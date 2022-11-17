Dragon Ball Super Chapter 88: Confirmed release date, new arc, plot details, and more

Good news has finally arrived for Dragon Ball Super fans. After a seemingly long wait, the manga is set to return on December 20, 2022. It will serve as a prequel to the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero movie and feature two characters who have been away from the spotlight for a while.

Several trusted sources on social media posted the information online. Fans were excited to finally receive the next chapter after what could be termed a considerable hiatus.

Dragon Ball Super to return with a prequel to the Super Hero movie

Where to Read, Release date, and Time

Team Universe 7 as seen in the Tournament of Power in Dragon Ball Super (Image via Akira Toriyama, Shueisha)

As mentioned, the Dragon Ball Super manga is set to return on December 20, 2022. The chapter will drop at 12:00 am JST. It releases all over the world simultaneously, so fans around the globe do not need to wait to read it. Depending on where fans are located, the time differs with the respective time zones.

Pacific Time - 07:00 am, Monday, Dec 19

Central Time - 09:00 am, Monday, Dec 19

Eastern Time - 10:00 am, Monday, Dec 19

British Summertime - 03:00 pm, Monday, Dec 19

Central European Summertime - 04:00 pm, Monday, Dec 19

Indian Standard Time - 08:20 pm, Monday, Dec 19

Philippine Time - 11:00 pm, Monday, Dec 19

Australian Central Daylight Time - 12:00 am, Sunday, Dec 20

It will be available for fans to view on platforms such as MangaPlus and Viz Media. Fans can access the same using these and a number of platforms offering the newest chapter.

New plot details

Super Saiyan Trunks and Super Saiyan Trunks as seen in Dragon Ball Z (Image via Toei Animation)

As seen in the poster, this new arc of the Dragon Ball Super manga will focus on two characters who have been out of the spotlight so far - Goku's son, Goten, and Vegeta's ward, Trunks. Very little has been seen of the pair, with fans wondering where they were all this time.

Information reveals that this arc will be a prequel to the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero movie. Thus, it will cover the time period before the big fight against the Red Ribbon Army, Gamma 1 and 2, and Cell Max.

DBS Super Hero Piccolo (Image via Toei Animation

In the poster, Goten and Trunks are clad in outfits different from the usual, implying something is about to change. The text on the poster reads as such:

"The new arc finally begins. Could those two be superheroes?"

It has also been revealed that Gohan and Piccolo will heavily feature as well, as visible at the bottom of the poster beside Goku.

Last but not least, the previous chapter teased a new form achieved by the tyrant Frieza, which he called "Black Frieza." Further information about it and who the "different target" he was in pursuit of will likely be revealed in further chapters.

