Is Luffy from One Piece vengeful? Why this take has the fandom divided

Whether or not Luffy holds grudges is a source of spirited debate in the One Piece community.

The Straw Hat certainly has a strong moral compass. He often fights for what he believes is right, just like his father and grandfather. However, there are times when the concept of justice seems mixed with vengeance. It's certainly a very interesting topic to discuss.

Whether it's Crocodile or Doflamingo, the Straw Hat is quite dedicated to bringing them down. However, throughout the One Piece series, Luffy has been prone to emotional outbursts. Some fans argue that his actions are based on pure rage, while others believe he is completely justified.

One Piece fans argue whether or not Luffy has a vengeful side to himself

Even the most heroic characters are capable of holding grudges. Luffy certainly didn't want Crocodile to be released from Impel Down, despite having strategic reasons for doing so. Whether or not he is defined by this anger is a rather hot topic of discussion.

The main argument

This article will take a look at a recent thread on the One Piece subreddit. All credit goes to u/thuggernae for bringing it up in the first place.

In a heavily upvoted thread, they state that Luffy is a vengeful character. They use the following examples to prove their point:

Luffy went after Arlong for making Nami cry.

He took down Crocodile because of his friend Vivi.

Luffy destroyed Bellamy when the latter stole Cricket's gold.

He assaulted Blackbeard for his role in capturing Ace.

Luffy attacked Kaido when he believed his crew was killed.

The poster states that Luffy builds very close relationships with the characters. If they are attacked in any way, it gives him a reason to go after the attackers. Luffy seems like a "bloodthirsty" character in those moments.

Not everybody agrees with this viewpoint

More than a few Reddit users took issue with the idea that Luffy is "bloodthirsty." Some believe the situation is more complex than given credit for.

u/Backupusername brings up a very good point in regards to Luffy's motivations:

"I think the source of this narrative is that Luffy rarely fights for his own vengeance. Every example you listed was Luffy seeking to punish someone for what they did to someone he cared about."

u/ElCharmann also mentioned that Luffy could put aside grudges. They list a few examples from One Piece, such as Luffy teaming up with Crocodile to escape Impel Down. The Straw Hat isn't completely defined by his anger:

"He cares for his friends and will always have their backs, but he’s not a vengeful spirit like Kurapika or Sasuke. And usually, his anger is short-lived."

u/Suck_A_Ball counter argues that if Luffy were a vengeful person, his motivations would be very different after the One Piece timeskip:

"He'd be aiming at Sakazuki and the marines and Blackbeard and doing everything in his power to get to them and beat the **** out of them. But no, he's living his own life and pursuing his own goals and having fun while at it."

Either way, it's a fairly interesting topic for the One Piece series. On the surface level, Luffy does want to bring justice to anybody that wrongs his friends. However, he is also willing to put his rage aside.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

