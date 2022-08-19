One Piece Chapter 1057: Wano ends, new Straw Hats selected, and more

One Piece Chapter 1057 scanlations were released late Thursday night, much to the appreciation and enjoyment of fans. The chapter in question is a notable issue in many ways, especially as it marks the eagerly anticipated conclusion of the series's Wano arc.

While the Wano arc has certainly been a controversial one, fans appear to be banding together in the aftermath of One Piece Chapter 1057's conclusion of the arc. It seems that, regardless of whether fans liked or disliked the Wano arc as a whole, almost every fan is excited to see what’s in store beyond One Piece Chapter 1057.

Follow along as this article explores the events of One Piece Chapter 1057.

One Piece Chapter 1057 cements Straw Hats as legends in Wano as the crew finally departs the controversial island and arc

One Piece Chapter 1057: Celebrations and goodbyes

One Piece Chapter 1057 begins in the Flower Capital, where citizens are watching a play about the Onigashima Raid in an auditorium. The speaker is the new school teacher from Chapter 1052, who is flanked by a Geisha and surrounded by various Kozuki-symbol adorned stage pieces.

The crowd shouts out "the Red Scabbards" in excitement as the teacher begins recounting the night of the Fire Festival from the beginning. One Piece Chapter 1057 quickly shifts perspective to a forest near Tokage Port in Udon, where dragon form Momonosuke runs through the flora with Yamato and Kin’emon on his back.

It’s revealed that Yamato doesn’t plan to head out to sea, having already told Luffy and the other Straw Hats about their decision. Kin’emon asks them if they’re content with this decision, causing them to question if they’re welcome here. He explains, however, that they’re certainly welcome, but Kin'emon is just confused since Yamato recently said they made up their mind.

Yamato explains that since Oden’s journey started with a tour of Wano, they want to follow in his footsteps since there’s also so much they don’t understand. They conclude that if they follow in Oden’s footsteps, they’ll eventually make their way out to sea sooner or later.

Meanwhile, Momonosuke is amazed that Yamato was able to inform the Straw Hats about everything, before concluding that he and Kin'emon were purposefully ignored. This begins a series of flashbacks for Wano’s new shogun, including being held by Kaido atop Kozuki castle, meeting and fighting Luffy, and the various moments from the Onigashima Raid of which he was the star.

Back in the present, he wonders if Luffy is heartless after everything they've been through together. He concludes that he was wrong about Luffy, saying the pirate is mistaking "being free" with "free to be rude." Kin’emon adds that, depending on Luffy’s answer, he may have to cleave him in two for his rudeness to the shogun, which Momo agrees to, while Yamato says they’re overreacting.

One Piece Chapter 1057: New territory for old friends

ara @KaizukuMDL #ONEPIECE1057 Wano is officially under the protection of the SH Pirates! #ONEPIECE1057 Wano is officially under the protection of the SH Pirates! https://t.co/o0VmFrC4aT

Meanwhile, in One Piece Chapter 1057, the three captains prepare to depart, each reminding the others that they will be enemies the next time they meet. Momonosuke and his group arrive just as they're about to leave, with the shogun transforming back into human form and rushing Luffy upon arrival.

Kin'emon interjects to question and demand an explanation from Luffy, who he claims is abandoning the two Wano allies he's known the longest without a word. He goes on to say that this enraged the shogun. Luffy questions what the issue is since they’re meeting now before his departure, but Momonosuke interjects with an edict, demanding that he and the crew stay put because leaving would make him lonely and he wants to be with them forever.

Momonosuke then says that he only managed to survive in the New World because Luffy was there, saying that the captain is the reason he can laugh again. He thanks him for avenging his parents while also saying he’s so scared of what’s next that he can’t even express himself.

Zoro and Nami look on, with the former saying how pitiful a sight it is, as the latter reminds him that Momonosuke is still a kid on the inside. Luffy, meanwhile, calls out to Usopp for something, who throws a giant black cloth at his captain and Momonosuke. He reveals that they waited for the Wano trio at the port because he wanted to give them "this."

Luffy continues, saying that Momo can't fool him with the tough guy shonen act because he knows how he is on the inside, even if he is bigger. Before his gift is revealed to be a giant Straw Hat jolly Roger flag, Luffy calls him a small, weak dummy but says he thinks of him as a little brother.

He tells the shogun to look at it when times are tough and remember his seafaring adventures. Luffy then tells them to hang it somewhere in Wano and to point to it "if any major bad news comes knockin'," implying that attacking Wano is an attack on the Straw Hats.

J Klum @PokemanZ0N6 #ONEPIECE1057



bad day to be a yamato fan, the memes are hilarious already bad day to be a yamato fan, the memes are hilarious already #ONEPIECE1057 bad day to be a yamato fan, the memes are hilarious already https://t.co/oCJntfOoFJ

A crying Momonosuke asks if this means he’s one of them, to which Luffy responds that he, Kin’emon, and Yamato can all join the crew whenever they want. He emphasizes that he won’t have any weaklings on board, before yelling out to Yamato to take care of the other two as the Straw Hats and others finally depart Wano.

One Piece Chapter 1057 then ends this scene with a touching panel of Momonosuke telling Kin’emon that, some day, he will surpass Kozuki Oden. The retainer says he’ll be by his side when he does, while Yamato meanwhile asks if he’s talking about them, to which Momo angrily replies no.

One Piece Chapter 1057: Wano’s conclusion

One Piece Chapter 1057 then brings readers on board the Thousand Sunny, where Nami tells them to set course for Hakumai since there’s a main port with an elevator to the sea. Brook and Chopper express relief at not having to take the course down the waterfall, while Kid mocks the other two captains for using the "safe and sound way" down.

This clearly rubs Luffy and Law the wrong way, as the crews of both captains attempt to coerce their captains into sticking to the Hakumai Port elevator plan. Unsurprisingly, this persuasion fails, with the very next scene showing the Thousand Sunny, Polar Tang, and the Victoria Punk all careening down to the ocean via Wano’s waterfalls.

The narrator, meanwhile, recounts how the might of the outlaws Momo and Kin’emon recruited made them "akin to real-life Wisdom Kings." They continue that their power descended like a wrathful tsunami, obliterating all in its path, including "Kaido, the Dragon King" and the "yokai possessed giant oiran," likely referencing Big Mom for the latter.

The narrator concludes by saying that the heavens themselves were torn as painful shrieks reverberated throughout the air, before One Piece Chapter 1057 returns to the auditorium. The schoolteacher is recounting Orochi’s last stand against Hiyori, desperately attempting to capitalize on the final bit of revenge he can get against the Kozuki.

The schoolteacher then reveals that Denjiro saved Hiyori at the last possible moment, which was shortly followed by the fall of Onigashima and Kaido. He goes on to say that the sun had finally pierced the dark clouds that had been suffocating Wano, and that the skies were finally clear.

He then describes how, as Onigashima descended, the burning remains of Orochi spoke, declaring that the Kurozumi family's grudge would continue to curse Wano for all eternity. Denjiro appeared to try to put himself between him and Hiyori, but she pushed him aside and stared into Orochi's face, fan aloft and the Kozuki crest proudly displayed.

ADTS @adts_onepiece #ONEPIECE1057

People are taking the hiyori situation way out of proportion tho lmao

Kurozomi does mean charcoal which is meant to burn like how oden means the dish which is made to be boiled People are taking the hiyori situation way out of proportion tho lmaoKurozomi does mean charcoal which is meant to burn like how oden means the dish which is made to be boiled #ONEPIECE1057 People are taking the hiyori situation way out of proportion tho lmaoKurozomi does mean charcoal which is meant to burn like how oden means the dish which is made to be boiled https://t.co/ZpwJCf9y9e

In the auditorium, viewers are getting giddy with anticipation as they await Hiyori’s words, saying it’s the moment they’ve been waiting for. The schoolteacher says that they all know that "their name means charcoal," before asking everyone to come together and repeat Hiyori’s words that "the Kurozumi were born to burn."

The audience members present begin cheering wildly at this, as Geisha are seen playing shamisens while Hiyori smiles. The schoolteacher, meanwhile, begins discussing the days after, when Wano’s liberation was celebrated and weapons and feuds could finally be put to rest.

One Piece Chapter 1057 then shows a picture of Momonosuke with his various retainers, as the narrator says that today’s tale of Wano’s renowned samurai has been concluded. As Momonosuke, Kin’emon, and Yamato return to the Flower Capital, the narrator celebrates the samurai’s return, saying a well-earned break is in order.

ADTS @adts_onepiece #onepiece1057

This feels both right and wrong lol but as mingo said

the victors get to decide what justice is and what's evil and what's righteous This feels both right and wrong lol but as mingo saidthe victors get to decide what justice is and what's evil and what's righteous #onepiece1057This feels both right and wrong lol but as mingo saidthe victors get to decide what justice is and what's evil and what's righteous https://t.co/NEWO0J1i6Q

As Momo questions where to hang the new flag, the curtains close on Wano’s third act and the Wano arc overall, with One Piece Chapter 1057 bringing the series’ longest arc to an end. Despite the narrator’s ending words indicating otherwise, there seems to be no break for next week as announced in One Piece Chapter 1057.

One Piece Chapter 1057: Final thoughts

Von🌊👑| PRIMEBEARD TOP 1 @WonderofU3 #ONEPIECE1057



Dang it’s really setting in now . . . our boy really is a Yonko🥹 Dang it’s really setting in now . . . our boy really is a Yonko🥹 #ONEPIECE1057 Dang it’s really setting in now . . . our boy really is a Yonko🥹 https://t.co/pift4H4HHz

One Piece Chapter 1057 is an incredibly exciting issue for a variety of reasons. For starters, questions about who will join the Straw Hat crew can finally be put to rest, with the three new members clearly being Yamato, Momo, and Kin’emon. While some fans are upset that none of them got on the crew’s ship, it’s an incredibly fitting way to end the trio’s journeys for now.

Furthermore, One Piece Chapter 1057’s ending of the Wano arc marks a transitory process fans haven’t experienced in well over four years. Fans are already expressing excitement and anticipation to see where the Straw Hats will go next, who they’ll meet there, and how they’ll get one step closer to the titular treasure as a result.

Overall, One Piece Chapter 1057 is a very exciting and fairly rewarding way to wrap up the Wano arc. While much of the excitement for the issue seems to be stemming from its ending the Wano arc, fans nevertheless are happily discussing the issue in a positive light.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as the year of the series’ 25th anniversary progresses.

