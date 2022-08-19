One Piece Chapter 1057: Wano arc's 10 most memorable contributions to the plot

One Piece Chapter 1057's raw scans and summary spoilers have indicated the end of the Wano arc in the upcoming issue.

While fans are excited for what's next, it's also important to look back at what Wano did for the story given its conclusion in One Piece Chapter 1057.

One Piece Chapter 1057’s ending the Wano arc will no doubt spark further debate, from the arc's overall length to ending and everything in between. While fans may have different opinions on exactly how good the longest arc in the series has been so far, many will agree that important narrative contributions can be found throughout.

Here are the Wano arc’s 10 most memorable contributions to the series’ plot.

WARNING: Spoilers for One Piece Chapter 1057 and the general manga-only sections of the Wano arc below.

1) Wano is Straw Hat Territory

Coming directly from the One Piece Chapter 1057 spoilers, one of the most impactful aspects of the Wano arc to the series’ overarching narrative is Wano being Straw Hat territory. With this, the Straw Hats now have a sizable territory comparable to other Yonko, having Fish-man Island, Dressrosa, and now Wano all fully under their protection.

It makes their feats and overall presence in the new world comparable to nearly any Yonko crew of the past, present, or even future. It’s a significant milestone for Luffy and his crew, which shouldn’t be understated when discussing Wano’s contributions.

2) New nakama

Also coming from the One Piece Chapter 1057 spoilers is the new Straw Hat crewmates (or nakama) which join in the arc’s conclusive issue. Despite not actually getting on the boat with the Straw Hats, it’s quite clear that Luffy and the rest consider Yamato, Kin’emon, and Momonosuke to be legitimate crew who can come on board anytime.

Additionally, there may be even more crewmates who’ve been revealed to join in the coming issues, with many suspecting a stowaway Carrot to be added to their ranks. While this is far from confirmed, the speculation is running wild in the community following One Piece Chapter 1057’s spoilers and raw scans.

3) Oden flashback

Easily one of the most important contributions of the Wano arc given its conclusion in One Piece Chapter 1057 is the Oden flashback. This answered many important questions for fans, such as how Roger was able to make it to the final island, how he left messages along the way, and what he and Whitebeard’s relationship was like.

The lattermost point was answered two-fold, showing how they interacted both on and off the battlefield. Furthermore, the flashback also gave fans context on how Kaido and Orochi came to rule over Wano despite Oden being such a strong, veteran fighter on the Grand Line. It’s a high point for many, both personally and critically in the overarching series.

4) Time travel

Wano’s introduction of time travel is easily one of the most significant contributions as of One Piece Chapter 1057. There were rules behind it which didn’t allow it to become a get-out-of-jail-free card, as well as only playing one major role in the Wano arc’s story.

While it may return for future uses, these same rules and restrictions will likely apply, instead seeing it used to educate or save future generations. In hindsight of both the concept’s introduction and the Wano arc’s closure, it’s easily one of the most significant and memorable plot contributions in the series.

5) Luffy’s true Devil Fruit

Without a doubt, one of the most significant contributions of the Wano arc as of One Piece Chapter 1057 is the introduction of Luffy’s true Devil Fruit. Officially called the Mythical Zoan Human-Human Fruit, Model: Nika, it finally pegs Luffy as the inheritor of Joy Boy’s will and a destined individual with a large role to play.

The payoff here is one that was somewhat divisive, but generally well-received by fans from all around the world. Whether fans love it or hate it, it’s hard to argue against its significance to the series’ overarching plot in past, present, and future.

6) Zoan Fruits have a mind of their own

Alongside the revelation of Luffy’s true Devil Fruit came the information that Zoan Fruits are said to have a mind of their own. While purposefully ambiguous, it raises many questions about what Devil Fruits are and what the upper limits of their capabilities are in fruit form. Furthermore, it gives fans something to look back on and forward to beyond One Piece Chapter 1057.

There are no major implications of such a reveal in the series thus far, but it’s likely that series’ author and illustrator Eiichiro Oda will pick this plot point back up in the future.

7) SWORD Group

One of the least-detailed yet most important contributions of the Wano arc to the series’ overall narrative is the introduction of the Marines’ SWORD Group. Essentially nothing is known about their mission and overarching objectives, with the only concrete information being that Coby and X Drake are both part of their ranks, the latter apparently being a leading figure.

While very little is known about them as of One Piece Chapter 1057, fans can count on them reappearing throughout the series’ final saga.

8) Rocks Pirates

Easily one of the most important contributions made during the Wano arc as of One Piece Chapter 1057 is the introduction and expansion upon the legendary Rocks Pirates crew. This group of pirates contained Rocks D. Xebec, an equal to Gol D. Roger himself, as well as Kaido, Whitebeard, Big Mom, Captain John, and Shiki.

With such a powerhouse crew, they’re easily one of the most important groups in the series, especially given their involvement in the infamous God Valley incident. While fans don’t know a lot about this crew, they’ll no doubt return to play a major role posthumously in the series’ final saga.

9) Pluton’s existence

The Ancient Weapon has been teased since the Alabasta arc, and the reveal of its existence and location provides the final closure needed for the early series story section.

There’s almost no doubt that, beyond One Piece Chapter 1057, Pluton will play a major role in the series’ final saga. Especially when considering that opening Wano’s borders means freeing Pluton, there’s almost no doubt that the Ancient Weapon will appear by the series’ end.

10) Advanced Armament and Conqueror’s Haki

Finally, two of the most significant additions to the series’ plot made during the Wano arc are Advanced Armament and Advanced Conqueror’s Haki. Both elevate the destructive potential of their standard forms, allowing users to destroy their targets from the inside out. The latter technique in particular excels at this, not even requiring contact with a target to “hit” them.

While something of a footnote to their overarching introduction, the reveal of Zoro’s having both standard and Advanced Conqueror’s Haki in the Wano arc is incredibly significant. It lets him rightfully keep pace with Luffy in the series’ power creep, as well as (also rightfully) elevating him above the rest of the crew.

