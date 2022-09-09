First One Piece chapter 1060 teaser hints at the Straw Hat’s next big challenge

The Straw Hat crew may have to face a new threat soon, as suggested by the first hint of One Piece Chapter 1060. As our heroes leave behind the Land of Wano, they will return to the mainland, which has been engulfed in chaos since Kaido was defeated.

The preview for One Piece chapter 1060, contained in the still unreleased chapter 1059, is the first hint given to fans as to what awaits our heroes. The editor’s note that fans were able to read in the full scans of chapter 1059 hinted at the Straw Hat crew encountering a new enemy after setting sail again. Continue reading to learn more about the first clue for One Piece's upcoming chapter.

Will the Straw Hats encounter the Marines in One Piece Chapter 1060?

What does the author’s note say?

𝑶𝑵𝑬 𝑷𝑰𝑬𝑪𝑬 𝑺𝑷𝑶𝑰𝑳𝑬𝑹 @OP_NEWS2022 #ONEPIECE1060



ONE PIECE CHAPTER 1060 PREVIEW:



"In the turbulent world, what the Straw Hats see in front of their eyes is...." ONE PIECE CHAPTER 1060 PREVIEW:"In the turbulent world, what the Straw Hats see in front of their eyes is...." #ONEPIECE1060ONE PIECE CHAPTER 1060 PREVIEW: "In the turbulent world, what the Straw Hats see in front of their eyes is...."

The author’s note that can be found in chapter 1059 gives fans a warning about what the Straw Hat crew will encounter soon. The note points out that the world has been in a state of constant turbulence since the events of the Wano arc, while also implying that Luffy and his friends will come face-to-face with an undisclosed enemy.

Epicop @Epicopboy #ONEPIECE1058

Official chapter 1058 preview :



"The world is in turmoil , What path will Luffy and his friends take...!?" Official chapter 1058 preview :"The world is in turmoil , What path will Luffy and his friends take...!?" #ONEPIECE1058 Official chapter 1058 preview :"The world is in turmoil , What path will Luffy and his friends take...!?" https://t.co/hNTY52F90W

A similar author’s note was already used once before in the franchise, in the preview for chapter 1058. The last time fans came across this message, it was accompanied by an image of Luffy in his Gear V mode. This transformation was only used against Kaido, which could imply that the Straw Hat captain may have to face another strong enemy yet again.

What may happen in One Piece Chapter 1060?

Will Luffy fight Blackbeard in the future? (Image via Toei Animation)

The events of chapter 1059, which will be released later this week, will be the first clue as to where Oda is heading with his manga in this last saga. Blackbeard will once again announce himself as a major threat to the world. Not only is he still hunting for powerful Devil Fruits, but he is also not afraid of kidnapping Koby, despite the Marines going after him for it.

This clue could very well be pointing to a fight between the Straw Hat Pirates and Blackbeard’s crew. Luffy is an individual who hates it when someone hurts his friends, and Koby is one of his oldest comrades. If he finds out what Blackbeard did to the young Marine, Luffy will likely want to go save him, as he did for Ace back in Marineford.

Final thoughts

Some of the Straw Hats as seen in the show (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece Chapter 1060 will not be released for almost two weeks, seeing as Chapter 1059 was not released at the time of this article being published. Nonetheless, the hype fans have felt for the franchise lately has led them to look for clues anywhere possible. This is the case with the author's note that viewers will see in chapter 1059.

The message is cryptic and we have seen something similar used before, yet it could still be a major clue as to what is happening in the series now. We will have to wait until next week before any hints or spoilers about One Piece chapter 1060 are released. Only then will we be able to tell if the note contained in chapter 1059 is truly hinting at something bigger.

For comprehensive coverage of Narutoverse, check out SK Naruto Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Babylona Bora