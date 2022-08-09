One Piece Chapter 1057 hints break Twitter as fans debate Yamato's joining the crew

While Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump publication may be on break this week, reputable series leakers have nevertheless posted hints for One Piece Chapter 1057. Interestingly, the hints seem a little more specific and easy to follow than usual, with those in the know seemingly preparing fans for potential disappointment.

The One Piece Chapter 1057 hints so far appear to confirm the Straw Hats' departure from Wano in the next issue. Furthermore, based on hints released thus far, there appears to be a major development in the issue of who may or may not join the Straw Hats on the rest of their journey.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down the divisive debate which One Piece Chapter 1057 hints have caused amongst the series’ fans.

One Piece Chapter 1057 hints have fans at each other’s throats over possibilities of Carrot and Yamato joining or not joining the crew

Fan reaction

Oda please don't let Yamato mess up this Peak Crew

Oda please don't let Yamato mess up this Peak Crew

Luffy and his 3 Commanders are perfect Yamato is NOT need it

As aforementioned, the lack of a Weekly Shonen Jump issue this week hasn’t stopped One Piece Chapter 1057 hints from flooding the internet from reputable leakers. The hints seemingly suggest that Yamato may not be joining the crew, resulting in heavy debate amongst fans on the matter.

ゆり @dequim_o



#ONEPIECE1057 "Yamato fans will like Chapter 1057 a lot but in a strange way." "Yamato fans will like Chapter 1057 a lot but in a strange way."#ONEPIECE1057 https://t.co/9Yfq14OsP7

This fire has only been fueled by hints that include Carrot in this conversation, letting fans know that everyone does win in the end, but perhaps not in the way they expected. Many believe that either both Yamato and Carrot will join the crew, or that neither will, pledging allegiance to their roles in Wano and Zou, respectively.

Benome116 @Benome116 #ONEPIECE1056 #ONEPIECE1057

I don't care what way it goes but I don't think Carrot can't join because of ruling Zou. She was given Pedro's will something we know can only be realized with the Strawhats. But I'm here for whatever Oda writes, whether or not it's Carrot or Yamato I don't care what way it goes but I don't think Carrot can't join because of ruling Zou. She was given Pedro's will something we know can only be realized with the Strawhats. But I'm here for whatever Oda writes, whether or not it's Carrot or Yamato #ONEPIECE1056 #ONEPIECE1057 I don't care what way it goes but I don't think Carrot can't join because of ruling Zou. She was given Pedro's will something we know can only be realized with the Strawhats. But I'm here for whatever Oda writes, whether or not it's Carrot or Yamato https://t.co/8YS0nR0wuv

This has led to a massive debate amongst fans, mainly centered on the topic of Yamato, with those involved aligning themselves as wanting or not wanting them to join. As is typical of such divisive conversations, both sides are mainly fighting their battles via the creation and sharing of memes, usually with formats that express pleasure or discontent with the latest hints.

One fan posted a picture of Homer Simpson from The Simpsons sleeping soundly with a smile on his face, captioning the tweet that it’s how they sleep at night knowing Yamato will join. Presumably, this tweet was made before hints began to be released which suggested this may not be as ironclad an assumption as many once thought it was.

Another fan posted an edited version of the scene where the Straw Hats depart Alabasta and say goodbye to Vivi Nefertari. However, in the edited version, it’s Yamato looking out at the ship, and the Straw Hats are instead giving her the middle finger as they sail away. In the original version, the group holds their fists up and shows their marks of friendship and trust in a sign of solidarity and love.

Amidst those that are debating whether or not Yamato or Carrot will join the crew are those seemingly uninterested in the topic, instead focusing on the Red Hair Pirates. Many are referencing the recent canon information that has been released on the crew, as well as Shanks’ recent and incredibly impressive display of Conqueror’s Haki.

Others are instead lamenting the series’ being on break, as is typical when break weeks pop up. Regardless, if the hints are to be believed, One Piece Chapter 1057 will certainly make up for it with a landmark chapter that sees the Wano arc finally come to an end.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as the year of the series’ 25th anniversary progresses.

