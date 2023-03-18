One Piece episode 1054: What to expect from the rest of the anime’s Wano arc

Fans are excited about the premiere of One Piece episode 1054 this weekend, with the upcoming release marking the series’ return to television after a three-week hiatus. What's especially exciting is that the series’ upcoming return marks the beginning of the end of the Wano arc, with only the most impactful battles of the Onigashima Raid still needing to conclude.

While this news marks an exciting turn of events, fans are growing concerned about what’s next for the anime adaptation once the Wano arc concludes. However, before worrying what’s after Wano, fans need to worry about the conclusive events of One Piece episode 1054 and beyond, which is set to wrap up the Onigashima Raid and the present arc’s major conflict.

One Piece episode 1054 set to begin exciting ascent toward the Wano arc’s climactic moments

YonkouProductions @YonkouProd One Piece Episodes 1054 - 1057 Staff and Titles One Piece Episodes 1054 - 1057 Staff and Titles https://t.co/Xij3N6vcrL

With the Wano arc set to begin the ascent towards its climax in One Piece episode 1054, things in Onigashima are heating up. For starters, it’s best to recap the various fights on the island that remains yet to be resolved as of the beginning of episode 1054. These outcomes will be some of the most influential overall on the fate of the Onigashima Raid, including those of:

Vinsmoke Sanji versus Queen

Killer versus Basil Hawkins

Roronoa Zoro versus King

Monkey D. Luffy versus Kaido

Trafalgar D. Water Law and Eustass Kid versus Big Mom

Raizo versus Fukurokuju

There is also the still-alive Kurozumi Orochi, whose current activities, intentions, and goals are primarily unknown following Kaido’s betrayal of the diabolical Shogun. Moreover, his actions and the outcomes of the aforementioned conflicts will play the largest roles in the wrapping up of the Wano arc, as well as who is considered the victor of the Onigashima Raid.

As a result, fans can expect the rest of the Wano arc from One Piece episode 1054 to focus mainly on the aforementioned characters and conflicts. Likely to be interspersed amidst this focus are shots of the citizens of Wano enjoying the Fire Festival. After all, the Onigashima Raid is more about liberating the general public of Wano than attaining revenge for Kozuki Oden.

Middle Way (We are OnePiece) @MiddleWay23 #ONEPIECE1078 #ONEPIECE1054

I don’t think people realized but… after Sanji’s awakening, it clearly shows him running away FASTER than the lasers Queen fired in his direction. I hope episode 1054 animates this properly to show this feat clearly. I don’t think people realized but… after Sanji’s awakening, it clearly shows him running away FASTER than the lasers Queen fired in his direction. I hope episode 1054 animates this properly to show this feat clearly. #ONEPIECE1078 #ONEPIECE1054 I don’t think people realized but… after Sanji’s awakening, it clearly shows him running away FASTER than the lasers Queen fired in his direction. I hope episode 1054 animates this properly to show this feat clearly. https://t.co/oIpg70hph5

With this being the toughest challenge the Straw Hats have faced so far, fans can expect the members of the crew fighting to get some sort of power up in their fights. This has already been seen with Nico Robin’s Demonio Fleur versus Black Maria, as well as Nami’s receiving Zeus as a result of Big Mom’s actions and her interference in it.

In fact, One Piece episode 1054 is set to pick up after a major power up was teased for Sanji in the previous episode. Fans saw him take some grueling punishment from Queen without any lasting damage, shocking even Tony Tony Chopper, the Straw Hats’ doctor. However, as Sanji highlighted in the previous episode, such an increase in power may come with a steep, emotional price.

