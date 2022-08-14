How did Shanks get his scar in One Piece?

Only the most dangerous person can give Shanks a permanent scar in One Piece. Considered among the strongest pirates in the entire world, his two most notable characteristics are his red hair and trademark scar. There are three distinctive lines that run across his left eye.

Before going any further, there will be some major spoilers from One Piece Film: Red and the Wano Country arc. Whoever gave Shanks that scar was not messing around.

Who gave Shanks his famous scar in the One Piece series?

It was Marshall D. Teach, also known as Blackbeard

Right before the Summit War of Marineford, Shanks visited Whitebeard to discuss a certain pirate. For reference, manga readers can look up Chapter 434, while anime viewers can watch Episode 316.

It turns out that Shanks got his scar from Whitebeard's former crewmate, Marshall D. Teach. Back in the day, his main weapon of choice was a claw. The blades would also match the scars that Shanks has on his face. By the present day, he doesn't seem to be using the claws anymore.

Shanks tried warning the Whitebeard Pirates about Blackbeard's dangerous potential. This was right before Portgas D. Ace was captured and sent to Impel Down, which set the motion for his entire crew's downfall.

When did Shanks get his scar?

Shanks already had his scar when he stole the Gomu Gomu no Mi from a CP0 ship, back in Chapter 1054. Chronologically, this took place 12 years after Roger disbanded his crew. The scarring had to happen within that time frame.

One Piece has yet to reveal when Blackbeard injured Shanks. Some fans believe that Shanks might have gotten his scars right after Roger disbanded his crew. During the Pirate King's execution, Shanks could be seen crying for his former captain. However, his face is not clearly visible when this happens.

These flashbacks happened during Chapters 0 and 434. One Piece fans can only speculate that Oda kept his face hidden for a reason. It's possible that Blackbeard encountered Shanks right before Roger's death. Of course, that has yet to be confirmed in the story.

Blackbeard is not somebody to mess with

A vocal minority often downplays Blackbeard for his lack of Haki feats. He also makes very careless decisions, such as allowing himself to get poisoned by Magellan during the Impel Down arc. However, one person who doesn't take him lightly is Shanks himself.

He outright said that he wasn't careless against Blackbeard. This is the same person who backed off two Admirals during One Piece Film: Red, along with another during Wano Country. Not only does Shanks have a monstrous Haki, he can also use it to prevent others from seeing into the future.

Even if Blackbeard inflicted the injury long ago, Shanks considered it relevant enough to bring it up to Whitebeard. It's not often that somebody can hurt Shanks in the One Piece series. Blackbeard is clearly being set up as end-game material for Luffy to overcome.

