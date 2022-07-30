One Piece: 8 enemies who badly underestimated Luffy

One Piece villains have a really bad habit of downplaying Luffy. To be fair, there was a time when he was nothing more than a mere rookie pirate.

However, even in the current story arc, too many villains look down on Luffy and his dreams. This often proves to be a critical error on their part. Luffy isn't going to let anybody stop him from becoming the Pirate King.

There is a saying that pride often goes before a fall. Whether it's Crocodile or Doflamingo, these criminal masterminds aren't as smart as they believe themselves to be.

Note: This article contains manga spoilers and reflects the writer's personal views.

Charlos, Arlong and 6 other One Piece villains who should've known better than to underestimate Luffy's potential

1) Galdino

A former agent of the Baroque Works organization, Galdino is a master tactician who loves a good strategy. He demonstrated this in the Little Garden arc, where he trapped most of the Straw Hats under his wax powers.

Galdino couldn't believe that Luffy would rely on his gut feeling to defeat him. Keep in mind that he created several wax clones of himself for the Straw Hat to find.

Of course, Luffy did locate the right target and easily defeated Galdino with a Gomu Gomu no Stamp. He may not be the sharpest knife in the drawer, but Luffy's battle instincts are second to none in the One Piece series.

2) Arlong

Arlong is a member of the Fishman race. All members are born with far higher physical stats than average humans, especially when underwater.

The One Piece villain didn't consider the possibility that a human could beat him. He even believed that Zoro was the real leader of the Straw Hats. Not once did he ever respect Luffy for anything he did.

Of course, Luffy had every reason to win this fight. He wanted to make Arlong pay for everything he did to Nami over the years.

Despite a massive difference in strength, Luffy managed to defeat Arlong and even destroy his property.

3) Charlotte Linlin

Big Mom has ruled the sea for several decades. She is a powerful Emperor who can manipulate souls with her Devil Fruit. Only a select few pirates can ever hope to fight her on even grounds. For that reason, she is among the most arrogant characters in the One Piece series.

Luffy was no match for her in Whole Cake Island, which is why he fought her son instead. After the battle, Charlotte Katakuri did eventually acknowledge Luffy's potential to be the Pirate King. Sadly, his mother never made that same realization, not even during the Wano Country arc.

Before her final bout with Eustass Kid and Trafalgar Law, Big Mom refused to accept the idea that she could be defeated. Not only does she underestimate Luffy, but she also does the same to his rivals. At least Kaido recognized Luffy's strength by the end of their fight.

4) Donquixote Doflamingo

Doflamingo used to run Dressrosa with an iron fist before Luffy came knocking on his door. The powerful Warlord believed that his royal blood made him a divine king. He never believed that a lowly commoner would have a chance against him.

Luffy didn't have an easy time going up against Doflamingo, especially since the latter awakened his Devil Fruit. It's very rare to see Doflamingo lose his smile. However, that's exactly what happened when Luffy unlocked Gear Fourth.

Doflamingo realized too late that Luffy was the real deal. A single Gomu Gomu no King Kong Gun was enough to defeat him.

5) Crocodile

Crocodile is the former shadow ruler of the Alabasta Kingdom. With the ability to manipulate sand via his Logia Devil Fruit, there was a noticeable strength gap between him and Luffy. Crocodile even defeated the Straw Hat multiple times before their final showdown.

However, the One Piece villain made a critical mistake in allowing Luffy to recover. He underestimated his fierce determination and exponential growth rate.

Luffy really gave it his all when he defeated Crocodile with a Gomu Gomu no Storm. He may have been a rookie pirate, but he still overcame the Warlord.

The World Government was so humiliated that they stripped Crocodile of his status and sent him to Impel Down.

6) Ryokugyu

By this point in the One Piece story, Luffy had just defeated Kaido and his forces. Wano Country was also heavily guarded by some of the most powerful fighters in the series. However, that didn't stop Ryokugyu from paying a visit.

The Admiral had a specific goal in mind when he arrived. He wanted to take Luffy's head and present him to Sakazuki. Of course, many readers believed there was no way he could pull off that feat.

Ryokugyu may be a strong fighter, but he would be going up against the following by himself:

Monkey D. Luffy

Roronoa Zoro

Vinsmoke Sanji

Yamato

Jinbe

Even when Luffy became a Yonko, he was still treated like a rookie pirate. One Piece Chapter 1055 made this even worse since Ryokugyu stated that Luffy wouldn't have been there if Kaido still ruled Wano Country. Keep in mind that Luffy just beat him not that long ago.

Perhaps there will be a time when One Piece villains stop underestimating Luffy. This man will become the future Pirate King one day.

7) Charlos

World Nobles believe they are the greatest beings to ever walk the earth. The act of angering one is simply unthinkable in the One Piece world. All of them have the ability to call upon a powerful Admiral.

Charlos had every reason to believe that he could do whatever he wanted. The World Nobles never have to ask anybody for permission in One Piece; they just take whatever they want. Back in Sabaody Archipelago, Charlos even shot Hatchan and tried making him a personal slave.

Of course, that is a really good way to make Luffy go into berserk mode in the One Piece series. The World Noble couldn't believe that Luffy would dare walk up to him.

Charlos even tried shooting him at point blank range but missed every shot. Luffy then laid him out with a single punch to his face.

8) Bellamy

Back in the Jaya arc, Bellamy loved to pick fights with people he considered "weak." Luffy ignored him at first and even took a beating from him. He wanted to follow the example set by Shanks with Higuma.

Of course, Luffy's patience has its limits in One Piece. Bellamy went too far when he attacked Mont Blanc Cricket and stole his valuable treasure. Even with a lower bounty, he still refused to show Luffy any respect.

Bellamy tried scaring Luffy with his Devil Fruit and sprung forth like a rocket, bouncing around the entire battlefield. However, Luffy only needed to land a single punch to defeat the overly cocky villain.

