4 WWE NXT 2.0 Superstars who could main-event WrestleMania one day

NXT's primary goal is to create future WWE Superstars. The developmental brand is all about creating new stars and preparing talent for a bright future amongst the company's main roster.

While some inevitably don't make it, there have been numerous success stories coming out of the brand. From Charlotte Flair to Becky Lynch and Roman Reigns, NXT is already responsible for the creation of several stars who went on to main-event WrestleMania.

The brand has had a bit of a revamp recently and the roster has seen a huge turnaround, but there are already several fresh faces in developmental that look set for incredibly bright futures.

On that note, here are four WWE NXT 2.0 Superstars who could main-event WrestleMania one day.

#4. Carmelo Hayes has the tools to be a great WWE Superstar

Despite not being the biggest wrestler, Carmelo Hayes can still be a star in WWE

While he's smaller than the traditional WWE Superstar, Carmelo Hayes has all the tools to overcome that barrier and become a star.

The 27-year-old has been one of the biggest success stories since the company revamped developmental into NXT 2.0.

Hayes is both incredible in the ring and on the microphone, possessing a charisma that isn't easy to come by. Having already won both the North American and Cruiserweight Championships, it's clear WWE is high on him as well.

Again, Hayes is smaller than the stereotypical WWE Superstar that Vince McMahon has pushed heavily in the past, but he is such a talented star that he may still make it to the main event of WrestleMania one day.

#3. Roxanne Perez looks certain to have a bright future in WWE

Roxanne Perez signed with WWE in March this year and is already making an impact in NXT.

At just 20 years old, the sky is the limit for the former Ring of Honor Women's Champion. She has been pushed right out of the gate in WWE.

Perez is in the final of the NXT Women's Breakout Tournament and it is clear that the company rates her very highly. As she continues to make a name for herself in developmental, there's absolutely no reason why she can't eventually main-event WrestleMania.

Despite being just 20 years old, Roxanne is already one of the most talented stars in developmental, and as the years go by, she will only get better. If the company books her correctly, she has every chance of becoming one of the biggest stars on the main roster and getting to that main event slot at the Showcase of the Immortals.

#2. Nikkita Lyons is already one of the most talked about stars in NXT

Nikkita Lyons has already become one of the most talked about WWE Superstars

Nikkita Lyons is unlike any female WWE Superstar that fans have seen in quite some time. She has instantly become one of the most popular talents on the entire NXT roster.

Her unique look and electric charisma has already made her a fan favorite in the company. It is hard to imagine a world where Vince McMahon isn't completely enamoured with her look.

As she continues to grow as a WWE Superstar, Lyons is primed to make a huge impact in the company. The 22-year-old has what it takes to be a dominant star and really take over once she makes it to the main roster. As such, fans shouldn't be surprised if she eventually earns a place in a WrestleMania main event.

#1. Bron Breakker is everything Vince McMahon wants in a WWE Superstar

Bron Breakker is easily the biggest success story to come out of NXT 2.0 so far. The son of Rick Steiner, he has been a force to be reckoned with since his debut last summer.

Breakker quickly laid waste to the roster and wasted no time in becoming the NXT Champion. He has the look and charisma to ascend to the top, and he has already proven to be a hell of a worker.

The 24-year-old is traditionally the exact type of talent that Vince McMahon wants in his top level guys. He's already beaten a former World Heavyweight Champion in Dolph Ziggler and will likely beat a lot more former champions in his career.

Once he gets to the main roster, the sky is the limit for Breakker and not only will he likely main event a WrestleMania, but he will become one of the biggest stars in the entire company.

