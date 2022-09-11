One Piece chapter 1060 (Theory): Doflamingo & other warlord’s time to shine

The hype for One Piece chapter 1060 continues to grow the closer we get to its release date.

It is still too early for leakers to start posting hints and spoilers about the plot of this upcoming chapter. Nonetheless, it is the perfect time for fans to come up with theories about the events they think will take place soon in the series.

Lately, we have seen many a plethora of fan-favorite characters return to the manga, with a particular emphasis on the former Seven Warlords of the Sea. This led fans to believe that the remaining Warlords, especially Doflamingo, will have their time to shine in One Piece chapter 1060.

Continue reading to learn more about what fans have been saying regarding this theory.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the One Piece manga

Weevil and Moria could also be featured in One Piece chapter 1060

Where does the theory come from?

Yesterday, a Reddit user by the name of West _Conclusion came to the realization that all the chapters since the end of the Wano arc have featured or revolved around a former Warlord. Chapter 1058 gave fans the revelation of Mihawk, Crocodile, and Buggy joining forces to create Cross Guild.

Thanks to the leaks and spoilers of chapter 1059, we know the chapter will focus on Boa Hancock, who had to defend Amazon Lily from Blackbeard and the Marines. All of the previously mentioned characters once belonged to the Seven Warlords of the Sea.

The only three remaining members to be seen are Gecko Moria, Weevil, and Doflamingo. It has been a very long time since the last time we saw any of these Warlords in the franchise, with the most recent one being Moria.

The last time we saw the Thriller Bark captain, he was invited by Blackbeard to join his crew, which means he is either working with the Emperor or is dead.

Weevil’s location is currently unknown, although some fans believe him to be related to the new model of Pacifistas that appears in chapter 1059. The only Warlord left is Doflamingo, who is currently sitting in a jail cell on the deepest level of the Impel Down prison.

We have already seen people be liberated from this prison without much inconvenience.

Will Doflamingo escape in One Piece chapter 1060? (Image via Toei Animation)

The most popular theory about chapter 1060 implies that Doflamingo will somehow be freed from prison. Magellan, the vice-warden of Impel Down, has a desire to protect Doflamingo from danger.

Fans believe that Magellan will be the one to free Doflamingo to protect him from the CP0 agents who are hunting down the Warlords.

If what fans are saying is true, we could soon see how powerful Doflamingo is now. He was already a mighty adversary before being imprisoned. One Piece chapter 1060 could remind fans how powerful and cruel Doflamingo can be when he wants to.

Is there evidence behind the theory?

FingersCrossed @FingersCro55ed One Piece 1059 Spoilers

.

.

.

Biggest shock to me was the new Seraphim Pacifistas. We knew Vegapunk had cooked up something that could replace the warlords but this is beyond what I expected. Freaking Warlord clones with Lunarian DNA sounds like a fever dream come true One Piece 1059 Spoilers...Biggest shock to me was the new Seraphim Pacifistas. We knew Vegapunk had cooked up something that could replace the warlords but this is beyond what I expected. Freaking Warlord clones with Lunarian DNA sounds like a fever dream come true https://t.co/td6DDkkCiZ

After the events of chapter 1059, it is clear that the Warlords will play a major role in this upcoming saga. Not only are they the ones behind the most dangerous organization in the series (Cross Guild), but they have also become relevant due to the new Pacifistas looking like younger versions of themselves.

It seems like this is the era of the Warlords, seeing as they are involved in all the major events that have taken place since the end of the Wano arc. There is a high likelihood that all the former Warlords will end up being a part of Cross Guild, as has been hinted at before in the manga with Boa.

One Piece chapter 1060 may be the time for the Warlods to join forces (Image via Toei Animation)

The World Government is suffering the consequences of Luffy and Sabo’s actions, losing support with each passing day. Hunting down the Warlords would be great for boosting morale amongst the Marines and the general public.

It would make sense for the Warlords to want to join forces, as all of them are being hunted down by the World Government due to their past failures. One Piece chapter 1060 could be the chapter that reveals a new member of Buggy’s new organization.

Final thoughts

Only a few more days until the release of One Piece chapter 1060 (Image via Toei Animation)

The last few chapters of Oda’s manga series have been difficult to predict for fans. As the story of the series nears its end, Oda is working hard to prepare both the readers and his characters for the final battle of the series.

At this point, it is almost a given that the World Government will have to fight the remaining pirate crews at some point.

Forming alliances and fighting alongside trusted comrades seems like the best bet at this point in the series. One Piece chapter 1060 could be the beginning of a new alliance between the former Warlords to keep each other safe and to regain the power that was taken from them by the World Government.

