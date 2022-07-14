10 anime characters who are worse than Danzo from Naruto

Danzo is a character who is universally hated among Naruto fans. His obsession with power caused many of Konoha's worst tragedies, and even then he continued with his actions, all under the excuse that it was for the betterment of the village.

However, it must be acknowledged that he did bring some kind of progress to Konoha, something that cannot be said for a lot of other anime villains in a political position similar to the ninjas. Take for instance, a character like Zamasu, who abused his position as a Supreme Kai apprentice to try and erase all those he thought were worthless to the universe.

In this list, we will present 10 anime characters who are arguably worse than Naruto’s most hated Shinobi.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the author's opinion and does not follow any particular order. It contains spoilers.

Hendrickson, Zamasu and other anime characters who committed worse crimes than Naruto’s Danzo

1) King Bradley

Bradley felt a strong hate for all humans (Image via Hiromu Arakawa/Shueisha, Viz Media, Fullmetal Alchemist Brotherhood)

Danzo’s quest to obtain power in Naruto beyond his imagination caused the death of hundreds of Konoha’s Shinobis. Even so, his actions pale in comparison to the plans King Bradley had, not only for his country, but for the entire world of Fullmetal Alchemist Brotherhood.

Following Father’s instructions, Bradley used his power as a Fuhrer to wage war against all of Amestris’ neighboring countries. The end goal was to create a massive transmutation circle that would use all the blood spilled during these conflicts to bestow Father with the power of God, killing all the inhabitants of Earth in the process.

2) Zamasu

Zamasu was only defeated thanks to Zeno-sama (Image via Akira Toriyama/Shueisha, Viz Media, Dragon Ball Super)

Danzo’s delusions of helping Konoha were the main cause of the Uchiha massacre that occurred in Naruto. However, even this horrendous action does not hold ground in front of Zamasu’s plan to eradicate all non-divine creatures in existence during Dragon Ball Super's Future Arc.

As stated in the introduction, Zamasu’s twisted dream was born from a desire to cleanse the universe from the most appalling creatures to ever inhabit it, mortals. Zamasu was convinced that only those with divine power were worthy of living, with him as the ruler of this new paradise.

3) All for One

It is widely known that power corrupts, and absolute power corrupts absolutely. With the limited amount of power Danzo had at his disposal, he was already too far gone for anyone to try and change his ways. Now imagine what would have happened had this Naruto villain got his hands on a power like All for One’s.

There is no one more vile and corrupt than AFO in My Hero Academia’s universe. With his Quirk, he is able to obtain any kind of power he desires, causing him to lose his grip on reality and become the power-hungry megalomaniac we know today.

4) Nobuyuki Sugou

Sugou also wanted to firce Asuna to become his wife (Image via Reiki Kawahara, Sword Art Online)

Most of Danzo’s victims in Naruto were skilled ninjas who, even when surprised at first, could defend themselves against him. He was a cruel man who was not above using dirty tricks to achieve his objectives.

Even then, he never went as far as to kidnap the consciousness of hundreds of players who had already suffered for two years inside a life-or-death situation.

After Sword Art Online was finally over thanks to Kirito’s victory over Heathcliff, the world believed that every single player still alive would come back to the real world. Sugou took it upon himself to ensure that this did not happen.

He kidnapped the consciousness of hundreds of players in order to learn more about brain control.

5) Hendrickson

Hendrickson was willing to let a whole generation of Holy Knights die for his goals (Image via Nakaba Susuki, The Seven Deadly Sins)

Naruto’s secret group of Anbu, otherwise known as Root, was Danzo’s personal army of loyal elite ninjas who would risk their own lives to further their master’s goals. Similarly, the new generation of Holly Knight of the kingdom of Leonis was Hendrickson’s demon infantry while he was the main villain in Seven Deadly Sins's universe.

Hendrickson’s experiments with demon blood during his time as the Great Holy Knight were not only a danger to himself, but to all those young Knights who only wanted to protect their kingdom.

After the demonic power took over, every single member of the New Generation became rampaging demons that would have died if not for the help of the Seven Deadly Sins.

6) Koichi Shidou

malak @exoftcsy

-dude is supposed to be a teacher

-creepy as hell

-disgusting

-a maniac

-WHY IS HE STILL ALIVE Koichi Shido; Highschool of the Dead-dude is supposed to be a teacher-creepy as hell-disgusting-a maniac-WHY IS HE STILL ALIVE Koichi Shido; Highschool of the Dead-dude is supposed to be a teacher😷-creepy as hell-disgusting-a maniac-WHY IS HE STILL ALIVE https://t.co/r8rJYWNTvK

No matter what happened to Konoha, Danzo's thirst for power was unquenchable. Even after Konoha was destroyed because of Naruto’s battle against Pain, Danzo did not stop in his quest to become more powerful.

In a similar manner, Shidou took advantage of Japan’s zombie invasion in Highschool of the Dead to create a cult where he was revered by the students he saved.

Anyone who would not worship him for his actions was immediately considered a threat to the rest of his cult. In the end, his delusions of greatness caused him not only his life, but also the lives of those who venerated him.

7) The Celestial Dragons

There is no worse villain in One Piece than the Celestial Dragons (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Viz Media, One Piece)

Many politicians inside Naruto’s world are corrupted in some way or another. Some, like Danzo, just want power, while others like the Daimyos are only interested in money. The Celestial Dragons of One Piece are a combination of the worst traits of both worlds.

Living in opulence and privilege, the Celestial Dragons believe themselves to be gods amongst humans, treating everyone else around them like disposable objects. Foul individuals who spread misery and racism everywhere they go, the Celestial Dragons act as if their mere presence is a gift to the peasants below them.

8) Gendo Ikari

Gendo used his son as a disposable tool (Image via Hideaki Anno, Neon Genesis Evangelion)

While Danzo caused hundreds of deaths because of his crimes against Konoha, he never endangered the entire human race because of his goals. Gendo Ikari from Neon Genesis Evangelion cannot say the same, considering all of his actions in the series were committed because of a selfish goal.

In order to reconnect with his wife - the only person in the universe he was able to feel some kind of attachment to - he was willing to sacrifice not only his son, but also humanity’s last hope against the Angels.

He saw everyone around him as a tool to be able to be with his wife once more, not caring about the consequences of his actions.

9) Charles zi Britannia

Charles as seen on the show (Image via Goro Tanigushi, Code Geass)

Although not a justification for his atrocities, Danzo’s desire to become stronger probably stems from a life of constant war and fighting. Naruto’s Shinobi world used to be a chaotic environment where international conflicts were an every day thing.

Charles zi Britannia, from Code Geass, was raised in a similar setting, seeing as all the members of his family were willing to betray each other for the throne.

This upbringing caused him to see life as a constant struggle where only the strongest should survive. Owing to this mentality, Charles caused the deaths of thousands in his quest to make Britannia the most powerful kingdom in the world.

10) Demon Spade

The organization Root inside of Naruto’s world was Konoha’s last line of defense. They worked in the shadows to protect the civilians and weaker ninjas of their village. It was only because of Danzo’s egocentrism that they became corrupted. The same happened to the Vongola Family because of Demon’s betrayal before the start of Katekyo Hitman Reborn!.

Vongola Primo created this mafia family with the intent of protecting innocents from the abuse of those with power. When he saw that his vigilante group was becoming just like those he swore to fight against, he abolished the Military Forces of the family.

Demon thought this was a horrible idea that would eventually destroy the Vongola. He conspired with the Primo’s cousin to take control of the organization, leading it into a period of violence and bloodshed.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far