Fans lament as One Piece enters month-long hiatus after Chapter 1053

A two-week break is enough for One Piece readers to become impatient, so there is no doubt that the upcoming hiatus will be quite difficult for fans. Now that Chapter 1053 is officially released, Eiichiro Oda is set to go on a month-long hiatus, which means that readers will have to wait until July 25 to find out more about Luffy's next move.

The most recent chapter was quite satisfactory and fans are excited about the future. As it happens, impatience is bound to rear its head when it comes to an addictive series like One Piece. For ardent fans of the series, the next month is going to be an ordeal.

One Piece is officially on a break as dismayed fans try to come to terms with it

Dedicated readers may have a difficult time adjusting

Geo @Geo_AW well it’s officially the one piece break month, it’s time to cause chaos well it’s officially the one piece break month, it’s time to cause chaos https://t.co/17ROL6Lnqt

Oda left readers hanging on a cliff for One Piece Chapter 1053. With so many groundbreaking revelations, they now have to wait a month to see them resolved. Naturally, some readers are trying not to lose their minds in the process.

brian @brianwithamini this one month one piece break is gonna hit harder than a relationship break this one month one piece break is gonna hit harder than a relationship break

One Piece fans are generally accustomed to two-week breaks, but a month-long hiatus will test their patience. To put things into perspective, the last time Oda went on a break like this was during the official timeskip, back in 2010. Some newer readers have no idea what it's like to endure a break this long.

Meanwhile, certain readers aren't looking forward to how the community will spend the next few weeks. The above bingo card mostly covers everything we can expect. From power-scaling debates to discussions about arc controversies, fans will get involved in needless arguments since they will have nothing to look forward to.

Upcoming projects during the break to look forward to

Shonen Jump News - Unofficial @WSJ_manga ONE PIECE will be holding different projects in the upcoming weeks during its 4-week break:



· Luxury Lotteries including original sketches, medals, postcards and even a replica of an Eiichiro Oda's concept notebook.

· 'Road to Laugh Tale' Special Appendix.

· Free to Read Vols. ONE PIECE will be holding different projects in the upcoming weeks during its 4-week break:· Luxury Lotteries including original sketches, medals, postcards and even a replica of an Eiichiro Oda's concept notebook.· 'Road to Laugh Tale' Special Appendix.· Free to Read Vols. https://t.co/KeuCAJaAC8

Several projects will be taking place around this time, if it is any consolation. For example, Road to Laugh Tale is a series of booklets that will be published in the next month. It will feature unseen sketches as well as unfinished storyboards which will delight enthusiasts.

For anime viewers, there will be a mini arc dedicated to One Piece Red in July. The actual film will release on August 6. With the official return of the manga and the slated launch of the film, fans will be overloaded with new content then.

Oda deserves a break after all he has done for fans and the series

Shonen Jump @shonenjump One Piece, Ch. 1,053: News of Luffy’s victory travels the world! One Piece fans, Oda Sensei is taking a well-deserved break before the next arc! One Piece will be back on July 24th. bit.ly/3b3gOEw One Piece, Ch. 1,053: News of Luffy’s victory travels the world! One Piece fans, Oda Sensei is taking a well-deserved break before the next arc! One Piece will be back on July 24th. bit.ly/3b3gOEw https://t.co/XkLNJiA2Qx

One Piece has been growing consistently for nearly 25 years now, and it can be argued that it is in its best phase at the moment. Chapter 1053 had so many exciting things happening at the same time, from Pluton's location reveal to Buggy's ascension to Yonko status.

With that said, Eiichiro Oda could use the extended break to take care of his health. He will be recharged and refreshed after the four-week hiatus, and there is no doubt that he deserves the break after the hard work he has put into the series over the past few decades. Of course, Oda did say he would use his free time to plan out the final saga. As a mangaka, his work ethic is impeccable.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far