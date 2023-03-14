Confirmed One Piece spoilers reveal Celestial ambitions of one of the Vegapunks in Chapter 1078

The night of Monday, March 13, 2023, saw confirmed spoilers for the latest chapter of One Piece finally released, with seals of approval from lead series leakers Redon and Etenboby. While previously reported unconfirmed spoilers were correct in some areas, they were overall as dubious as most fans thought they would be.

One Piece fans were also shocked at the confirmed spoilers and their events, as they were unsurprised that the previous leaks were proven false. Per the Chapter 1078 leaks, the Vegapunk traitor is someone whom most fans never guessed it would be, with the traitor’s reasoning and ambitions being equally surprising.

If nothing else, the confirmed spoilers certainly proved themselves worth the wait, with fans begging for a full summary of what appears to be an incredibly exciting issue. Follow along as this article fully breaks down the latest confirmed One Piece spoilers for the 1078th chapter of author and illustrator Eiichiro Oda’s smash-hit series.

One Piece Chapter 1078 sees Vegapunk York as traitor, reveals her ambitions of Celestial Dragon status

Confirmed initial spoilers

The confirmed initial spoilers for the 1078th issue of the One Piece manga series begin by detailing the cover page. Unfortunately, it’s somewhat lacking in detail, with the only description being that “Neo MADS” is founded. This most likely refers to the previous issue’s cover page, which saw Vinsmoke Judge and Caesar Clown seemingly team up together against Dr. Vegapunk.

While fans had previously suspected this to mean that the two are headed to Egghead Island, it instead seems to be the creation of the second generation of the MADS outlaw research group. That being said, the two not appearing on Egghead Island at any point in the arc is far from a foregone conclusion as of this article’s writing.

The initial spoilers for the upcoming One Piece issue go on to say that Vegapunk York is the traitor, certainly a shocking twist considering her being turned to stone in recent chapters. Her ambitions are also revealed as wanting to become the only Vegapunk and rising to the status of a Celestial Dragon.

Initial spoilers unfortunately don’t elaborate on York’s motivations beyond what’s discussed above. However, given her status as representing Dr. Vegapunk’s greed, it’s easy to guess why she made such a choice.

With Dr. Vegapunk set to cut ties with the World Government, York would be unable to continue her easy life. This also explains why she wants to be a Celestial Dragon specifically, rather than just asking the World Government to continue accommodating her.

The spoilers then go on to claim that Franky is still conscious as of the upcoming One Piece issue. However, because half of his body became petrified, he’s unable to move. Spoilers don’t specify this, but his still being conscious is likely how fans learn of York’s betrayal and her specific ambitions.

Initial spoilers continue with a shift in perspective to Sanji versus S-Shark. Whereas the unconfirmed initial spoilers claimed that Sanji kicked the Seraphim with no effect, confirmed spoilers actually claim that S-Shark punches Sanji to no effect. While it may seem like an unimportant distinction, it’s one which emphasizes Sanji as being able to take Lunarian levels of punishment rather than dole it out.

Redon and Etenboby’s initial spoilers for the upcoming issue of One Piece conclude with a message from the narrator. They claim that “tomorrow, the result of this event (the one taking place in Egghead) will shake the whole world.” This is a particularly interesting line for many reasons, the most significant of which is apparently the imminent conclusion of the Egghead Island arc.

The fact that the event shaking “the whole world” is emphasized also further suggests that Big News Morgans is somewhere in the area around Egghead Island. Likewise, this further inflates the possibility of Princess Vivi Nefertari of Alabasta reuniting with the Straw Hats. Considering Vegapunk York will most likely not be joining the crew on their journey, this creates an open spot for Vivi to take.

Unfortunately, the initial spoilers end here, leaving One Piece readers with some truly tantalizing information. Thankfully, initial summary spoilers, raw scans, and scanlations for the upcoming issue should all become available as the week progresses.

