With no spoilers due to break, Twitter is flooded with One Piece Chapter 1057 wishlists

With One Piece Chapter 1057 spoilers delayed to next week but hints releasing this week, fans are in a frenzy looking for any information they can get. With none to be found, fans are now flocking to Twitter to discuss the various possibilities for the upcoming issue.

Some have even begun sharing their wish lists for One Piece Chapter 1057. Unsurprisingly, many of these revolve around Yamato or Carrot potentially joining the crew and their opinions regarding these two potential Straw Hats. However, some fans are sharing their hopes for other aspects of the issue as well.

Follow along as this article covers some of the most common One Piece Chapter 1057 wishlists which can be found on social media.

One Piece Chapter 1057’s wishlists from fans cover everything from Straw Hat bounty reveal to Yamato or Carrot joining the crew

Fan wishlists

But I really need them. LOL.

Since the official WSJ Break is next week, spoilers won't be dropped this week right? I mean, the leakers knows what the contents of 1057 already since there's a few hints already but spoilers would still drop next week, not this week. But I really need them. LOL.

As mentioned before, many readers have taken to Twitter to express their hopes and dreams for One Piece Chapter 1057. Fans have only been further wound up by the release of hints from several major leakers this week, adding more speculation and debate regarding Carrot and Yamato.

Oda please don't let Yamato mess up this Peak Crew

Oda please don't let Yamato mess up this Peak Crew. Luffy and his 3 Commanders are perfect Yamato is NOT need it

What’s most frustrating for many fans is that the release of hints by veritable leakers within the community is a clear indication that spoilers could be released if they choose to do so. This has frustrated many fans and is also likely contributing to the influx of wishlists from readers on social media.

A common theme amongst the many varied desires for the issue is to see the raised bounties of the general Straw Hat crew. For example, both King and Queen had bounties of over 1.3 billion Beri at the time of their defeat to Zoro and Sanji, respectively. Fans are clamoring to see whether their bounties will shoot up to 1.5 billion and potentially beyond as a result.

-Momo carries kinemon and yamato to the sunny to say goodbye

-Yamato stays in wano

-crew toasts to jimbei joining as they sail away

-Momo carries kinemon and yamato to the sunny to say goodbye
-Yamato stays in wano
-crew toasts to jimbei joining as they sail away
-strawhat bounties maybe

Unsurprisingly, there is also a surplus of conversations centered around Yamato and Carrot’s potentially joining or not joining the crew. This was a major topic addressed by hints fans have received so far, with many leakers seemingly teasing it to be a very divisive topic.

Interestingly, some fans are instead addressing issues with Eiichiro Oda’s current handling of the situation as opposed to expressing their desires for events within. Many are criticizing the series’ creator, author, and illustrator for creating last-minute suspense regarding Carrot and Yamato’s story arcs.

Regardless who joins or not, its really fucking weird what Oda is doing. Carrot pushed to lead Zou when she clearly doesnt want to and knows she doesnt deserve it while he is stalling Yamato to the very last second, who somehow STILL hasnt asked to join.

Regardless of whether or not either ends up joining the crew, it’s clear that fans are dejected after being forced to wait until the last minute for a resolution to either character arc. It’s not the worst approach in the world but is certainly one that fans are taking issue with considering how long Wano has stretched.

Understandably, many fans would’ve preferred the resolution of these plotlines earlier in the arc, or at least earlier in the arc’s final stages. While this has been an approach Oda has used before, it’s been at the end of much shorter arcs or sagas, and hasn’t been as drawn out as this.

Additionally, much of the tension surrounding the imminent One Piece Chapter 1057 new crewmate reveal most definitely stems from there being two candidates. Had the arc only presented viewers with one realistic possibility, the frustration behind the wait for One Piece Chapter 1057 would have been minimized, if not non-existent.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as the year of the series’ 25th anniversary progresses.

