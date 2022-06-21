One Piece Chapter 1053: What’s left for Wano Country?

Despite the release of One Piece Chapter 1053, there's still some unfinished business left in Wano Country.

This has been the longest arc in the entire series. Of course, it's going to feel longer now that Eiichiro Oda is taking a month off.

As Oda prepares for the final saga, it's important to note that Wano Country still has a role to play in the story.

The Straw Hats can't leave just yet for various reasons. This article takes a look at what they need to do before they head off.

Kaido and his forces may have been defeated, but there's no time left for celebration. One Piece Chapter 1053 makes it clear that everything will turn on its head in the next few chapters.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

The Straw Hats still have some business to attend to, per One Piece Chapter 1053

Ryokugyu is about to make his move

Real name Aramaki, this powerful Marine made his long-awaited face reveal in One Piece Chapter 1053. He also quickly took care of King and Queen in the Udon mining facilities.

Ryokugyu made his intentions clear as he walked straight to the Flower Capital. He wants Luffy's head, so that he can present it to Sakazuki.

Luffy and company won't be going anywhere until they address the Admiral. He's definitely looking for a big fight in the next few chapters.

Ryokugyu is truly a wild card in Wano Country. It's highly unlikely that Oda would disrespect him by losing a fight to Luffy. At the same time, he's going up against a very powerful alliance. Manga readers have no idea what's about to happen in this upcoming confrontation.

Pluton is somewhere in Wano Country

TagThatSwag @TagThatSwag Imagine going to Wano and Kaido obliterates the strawhats using Pluton #ONEPIECE1053 Imagine going to Wano and Kaido obliterates the strawhats using Pluton #ONEPIECE1053 https://t.co/bw6J2wMFKL

One Piece Chapter 1053 also revealed the location of the Ancient Weapon Pluton. Nico Robin had a discussion with Tenguyama Hitetsu, whose real name is Kozuki Sukiyaki. Back when she was in Alabasta, she read a Poneglyph which stated that Pluton was in Wano Country.

The former shogun confirmed Robin's statement regarding the Ancient Weapon. One Piece Chapter 1053 dropped a major bombshell for readers. Pluton hasn't been mentioned since the Enies Lobby arc.

Robin isn't going to leave Wano Country until she gets the information she wants. It will be interesting to see if Sukiyaki reveals Pluton's specific location. The Ancient Weapons may finally come into play.

The Road Poneglyph is also lying around somewhere

One Piece Chapter 1053 has yet to reveal what happened to Kaido's Road Poneglyph. It's presumably somewhere in the Onigashima castle, which has safely landed outside the Flower Capital.

Of course, now that Kaido has been taken care of, the Straw Hats will need his Road Poneglyph before they leave. They need four in total if they want to find Laugh Tale and locate the One Piece treasure.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners, and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far