069 sees the two suddenly interrupted as Lucci uses what appears to be an upgraded form of the Finger Pistol on Sentomaru, running him through. The final issues of the panel see a shocked Luffy worry for Sentomaru, while Lucci comments on them in control of the Seraphim and demands their obedience. The series will unfortunately be on break next week.

One Piece chapter 1069: In summation

While a series break after such an exciting issue is certainly upsetting news, fans will no doubt find ways to entertain themselves in the meantime with all this issue has to offer. One Piece chapter 1069 sees the origins of Devil Fruits explained, the return of Gear 5, the debut of Lucci’s Awakened form, and so much more in an incredibly dense 16 pages of story content.

One Piece chapter 1069 is particularly exciting for its setup of the rest of the Egghead Island arc, especially in a battle context. Luffy now finds himself essentially alone versus nearly the full strength of CP0 and several Seraphim, while fans are being told arguably some of the most important information yet touched on in the series.

It’s a very dense chapter that seems to have so much going on at all times, but organizes it in an incredibly digestible way. As always, series creator, author, and illustrator Eiichiro Oda always knows how to leave fans hanging before a break week. Pending the officially released translation, One Piece chapter 1069 appears to be no different.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as the year of the series’ 25th anniversary progresses.

