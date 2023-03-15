One Piece Chapter 1078 (Full Summary): Straw Hats begin splitting up as York's path of betrayal is revealed

One Piece Chapter 1078 full summary spoilers were released on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, bringing some truly exciting developments for the Egghead Island arc. While previously released spoilers revealed Vegapunk York to be the traitor, the latest ones outline exactly how she went about the betrayal.

The full summary spoilers also see the Straw Hats beginning to split from their respective groups, possibly setting up fights against York herself. The narrator continues to emphasize the significance of the events unfolding on Egghead Island, suggesting something big is still yet to come.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down the latest full summary spoilers for One Piece Chapter 1078.

One Piece Chapter 1078 continues to put over the "Egghead Incident" as Straw Hats split up and Vegapunks are eliminated

Full summary spoilers

One Piece Chapter 1078 full summary spoilers begin with a cover story that features Vinsmoke Judge and Caesar Clown holding hands. The caption reads, “Neo MADs is established,” and Germa 66 soldiers are seen celebrating the alliance. Vinsmoke Reiju and Ichiji, however, are seen sighing in the background, seemingly upset with the alliance.

The chapter begins its story content with Stussy using her Den Den Mushi to talk to Sentomaru. She tells him that Admiral Kizaru is on his way to Egghead Island and that the plan is to have Marine forces as backup.

Stussy claims the World Government is taking such precautions due to Vegapunk’s research already eclipsing Ohara’s discoveries and that Egghead Island has a defense force, unlike Ohara. Hence, the World Government is moving its forces far beyond what a normal Buster Call would look like.

One Piece Chapter 1078 then sees people evacuating all over Egghead Island before shifting perspectives to Franky’s group. The partially-petrified Franky is still able to talk but can’t move since half of his body is now a stone statue.

AnimeViví🦚🪶 @AnimeNene_ #ONEPIECE1078

-Narrator:

The conclusion of "Egghead incident" in the next day will shock the world on a way no one has imagined!!



OMG This arc is made for them -Narrator:The conclusion of "Egghead incident" in the next day will shock the world on a way no one has imagined!!OMG This arc is made for them #ONEPIECE1078-Narrator: The conclusion of "Egghead incident" in the next day will shock the world on a way no one has imagined!!OMG This arc is made for them🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/0mzgl1Hs60

Meanwhile, Vegapunk Pythagoras tearfully asks S-Snake who gave her the order. However, she doesn’t reply, instead stomping on his head and causing a huge explosion. While the alleged full summary spoilers don’t elaborate on Pythagoras’ fate here, it can be assumed that he’s either killed or gravely injured as a result.

One Piece Chapter 1078 then shifts to Nico Robin’s group, where fans see her deduce that something could be happening to Dr. Vegapunk, the Stella body, while the Seraphim run amok. Vegapunk Atlas tells her that there is one abandoned lab that was sealed off a while ago. Robin then asks her to lead her and Chopper there immediately.

The issue shifts perspectives once more to Sanji’s group, where Nami is holding Vegapunk Edison in her arms. A ghost-form Brook says that he’ll look for Dr. Vegapunk, while Sanji continues fighting S-Shark.

Sanji seemingly allows S-Shark to punch him, but he takes zero damage whatsoever from the Seraphim’s attack, calling it the “power of love.”

One Piece Chapter 1078 yet again shifts perspectives to Luffy’s group, where the S-Hawk and S-Bear Seraphim aren’t allowing their Lunarian flames to turn off. This means that Luffy and others are still unable to damage them. However, the group suddenly realizes that S-Hawk has somehow disappeared from the fight.

Lucci deduces that the Seraphim switched his target to weaker fighters, knowing that this would also distract the stronger members of the group like Luffy. This leads to Zoro and Kaku chasing after S-Hawk, while Luffy and Lucci stay behind to continue fighting S-Bear.

The narrator then begins speaking as fans see Jewelry Bonney sitting and crying before the tangible form of her father Bartholomew Kuma’s memories.

One Piece Chapter 1078 sees the narrator explain that “these are all events that happen the day before the famous ‘Egghead Incident,’” but their origins actually start three months prior. A flashback then begins, which sees Mariejois receive an anonymous tip from Egghead Island that Dr. Vegapunk was researching the Void Century.

Rahul Op👑♣️ @RahuLaughtale97 #ONEPIECE1078

-Dragon was talking with vegapunk at the beginning of egghead

-Vegapunk told him they want to kill him

-The events of egghead will shake the world which imo it means something happens with saturn



IN A FEW WORDS MONKEY D DRAGON IS PULLING UP AND WILL KILL SATURN! -Dragon was talking with vegapunk at the beginning of egghead-Vegapunk told him they want to kill him-The events of egghead will shake the world which imo it means something happens with saturnIN A FEW WORDS MONKEY D DRAGON IS PULLING UP AND WILL KILL SATURN! #ONEPIECE1078 -Dragon was talking with vegapunk at the beginning of egghead-Vegapunk told him they want to kill him -The events of egghead will shake the world which imo it means something happens with saturnIN A FEW WORDS MONKEY D DRAGON IS PULLING UP AND WILL KILL SATURN! https://t.co/2iLwDv7NMe

This is what prompted the World Government to send the Cipher Pol ships to find out the truth. While the agents on board didn’t find any evidence of such research, all of them still vanished on their way back. This resulted in the anonymous caller reaching back out to Mariejois but asking to speak to the Gorosei directly.

One Piece Chapter 1078 sees the anonymous caller convincing the Gorosei that Vegapunk betrayed them. This is what created the order for CP0 to eliminate Dr. Vegapunk and his six Satellites in the first place. However, as a backup measure, they also chose to send one of their own to the island along with Admiral Kizaru and Marine forces.

This sizable force, already on the scale of a war, is the one heading to Egghead Island as the current events of the manga are transpiring. As the narrator continues, a montage is seen of Admiral Kizaru, Saint Jaygarcia Saturn of the Gorosei, Vice Admiral Doll, and other new Marines preparing for battle. It’s said that this is similar to the Marineford arrival montages seen in Chapter 524.

𝘾𝙃𝘼𝙍𝙇𝙊𝙏𝙏𝙀 𝙆𝘼𝙏𝘼𝙆𝙐𝙍𝙄🍩 @KatakuriTop1

There is always that one character that no one suspects to be the murderer,which makes them the most likely to BE the murderer.They hide in plain sight,unassuming, maybe they have a disability that makes them impossible to even consider. Unsuspecting SuspectThere is always that one character that no one suspects to be the murderer,which makes them the most likely to BE the murderer.They hide in plain sight,unassuming, maybe they have a disability that makes them impossible to even consider. Unsuspecting Suspect⬇️There is always that one character that no one suspects to be the murderer,which makes them the most likely to BE the murderer.They hide in plain sight,unassuming, maybe they have a disability that makes them impossible to even consider. https://t.co/m5f0mVc5jH

One Piece Chapter 1078 then sees the narrator claim that “the conclusion of ‘Egghead Incident’ in the next day will shock the world in a way no one has imagined.”

Readers then discover, in the issue’s final perspective shift, that the traitor is Vegapunk York. She appears in front of Dr. Vegapunk with the same smile she previously wore, but in a creepier way.

York talks with Dr. Vegapunk, calling him Stella and excitedly telling him that she will become a Celestial Dragon for turning him over. Dr. Vegapunk questions why she would want to join such despicable human beings. She instead laughs and says that’s what Shaka would say if he weren’t dead, concluding that the Vegapunks are such nuisances and the world only needs one.

The issue ends here, with no announcement of a series break next week. This is certainly welcome news following these harrowing developments.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news on Sportskeeda as 2023 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes