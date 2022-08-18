One Piece Chapter 1057 (Detailed Spoilers): Wano Arc ends, new Straw Hat members revealed, and more

One Piece Chapter 1057's summary spoilers were released on Tuesday, bringing with them some much-needed clarity to the issue. Additionally, One Piece Chapter 1057 seems to finally mark the long-awaited end of Wano Act 3, and the Wano arc overall.

Fans have been praising this decision by One Piece Chapter 1057, with many expressing excitement to finally experience a new island with the Straw Hats. Many are calling it one of the most exciting developments in the series as of late, emphasizing just how excited fans are to see a new island featured.

Follow along as this article breaks down the One Piece Chapter 1057 summary spoilers in their entirety.

One Piece Chapter 1057: Looking back on Wano’s events

One Piece Chapter 1057 begins in a Flower Capital auditorium, where dozens of citizens sit in front of a stage featuring actors and some geisha. A story is being told in a format resembling a Japanese poem, detailing the arrival of Kaido under the “dark sky of Onigashima” and that Oden’s vassals “take the stage” to enact their revenge.

It’s eventually revealed through this dialogue that the story is detailing the Akazaya Nine’s efforts to overthrow Kaido. Children in the crowd even begin chanting “Red Scabbards” as they realize what’s going on, before One Piece Chapter 1057 quickly shifts perspective.

Meanwhile, dragon form Momonosuke is running through a forest near Tokage Port in Udon, with Yamato and Kin’emon atop his back. Momo and Kin are shocked to hear that Yamato told Luffy and the crew that they won’t be going out to sea, citing their desire to live like Oden did and explore Wano first.

This, however, makes Momonosuke even more upset, as he realizes Luffy and Yamato had such discussions but the former didn’t even bother to say goodbye. He even says he feels like he’s been treated like a fool, wondering why his friend would leave the country without saying goodbye or anything to him first.

This begins a collage of various flashback scenes, such as being grabbed by Kaido atop the burning Oden Castle and meeting and fighting Luffy in Punk Hazard and Dressrosa respectively.

Other key scenes are also shown here, all with the intent of emphasizing how close Momo and the Straw Hat captain had become during their time together.

In the present, Momonosuke wonders if Luffy really has a heart, saying that he’s a cruel man and that he himself was wrong about the pirate from the start. He ends by saying that Luffy has mistaken rudeness for freedom, which Kin’emon agrees with before asking why Momo is running instead of flying, angering the shogun further.

One Piece Chapter 1057: Final goodbyes

One Piece Chapter 1057 then cuts to Tokage Port in Udon, where Luffy, Law, and Kid are all making final departure preparations. Law tells Luffy that the next time they meet, they’ll be mortal enemies, which the latter says doesn’t bother him as Chopper tries to say goodbye to the former.

However, the enemy captain tells the Straw Hat doctor to shut up, leaving Chopper saddened and shocked at this sudden change of heart. Just before all three ships depart, Momonosuke arrives at the port, transforming back into his human form before confronting Luffy.

Yamato says they’re here to see him off, as Kin’emon and Momo angrily rush the Straw Hat captain.

The two Kozuki clan figures approach Luffy and Kin’emon with swords drawn, and ask why they were leaving Wano without saying goodbye. He adds that Momonosuke, the shogun, is furious at this and demands an explanation. In true Luffy form, however, he says that it’s fine since they’re talking now.

The new shogun glares at Luffy before ordering something and beginning to cry, begging his friend not to leave while also thanking him for saving them and their country. He also shares that he’s scared, and begs Luffy not to go, so Wano can always be protected by its saviors.

The rest of the crew smiles and looks on, with Zoro and Nami commenting that, as embarrassing as it is, it can’t be helped since he’s still mentally a child. Luffy, meanwhile, asks Usopp to go grab something which he seemingly prepared for this specific moment.

He then tells the new shogun that they’ve been waiting here for him so they could give him this present, which turns out to be a massive Straw Hat flag. Luffy continues that he knows who Momonosuke really is, and that the tough guy shogun act doesn’t work on him, calling him his idiotic, cowardly little brother.

Luffy tells him to remember his days at sea when he encounters difficult problems, also telling him to tell anyone who wishes to harm Wano that they’re picking a fight with him as well. As a shot shows the rest of the crew flanking Luffy on either side of him, Momonosuke cries and asks if he’s one of them, which the Straw Hat captain confirms.

He adds that if any of the three ever want to come out to sea, he’ll come for them so they can join his crew. He specifies, however, that he won’t accept cowards as part of his crew, before saying he’s leaving everything in Yamato’s hands.

Kin’emon laughs as Yamato and Momonosuke smile and are clearly thankful for Luffy’s words and trust.

One Piece Chapter 1057 then finally sees Luffy order his ship to set sail, with Law and Kid’s ships in hot pursuit as well. As the three Kozuki clan representatives watch their heroes depart, Momonosuke says he will surpass Oden one day.

One Piece Chapter 1057: Wano ends with a bang

One Piece Chapter 1057 then shows the three ships out at the seas around mainland Wano, with Nami saying they have to go to Hakumai to take the elevator down.

Brook and Chopper express relief that they have a much safer way of departing Wano than entering it, while Kid mocks the crew for taking the safe way out.

He says it's a decision that suits losers like them, which angers Luffy and Law. The crews of both ships tell their captains not to fall for Kid’s taunts, saying there’s nothing wrong with taking a perfectly safe exit out of the country.

This, however, doesn’t deter Luffy from grabbing the rudder from Jinbe, who warns the captain not to do anything crazy.

Hilariously, the three ships are then seen flying out over the waterfalls of Wano, as they crash down to the ocean with the three captains smiling and their crews terrified. The narrator then begins talking as the ships fall, saying that the strength of these “criminals” is nothing to look down upon.

The narrator then says that they have the strength of the Wisdom King, even being able to take down “Dragon King Kaido” and “Great Oiran Yokai” during their time here. The narrator emphasizes that they now leave with one final splitting of the skies above, as One Piece Chapter 1057 shifts perspective to the Wano auditorium once more.

The performers are now recounting when Denjiro appeared and saved Hiyori from death at Orochi’s hands, killing the former shogun in the process. It’s then revealed that Orochi’s dying words to them were that “the hatred of the Kurozumi will burn this country to the bitter end,” while Hiyori remembered the suffering that the nation felt the last 20 years without any fear in her eyes.

It’s then revealed, via flashback panels, that Hiyori responds by pushing Denjiro aside, standing in front of him with her Kozuki clan symbol fan pointed at him. In the present, a double page shows the entire audience has waited for this part, with performers asking them to join in.

They all then exclaim Hiyori’s words, which were that “the Kurozumi were born to burn,” with kurozumi meaning charcoal in Japanese.

The entire audience hall, Hiyori included, begin crying and celebrating as they remember the deaths of Oden and Orochi. They end by saying that the Fire Festival will continue onward as a celebration of the Kozuki clan’s successful revenge, being called the bloody tale of the “Resurrection of the Clan.”

Momonosuke and his Kozuki clan family are shown smiling and happy together, as the narrator says this is the story of how once famous warriors recovered their glory just in time.

Meanwhile, Momo, Kin, and Yamato return to the shogun’s castle as the leader himself wonders where to hang the new flag of their heroes. With this, One Piece Chapter 1057 marks the official end of Wano Act 3, as well as the Wano arc overall.

One Piece Chapter 1057: In summation

Overall, One Piece Chapter 1057 is an incredibly exciting issue which finally marks the end of the Wano arc. While many have different opinions on the arc overall, especially at certain points, fans are generally happy to see a new adventure and island unfold for the Straw Hats in the coming weeks and months.

One Piece Chapter 1057 also wraps up the Wano arc in a satisfying way, cementing the new crewmates as well as officially marking Wano as Straw Hat territory. With this in mind, One Piece Chapter 1057 clearly intends to set Luffy up as a bonafide Yonko as the crew heads to their next island.

While some fans felt One Piece Chapter 1057 was a little late in ending the Wano arc, many fans are just happy to have finally reached this point. It certainly felt like the Wano arc would never end during its four-year serialization, but fans are finally happy to see this occur.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as the year of the series’ 25th anniversary progresses.

