First One Piece Chapter 1059 hint teaser has the entire fandom confused

The first hint regarding what One Piece Chapter 1059 will be about was released a few hours ago, and fans were both delighted and confused. The hint contained an image of Perona crying, just like she did when she learned that Moria was still alive. Could this hint be talking about the Thriller Bark Captain? Continue reading to learn more about the subject.

Could Gecko Moria make a comeback in One Piece Chapter 1059?

Perona has always been known for being one of the most loyal lackeys of Gecko Moria. After the events of the Thriller Bark arc, Perona was left wandering the world until Mihawk allowed her to stay with him.

While the woman stayed with Mihawk, Gecko Moria attacked Blackbeard’s island, causing the world and Perona to be shocked by his sudden resurrection.

Since then, fans have not heard anything about Moria for a long time, which makes them believe he could be making an appearance in One Piece Chapter 1059.

There have been rumors of other former Warlords of the Sea joining Cross Guild, an organization that is led by two former Warlords. Boa was the most likely candidate to join, although Moria could also be selected as a new member.

However, the hint could also be pointing to a tragic event in either Perona or Moria’s life. The Thriller Bark captain could have lost his life while on Blackbeard’s island, which would cause Perona great pain, as she truly admires her captain.

If this is what the image is referring to, it could also mean that Blackbeard will once again appear in the manga. The Yonko has been patiently waiting to make his final move against the World Government to take over the world.

Blackbeard as seen in the show (Image via Toei Animation)

If Blackbeard had nothing to do with Moira’s death, maybe another threat is looming over the pirates of One Piece’s world. The image could also be just implying that something sad may occur in One Piece Chapter 1059.

Final thoughts

Mihawk and Perona (Image via Toei Animation)

Now that the final saga of One Piece’s story has begun, both the characters inside the manga and the fans who read the story are intrigued about what will happen.

Nothing is certain lately, so it is best to prepare for the unexpected, like Gecko Moira’s return to the story. Out of all the former Warlords, Moria was the least likely candidate to join Cross Guild, yet he could be the first new member.

However, his death could also hint at a new conflict arising in One Piece Chapter 1059, Blackbeard. He could become the final enemy Luffy and his friends will have to face before finding the One Piece.

Fans will have to wait at least a few more days until proper spoilers about the chapter come out to learn more about what the hint could be referring to.

