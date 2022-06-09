The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh original anime film's first part set for December release

During Netflix’s Wednesday Geeked Week livestream, it was announced that The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh film would release its first part in December. The forthcoming project is an anime original film, which means it is not based on any official manga source material but is still considered canon to the series.

Netflix also revealed some concept art for characters appearing in The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh film. Additionally, cast and staff announcements were made for the major roles and positions, respectively.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh first part slated for December release

Release, cast, staff, and (speculative) plot information

As mentioned above, Netflix’s Geeked Week virtual celebration announced on Wednesday’s live-stream that The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh film's first part would be released in December, 2022. Fans are ecstatic to learn when the original anime film will be released, as well as what little is known about the plot so far.

Alongside the release window announcement came about some concept art and sketches for character designs of characters seen throughout the film. The only recognizable character from the sketches is Meliodas and Elizabeth’s son, Tristan, seen as a teenager. Other characters seen will most likely be original characters for the film, which hadn’t appeared in the mainline series.

Some important cast announcements were also made, the most prominent of which being the return of Yuuki Kaji as Meliodas. It was also revealed that Mikako Komatsu would voice Tristan as a young boy, and that Ayumu Murase would voice Tristan as a teenager. Official character designs for the three were also released alongside these casting announcements.

Several cast announcements were made as part of the reveal as well, with Bob Shirahata set to direct the film. Noriyuku Abe will act as a supervising director alongside Shirahata, with Rintarou Ikeda authoring the narrative and Alfred Imageworks and Marvy Jack animating.

Very little is known about the film’s plot as of this writing, with the only official information being that it will center on Meliodas and Elizabeth’s son, Tristan. However, it’s worth noting that Edinburgh, within the canonical epilogue of the series, is being rebuilt by former Holy Knight Deathpierce as a kingdom only for humans.

In fact, he specifically cites his desire to do so since Liones’ current rulers are Meliodas, a demon and Elizabeth, a goddess. Considering the film’s title, as well as the released but unnamed character design which somewhat bears a resemblance to Deathpierce, Tristan will most likely come into conflict with the former Holy Knight during the film.

Whatever sense this makes, it is still speculative and is not intended to be a definitive description of what the film will cover. Having said that, the stars appear to be too aligned in this conjecture for the true plot of The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh to be too far off.

