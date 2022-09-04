One Piece Chapter 1059 hints and teases promise exciting issue per series' main leakers

One Piece Chapter 1059 hints started releasing late Saturday morning, with nearly every hint released throughout the day suggesting that the upcoming issue will be an exciting one.

No leakers thus far have expressed any disappointment with the issue or given a fair warning to unfavorable events, which is a rarity as of late for the series.

This further suggests to fans everywhere that One Piece Chapter 1059 is indeed a fantastic issue, with many expressing excitement for the release week to finally be at hand. While the issue’s official release won’t come until Sunday, September 11, fans can expect summary spoilers and raw scans to leak throughout the week.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down the latest hints for the upcoming One Piece Chapter 1059.

One Piece Chapter 1059 hints suggest universally loved issue, indicating potential Sabo explanation on Reverie events

The hints

With such universally positive teasing of the issue’s quality, fans are suspecting One Piece Chapter 1059 to focus primarily on Sabo’s explanation of the Reverie’s events.

This is certainly something that would see near-universal praise from the series’ fanbase. The events have been teased for well over two years now, and fans are dying to discover the truth.

The first tease came at roughly 11 am EST this morning, with reputable series’ leaker ScotchInformer warning fans to fasten their seatbelts for the upcoming issue. Such a tease would certainly indicate that important and truly mind-blowing events are discussed, which the Reverie’s yet-unknown incidents can be categorized as.

This was shortly followed by another tease, which spelled out with no room for interpretation that the upcoming chapter is expected to be a great one. Again, this would certainly fall in line with a discussion of the Reverie’s events, which include the unfortunate death of Alabasta’s king, Cobra Nefertari.

Shortly afterwards, yet another tease was posted, which identified the issue’s rating as “W/10,” meaning the issue is so phenomenal it can’t be restricted to a 1-10 scale.

With this particular hint, many fans began suspecting a discussion of the Reverie’s incidents, considering the nearly-universal interest from the fanbase in these events.

The first true hint for One Piece Chapter 1059 came at roughly 12 pm EST, which saw a picture of Perona crying while reading a newspaper. Fans will remember Perona both from her time in then-Shichibukai Gecko Moria’s crew during the Thriller Bark arc, as well as her subsequent time spent living with Dracule Mihawk on Kuraigana Island.

Shortly after, Twitter user and reputable news source @ONEPIECESPOILE1 posted an unconfirmed interpretation of the hint. They put forth that the picture could have been used to tease that One Piece Chapter 1059 will see her reading the newspaper featuring Mihawk in the Cross Guild, making her well up with tears over his safety.

However, this interpretation has a number of flaws within its logic. Firstly, while Perona and Mihawk did have a touching final goodbye, the two were never shown to be particularly close onscreen.

This would make her bawling over Mihawk’s safety somewhat unexpected and unpredictable, both of which are meant to be taken as criticisms to the literary value of this choice.

Furthermore, the hints for the series are never quite as black and white as the interpretation of this One Piece Chapter 1059 hint is. Typically speaking, the hints have historically been less direct and more open to interpretation.

While the case could be different for this particular hint, it’s more likely than not that this is an incorrect interpretation.

An alternate interpretation could be taken from Koala’s last appearance in the previous issue, where she seemed to be on the verge of tears before answering a call from Sabo. Dragon also stated in the issue that, regardless of the reasons why, he would never forgive Sabo if he did indeed kill Cobra Nefertari.

Thus, a more nuanced interpretation of the hint could be taken as fans, Koala, and Dragon all learning the sad truth that Sabo did indeed kill Cobra Nefertari.

While it’s possible there may be some explanation from Sabo as to why he did kill Cobra, the hint indicates that his excuses aren’t accepted by Dragon, resulting in his excommunication from the Revolutionary Army.

However, this interpretation, like every other one currently available, is purely speculative as of this article’s writing. Thankfully, fans can expect some clarity on One Piece Chapter 1059’s events within the coming days, with spoilers likely to be out by Wednesday, September 7. Until then, fans will have to continue arguing for their interpretations and against others based on the hints available.

Follow along for more One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as the year of the series’ 25th anniversary progresses.

