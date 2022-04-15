Carmelo Hayes gives praise to top star on Twitter

Carmelo Hayes has taken to Twitter to praise current WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks.

Hayes, who recently lost his NXT North American Championship in a six-man ladder match at NXT: Stand & Deliver, had a rather interesting interaction with The Boss. Banks appeared on Ten Count and was asked her thoughts on the most promising talent in NXT 2.0. The 30-year-old responded that she'd been liking Carmelo Hayes' work.

Banks cited Hayes' origins in the general Boston area as a reason for her liking of the up-and-comer, given that she is also native to that part of Massachusetts. This prompted a response from Carmelo, who shared a clip of Banks' praise to his own Twitter profile, referring to the former WWE Women's Champion as his homie.

Sasha Banks, along with her partner Naomi, were victorious in a multi-team match at WrestleMania 38.

Carmelo Hayes caused a stir this week on NXT 2.0

Despite receiving praise from some of the biggest names in the WWE, Hayes has had plenty to do on NXT as of late.

After losing the North American Title at NXT: Stand & Deliver, Hayes and his right-hand man Trick Williams interrupted the match between new champion Cameron Grimes and Solo Sikoa, also contested with the title on the line.

Grimes retained ther championship due to the interference but was heavily beaten down by Hayes and Williams after the match was concluded.

