One Piece: 5 of Luffy’s flashiest attacks (and 5 that really aren't)

Luffy may seem like a simple fighter in the One Piece series, but he does have some really cool moves.

Devil Fruits are a creative source of inspiration in the series. With the ability to stretch himself like rubber, Luffy takes full advantage of the Gomu Gomu no Mi.

For the most part, the Straw Hat prefers to let his fists speak for themselves. Of course, he still manages to make his fighting style look exciting.

The flashiest attacks stand out for their spectacle. This article will discuss Luffy's most explosive moves, along with his most simplistic and straightforward. This article will contain heavy manga spoilers, so keep that in mind before going any further.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's personal views.

Gomu Gomu no Storm, Gomu Gomu no Bajrang Gun and 3 more spectacular attacks from Luffy in the One Piece series

1) Gomu Gomu no Jet Gatling

This has always been a popular attack in the One Piece series. Using Gear Second, Luffy repeatedly throws a series of rapid punches against his opponent. He famously used the move to destroy Rob Lucci during the Enies Lobby arc.

It's a powerful finishing move that is sure to satisfy viewers. There is nothing more cathartic than watching Luffy land those punches multiple times. Impressively, the attack is so fast that it has the appearance of a continuous jet stream.

2) Gomu Gomu no Storm

Luffy first sets up this move by inflating like a balloon. After twisting himself and letting all the air out, the Straw Hat flies towards his target at incredible speeds. He then unleashes a series of punches similar to Jet Gatling. It's rather unusual, but that's what makes his fighting style fun to watch.

One Piece fans saw this move firsthand during the Alabasta saga. Luffy was able to defeat Crocodile with this powerful technique, causing a massive earthquake in the process. Keep in mind that Luffy hadn't unlocked his Gears at this point, so this is a very good feat in the early One Piece days.

3) Gomu Gomu no Hydra

PrinceOfAllAnime @PrnceOfAlTikTok #ONEPIECE1041 Ok. This cannot be a coincidence. Luffy has now copied another villain with Gomu Gomu no Hydra, and this time it’s Magaellan. 🤯 #ONEPIECE1041 Ok. This cannot be a coincidence. Luffy has now copied another villain with Gomu Gomu no Hydra, and this time it’s Magaellan. 🤯 https://t.co/43EWfN5v4W

One Piece fans know Luffy gets serious when he unleashes his Gear Fourth attacks. Gomu Gomu no Hydra is yet another series of rapid fisticuffs, but with a far more unpredictable pattern.

Luffy showcased this powerful technique against Kaido during the Onigashima Raid. The attack relies on Kenbunshoku Haki, which means the Straw Hat can figure out his opponent's moves before they do. He then throws a series of punches from every single direction.

The only way to avoid this attack is through Kenbunshoku Haki. Otherwise, the opponent will be stuck in a solitary position, getting attacked everywhere.

4) Gomu Gomu no Bajrang Gun

Sometimes, bigger really is better in the One Piece series. Without a doubt, this is Luffy's strongest attack in his current arsenal. He used it to defeat the extremely powerful Kaido in their final battle.

The Straw Hat can only use this move during his Gear Fifth phase. It's basically a much bigger variation of Gomu Gomu no King Kong Gun.

Luffy inflates an island-sized fist, which roughly scales to Onigashima. The attack is powered-up with Busoshoku and Haoshoku Haki.

While the move is rather simplistic by One Piece standards, its size and scale are what make it truly impressive. Luffy's gigantic punch is sure to catch everybody's attention in the surrounding area.

5) Gomu Gomu no Red Roc

Luffy would make his sworn brother proud with this maneuver. The Straw Hat first activates his Gear Third form before inflating his fist and setting it aflame. Shortly afterwards, he delivers a devastating punch that catches his opponents on fire.

This opening move was first used against Kaido in the Onigashima Raid. Toei Animation put a lot of effort into making it look good for the anime. One Piece fans were stunned by the visual beauty and fluid animation of the move.

Red Roc definitely stands out for its fire-based abilities. This particular element always makes powerful moves look really flashy.

Gomu Gomu no Stamp, Gomu Gomu no Baku Baku and 3 more Luffy moves that aren't flashy but get the job done

1) Gomu Gomu no Bazooka

Sometimes, being simple is the best course of action. Luffy might not be the brightest character in One Piece, but he understands the way rubber works. If he stretches his limbs far enough, he can let go and let physics do the rest.

Gomu Gomu no Bazooka is a very straightforward move. Luffy stretches both his arms backwards and brings them forward with an open palm strike. He first used this move against Buggy during the Orange Town arc, taking out the villain in the process.

2) Gomu Gomu no Stamp

Luffy simply kicks his opponent in the face with this move. Of course, he does a little bit of extra setup beforehand. He stretches his leg back like a rubber band and sends it forward with fierce velocity.

This move is strong enough to knock out Mr. 3 in the Little Garden arc. More often than not, Luffy will leave a sandal imprint on whatever he strikes. It's not a fancy technique by any means, but it works.

3) Gomu Gomu no Pistol

This iconic attack was a staple of the early One Piece series. In this move, Luffy stretches his arm back and unleashes a straight punch.

Right before he sailed the seas for the first time, Luffy first demonstrated this move against the Lord of the Coast. However, it took several years of training just to get it right. He was unable to hit Ace or Sabo with it during their childhood.

Gomu Gomu no Pistol reaches its strength potential when Luffy stretches himself as far as possible.

4) Gomu Gomu no Baku Baku

Luffy has always been a big eater on and off the battlefield. He might even try to take a bite out of his enemies.

Gomu Gomu no Baku Baku allows him to open his mouth very wide. By doing so, he can try to swallow his targets.

Luffy first used this situational move against Crocodile in the Alabasta saga. There is nothing pretty about it, but it definitely fits Luffy's character.

Wapol is a direct inspiration for this attack. One Piece loves to use callbacks from previous arcs.

5) Gomu Gomu no Jet Migawari

This is technically a joke technique, but it still counts. With this move, Luffy uses his stretching powers to grab somebody else and use them like a human shield. He only managed to use this move once in the One Piece series.

Buggy was the unlucky recipient of this move back in Marineford. Luffy used it to protect himself against Dracule Mihawk and his powerful sword Yoru. However, since Buggy ate the Bara Bara no Mi, he was immune to slashing attacks.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners, and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far