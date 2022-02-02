Who is WWE NXT star Nikkita Lyons?

In this week's edition of WWE NXT 2.0, WWE aired a short promo, hyping up the debut of Nikkita Lyons.

Lyons, real name Faith Jefferies, had her first match for the company back in December 2021, as she competed on 205 Live against Amari Miller. Before the match, WWE also aired a promo for Lyons.

Lyons looked quite decent in her first WWE match but didn't get off to the perfect start she was hoping for. Amari beat the newcomer after landing a suplex and a knee strike to end the match.

In her first WWE win, Lyons recently defeated Erica Yan on 205 Live via pinfall.

With Lyons now set to make her presence known in WWE NXT 2.0, the question arises: who is Nikkita Lyons, aka Faith Jefferies?

Before signing with WWE, the 22-year-old Las Vegas native worked as a multi-talented entertainment professional, author, and MMA fitness coach. She also starred in the hit TV series, WOW Superheroes, produced by Women Of Wrestling.

Jefferies was also a Top Ten finalist on the international hit show American Stars, where she was recognized for her singing, dancing, and mixed martial arts skills.

When did Nikkita Lyons first sign with WWE?

Nikkita Lyons first signed with WWE after taking part in the company's August 2021 tryouts in her homeground, Las Vegas.

During her time with Women of Wrestling, Lyons used the name "Faith the Lioness." Shortly after she signed, WWE also filed a trademark for Lyon's new in-ring name.

WWE even took to their website to preview the debut of Lyons, with the following excerpt:

"Eagerly participating in singles matches as well as the tag team ranks, Miller has experienced her ups and downs since joining the revamped 205 Live, and she’ll now seek a crucial win against Lyons. Primed for her WWE debut, Lyons is undoubtedly hungry for an immediate statement win," via WWE.com.

The NXT 2.0 Universe eagerly awaits her debut on the brand. As of right now, it remains to be seen when Lyons will step foot in the ring.

