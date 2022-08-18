One Piece Episode 1030: Release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more 

Uta’s performance is about to commence, with the release of One Piece Episode 1030 coming closer with each passing moment. The tie-in episodes to commemorate the release of One Piece Film: Red continue this week, bringing us the rest of Uta and Luffy’s past.

Last week saw the first encounter Uta and Shanks had with Luffy in Foosha Village more than a decade before the start of the series. This week’s episode will conclude that story with an intriguing conversation between Luffy and Shanks.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from One Piece Episode 1029

What does Shanks need to say to Luffy in One Piece Episode 1030?

When will the episode come out? Where can you see it?

One Piece Episode 1030 is set to be released this weekend on Japanese TV Networks on Sunday, August 21, at around 11:00 am JST. A little while after it airs in Japan, the episode will be released worldwide. Below, you can find the times around which the episode will come out, depending on your time zone.

Pacific Daylight time – 7:00 pm, August 20

Central Daylight time – 9:00 pm, August 20

Eastern Daylight time – 10:00 pm, August 20

British Summer time – 3:00 am, August 21

Central European Summer time– 4:00 am, August 21

Indian Standard time – 7:30 am, August 21

Philippine time – 10:00 am, August 21

Australian Central Daylight time – 11:30 am, August 21

Fans of the series who want to enjoy Uta’s adventures as soon as they come out can do so on Crunchyroll. As has been happening for weeks now, Spanish and Latin American fans will have to wait a few more hours for One Piece Episode 1030 to be released in their respective countries.

The episode will come out in Spain at around 10:00 am CEST, while in Latin America it will be released at around 3:00 am PDT.

A quick recap of One Piece 1029

Last week’s episode started by showing viewers Luffy’s lifestyle before he ever dreamed about becoming a pirate. He would get into fights, play pranks on others, and eat as much as he could. This changed when he met Uta and Shanks, the day the Red Hair Pirates arrived at Foosha Village.

Since that day, Luffy started to ask Shanks to allow him on his ship, dreaming of becoming a pirate someday. Uta, Shanks' daughter and the Red Hair Pirates performer, was unhappy with the idea as she found Luffy’s style tacky. Nonetheless, the two kids became great friends, motivating Uta in the present to follow her dreams.

What can fans expect from One Piece Episode 1030?

Uta as seen in the show (Image via Toei Animation)

Continuing Uta and Luffy’s adventures as children, One Piece Episode 1030 will focus on the competitions both kids had after becoming friends. It will also reveal the promises they made to each other for a better tomorrow.

However, not everything seems to be wholesome and happy in this episode, as Shanks will have a rough conversation with Luffy that will leave the little boy crying. Right now, fans have no idea what Shanks and Luffy will talk about, but it may not be pleasant for them to watch.

Luffy and Uta shared a lot of adventures as kids (Image via Toei Animation)

As this is the last tie-in episode of One Piece Film: Red, Uta’s story will have to be concluded in One Piece Episode 1030. After that, fans will sadly have to wait even longer before the show returns to the Land of Wano, as episode 1031 will be a recap episode.

Nevertheless, let’s hope the rest of Uta’s story is as enjoyable and informative as the preview promises it will be.

