One Piece chapter 1078 (Raw Scans): York's true intentions are revealed while Kizaru and co continue heading to Egghead Island

One Piece chapter 1078 raw scans were released on March 14, 2023, bringing with them an exciting first-hand look at the issue. Furthermore, the previously released information is all but officially corroborated with the release of the raw scans. Most significantly, it seems as though Vegapunk York is indeed the Vegapunk traitor.

One Piece chapter 1078 raw scans also show exactly how she went about this, seemingly calling Mariejois anonymously and tipping them off about Dr. Vegapunk’s Void Century research. She even seems to have spoken to the Gorosei directly on this matter, somewhat explaining why Saint Jaygarcia Saturn has chosen to head to Egghead Island himself.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down the One Piece Chapter 1078 raw scans in their entirety.

One Piece chapter 1078 reveals how and why Vegapunk York betrayed her brethren as “Egghead Incident” put over

One Piece chapter 1078 raw scans begin with the issue’s cover story, showcasing the formation of “NEO MADS” via Caesar Clown and Vinsmoke Judge holding hands. Various Germa 66 soldiers are seen cheering for the reunion, while Vinsmoke Reiju and Vinsmoke Icihiji (Judge’s children and commanders of the Germa forces) are seen sighing.

The issue then begins its story content, opening up with Stussy telling Sentomaru something. She seems concerned, as does he upon hearing her words. She seems to have told him about the imminent arrival of Kizaru’s forces, as full summary spoilers claimed, considering he motivates the Egghead citizens to begin evacuating in the following panels.

One Piece chapter 1078 raw scans then shift perspective to Franky’s group, where Usopp and Vegapunk Lilith are still fully petrified. Franky, however, is still able to talk and move his left arm, with only half of his upper body and his full lower body being petrified. He and Vegapunk Pythagoras say something to S-Snake here which seemingly upsets her, prompting her to step on Pythagoras’ head.

A massive explosion is seen resulting from the assault as she walks away, prompting the issue to yet again shift perspectives to Nico Robin’s group. Robin, Tony Tony Chopper, and Vegapunk Atlas are seen racing through the lab while discussing something. Atlas seems to say something that causes the group to change direction before the issue shifts perspectives yet again.

One Piece chapter 1078 raw scans then focus on Nami’s group, where she is seen holding Vegapunk Edison as Brook turns into his ghost form. As full summary spoilers claimed, this is most likely to go search for Dr. Vegapunk himself while Sanji keeps S-Shark at bay. Speaking of Sanji, he’s seen tanking a punch from S-Shark with seemingly no damage taken whatsoever.

The issue, unsurprisingly, shifts perspectives yet again to Luffy and Zoro’s group. Here, Zoro is seen running off after the group discusses something, prompting Luffy to tell Kaku to chase after Zoro, presumably so he doesn’t get lost. The narrator then begins speaking as the perspective shifts yet again to a flashback at Mariejois.

It appears as though someone is contacting the World Government about Dr. Vegapunk’s research, with one panel showing Cipher Pol agents showing Dr. Vegapunk a document. It seems that this anonymous person reached out to the World Government a second time, but Luffy and Lucci are seen struggling against S-Bear before the flashback continues.

Jewelry Bonney is then seen sitting and crying in front of her father’s tangible memories, as One Piece Chapter 1078 shows the Gorosei speaking to someone. This is most likely whoever the traitor is, which previous spoilers have claimed to be Vegapunk York, representing Dr. Vegapunk’s greed.

The issue then sees several Marines, including Vice Admiral Doll and Admiral Kizaru, on their way to Egghead Island, with Saint Jaygarcia Saturn of the Gorosei also in tow. A shot of the Thousand Sunny is then seen, followed by shots of Admiral Akainu, Gear 5 Luffy, and the Gorbachev-esque Gorosei member. A shot of Egghead Island is briefly seen before One Piece chapter 1078 shifts perspectives for the final time.

This time, readers are taken to the prison where Dr. Vegapunk is. Vegapunk Shaka is still seemingly unconscious at best, or dead at worst, as the shooter approaches Dr. Vegapunk. The issue’s final pages show Vegapunk York approaching Dr. Vegapunk with a pistol in hand, seemingly revealing her as the traitor as she explains her motives to Dr. Vegapunk himself.

