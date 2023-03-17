One Piece chapter 1078: The Egghead Incident introduced as Straw Hats and Vegapunks alike in mortal danger

One Piece chapter 1078 scanlations were released on Thursday, March 16, bringing with them a very exciting and revelatory issue. Within, fans will finally learn who the Vegapunk traitor is, as well as why they betrayed their fellow Vegapunks. Jewelry Bonney also makes a brief reappearance, albeit much shorter than most fans would’ve liked.

Nevertheless, One Piece chapter 1078 continues to masterfully build the importance of the Egghead Island Arc’s events via the introduction of the “Egghead Incident.” Set to take place in just one day of in-series time, fans are incredibly excited to see how the arc will conclude, as well as what casualties may come from its resolution.

One Piece chapter 1078 sets up a globally-impactful event a la the Duel on Banaro Island

Updates and refreshers galore

One Piece chapter 1078 scanlations begin with a focus on Stussy, who is using her personal Den Den Mushi to contact Sentomaru. She alerts him that Admiral Kizaru is on his way, sharing the World Government’s ultimate plan which ranks the current incident on Egghead as “far more severe than Ohara.”

Stussy also reveals that Dr. Vegapunk has taken Ohara’s research much further than where they had it, adding that Egghead’s combative and defensive abilities make it a bigger threat. Sentomaru admits that the World Government’s reaction isn’t surprising in that context, with Stussy telling him to contact her if there are any developments.

One Piece chapter 1078 then sees Sentomaru alert the Egghead Island citizens that they absolutely need to evacuate before history repeats itself. The civilians thankfully listen, beginning to rush off. The issue then shifts perspectives to Franky’s group, where he’s calling out to Usopp and Vegapunk Lilith.

Franky then turns his attention to S-Snake, calling her a brat and threatening that he can still fight since his left arm, torso, and half of his face are still unpetrified. Franky says that if she repents, he’ll let her off easy, but her attention is then grabbed by Vegapunk Pythagoras. He tearfully asks who ordered her to do this, prompting her to crush his head as Franky calls his name.

One Piece chapter 1078 then sees a huge explosion behind S-Snake, seemingly somehow caused by her stomping on Pythagoras. The issue then shifts perspectives once more to Nico Robin’s group, composed of her, Tony Tony Chopper, and Vegapunk Atlas. The group is discussing their hopes that everyone is okay in light of the screams and explosions.

Robin says that she tried checking, but it seems that the Seraphim are running amok. Atlas tells her that she must have been mistaken, since that doesn’t make any sense, prompting Robin to respond that when Nami screams, a “certain someone” (meaning Sanji) will come to her aid instantly. She adds that they should focus, betting everyone is pinned down.

She segues this into suggesting that if everyone is fighting, the traitor may be targeting Dr. Vegapunk’s main body in the confusion. Atlas reveals the existence of a closed-off room which she initially wrote off due to its uselessness, prompting Robin to tell her to lead the way. One Piece chapter 1078 then shifts perspectives yet again to Nami’s group, where the situation is dire.

Nami is seen holding the badly damaged Vegapunk Edison, as a ghost-form Brook says he’ll go look for Dr. Vegapunk. However, he warns Sanji of an incoming attack from S-Shark before departing, but is too late as the punch lands. Thankfully, Sanji is 100% okay, tanking the punch without issue and telling the Seraphim not to be surprised by the power of love.

One Piece chapter 1078 shifts perspectives once more to Zoro and Luffy’s group, where they are still struggling against S-Bear and S-Hawk due to their flames not going out. The group then realizes that the latter ran off, prompting Zoro to chase after him without thinking in order to prevent him from focusing on weaker groups.

Egghead Incident introduced as the traitor is revealed

Luffy then calls out to Kaku, whom he calls Usopp here, telling him to chase after and help Zoro before he gets lost. Luffy and Lucci, meanwhile, continue fighting the S-Bear. The latter tries to tell the former it's useless to attack with the flames up, but he doesn’t listen, attacking with a Hawk Gatling as the issue shifts perspectives yet again.

One Piece chapter 1078 then briefly shows readers a crying Jewelry Bonney, who is sitting in front of her father Bartholomew Kuma’s tangible memories. The narrator says that only one day remains before the “infamous Egghead Incident,” adding that the events relating to the incident actually began three months prior.

A flashback then begins, bringing fans to Mariejois, where an anonymous caller tells the World Government that Dr. Vegapunk is researching the Void Century. Cipher Pol agents were sent out, but they couldn’t find anything on their inspection. Additionally, their ship mysteriously disappeared after attempting to leave Egghead Island, with the same thing happening to subsequent agents sent out.

One Piece chapter 1078 then sees the anonymous caller reach out once more, this time asking to speak to the Gorosei. The narrator claims that this conversations “totally exposed” Dr. Vegapunk’s treachery, with the Gorosei deciding to order his assassination. CP0 was chosen to execute the mission, but the Gorosei anticipated that Dr. Vegapunk would resist.

This is why Saint Jaygarcia Saturn was sent to Egghead Island along with Admiral Kizaru, as the pair are seen alongside several Marine reinforcements from different Naval branches. The narrator emphasizes that their “caution level” was raised to “total war imminent,” which was before the “sudden and unexpected appearance” of the Straw Hats.

One Piece chapter 1078 sees World Government forces being upset by this complication, with the Gorbachev-esque Gorosei member seeming particularly disgruntled. The narrator emphasizes that this chain of events will “culminate tomorrow” within the series’ timeline, and that the outcome “will shock the world.”

The issue then shifts perspectives a final time to where Dr. Vegapunk is, where he questions the traitor (who he can now see) if this was all their doing. Vegapunk Shaka is still lying on the floor, seemingly deceased. Dr. Vegapunk demands an answer, asking why they’re doing this as the traitor is revealed to be none other than Vegapunk York.

One Piece chapter 1078 sees York reveal that they betrayed their fellow Vegapunks to become a Celestial Dragon. This shocks Dr. Vegapunk, who cites the cruelty of the Celestial Dragons, which they themselves witnessed when visiting Mariejois. York comments on how he sounds like Shaka, or would if he were still alive. The chapter ends as York comments on how the world doesn’t need more than one Vegapunk.

One Piece chapter 1078: In summation

One Piece chapter 1078 is, overall, a very exciting and revelatory chapter. The issue both reveals who the traitor is and why they betrayed their fellow Vegapunks, as well as establishing the global consequences of the Egghead Island Arc’s events. It’s a very refreshing pre-time-skip way of writing the series, which fans are incredibly excited to see.

The issue also does a good job of continuing to add drama and tension to the arc via the apparent death of Pythagoras, and Zoro and Kaku splitting from Luffy and Lucci. Things seem to continue to go wrong for the Straw Hats, further complicating their escape from Egghead as a war-sized Marine force closes in on them without them knowing.

