8 anime characters who look young but are old

Anime character designs can often be deceiving. Not all characters are what you think they are. It can be because of their appearance or personality. Some characters have lived for centuries but don't seem to have aged accordingly. These characters look pretty young as compared to others with them.

These characters not only have anti-aging abilities but have developed superhuman abilities throughout their extended lifespan. Let's look at some of the anime characters who are old but look young.

Anime characters like Yato and Muzan are super old but look young

8) Muzan Kibutsuji (Demon Slayer)

Muzan Kibutsuji (Image via Ufotable)

The main antagonist of the Demon Slayer anime series is one of the strongest characters in the series. Muzan is the Demon King and perhaps the first of his kind. He looks like a middle-aged man but has lived for more than 1000 years.

Over time, he has changed his appearance and identity and has been trying to blend in with the world to avoid any dangerous encounters with the Demon Slayers. He is mighty and is the main target of the Demon Slayer Corps.

7) Sunako Kirishiki (Shiki)

Sunako Kirishiki (Image via Daume)

Sunako Kirishiki is one of the Shiki and is the main antagonist of the horror anime Shiki. She has been a Shiki for more than 100 years but looks like a 13-year-old.

The reason for her youthful appearance is that a Shiki doesn't age like a human and can instantaneously heal its minor wounds. Despite her young appearance, she is the leader of the Shiki and is considered a mother figure.

6) Meliodas (Seven Deadly Sins)

Meliodas (image via A-1 Pictures)

Meliodas is the main protagonist of the Seven Deadly Sins anime. He has the appearance of a Junior High student but is probably the oldest character on this list. Meliodas' age is expected to be more than 3000 years.

Despite his appearance, he is one of the strongest and coolest characters in the series. Meliodas was cursed to be immortal as a punishment and was revived every time he died in exchange for his emotions.

5) Van Hohenheim (Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood)

Van Hohenheim was the father of Edward and Alphonse in Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood. He has lived for more than 400 years and still looks like a middle-aged man. His appearance hasn't changed much due to his ability to regenerate.

Hohenheim is one of the most powerful characters in the series due to being a Human Philosopher's stone. His absence from the family made Edward hate him. However, that changed at the end of the series. Hohenheim's character was much better from the Fullmetal Alchemist series (2003).

4) Tsunade (Naruto)

Tsunade (Image via Pierrot)

One-third of the Legendary Sannin Tsunade is one of the strongest ninjas of her generation. Despite being more than 50 years old, Tsunade has the appearance of a person in their 20s. This is due to her excellence in her medical skills.

She uses her excess chakra to mask her aging appearance. However, she loses her youthful appearance when she exhausts a lot of chakra during fights. But recovers when she starts to regain her chakra.

3) Senku (Dr. Stone)

Most of the characters from the Dr. Stone anime series are more than 3700 years old. Senku was the first to come out of the stone shell that he was trapped inside due to the mass certification that happened 3700 years ago.

The genius high school scientist could decipher how to make the solution for breaking the stone shell and saving everyone.

2) Yato (Noragami)

Yato (Image via Bones)

Yato is the main character of the anime series Noragami. Yato is a God who is seemingly not popular among humans. Yato is about 1050 years old but doesn't look much different from a high schooler.

Yato's appearance as a young man is mainly due to the reason that he is a God. He is an unknown God who thrives to get his shrine and develop some faith for him in people's hearts.

1) C.C. (Code Geass)

C.C. is a tritagonist of Code Geass. She is an immortal character who neither suffers from age nor is capable of being killed by conventional means. She has lived for more than 500 years but appears to be a 16-year-old.

She is one of the best anime waifus loved by many fans. She is one of the best-written characters in the series. It was C.C. who gave the power of Geass to Lelouch.

