Carmelo Hayes gives praise to top star on Twitter

Carmelo Hayes has been praised by a current WWE Champion
Carmelo Hayes has been praised by a current WWE Champion
Liam Power
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Apr 15, 2022 09:07 AM IST
News

Carmelo Hayes has taken to Twitter to praise current WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks.

Hayes, who recently lost his NXT North American Championship in a six-man ladder match at NXT: Stand & Deliver, had a rather interesting interaction with The Boss. Banks appeared on Ten Count and was asked her thoughts on the most promising talent in NXT 2.0. The 30-year-old responded that she'd been liking Carmelo Hayes' work.

Banks cited Hayes' origins in the general Boston area as a reason for her liking of the up-and-comer, given that she is also native to that part of Massachusetts. This prompted a response from Carmelo, who shared a clip of Banks' praise to his own Twitter profile, referring to the former WWE Women's Champion as his homie.

The homie fr @SashaBanksWWE 💙💚 twitter.com/bvnkruptcies/s…

Sasha Banks, along with her partner Naomi, were victorious in a multi-team match at WrestleMania 38.

Carmelo Hayes caused a stir this week on NXT 2.0

Despite receiving praise from some of the biggest names in the WWE, Hayes has had plenty to do on NXT as of late.

After losing the North American Title at NXT: Stand & Deliver, Hayes and his right-hand man Trick Williams interrupted the match between new champion Cameron Grimes and Solo Sikoa, also contested with the title on the line.

.@Carmelo_WWE and @_trickwilliams did what they had to do. #WWENXT https://t.co/PZ9AoxzxjE

Grimes retained ther championship due to the interference but was heavily beaten down by Hayes and Williams after the match was concluded.

What do you think of Sasha Banks' praise for Carmelo? Would you like to see them work together? You can share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

