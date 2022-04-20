Who is NXT's Roxanne Perez?

Roxanne Perez had a WWE debut to remember when she defeated Sloane Jacobs on the April 15 episode of NXT Level Up. Four days later, she scored a win over Toxic Attraction's Jacy Jayne.

Perez is the latest addition to a stacked NXT roster. There is no doubt that she brings something exciting to the brand. Judging by her debut and the passion she exhibited, the youngster has a bright future ahead of her.

WWE confirmed Perez's signing in March and had her make her debut a month later. The former Rok-C made quite the first impression and earned acclaim from fans and critics. Those in the know are well-aware of her history and breakthrough in wrestling.

However, if you are not among those people and want to know who Roxanne Perez is, you have come to the right place.

Roxanne Perez, whose real name is Carla Gonzalez, is one of the most exciting prospects in wrestling today. She started pursuing her dream of becoming a professional wrestler at the age of 13. WWE Hall of Famer Booker T took her under his wing when she was just 16 years of age, having noticed her talent and potential.

Roxanne Perez's journey in wrestling

roxanne @roxanne_wwe 4/16 I made my professional wrestling debut at 14 years old. Tomorrow, 4/22 I make my WWE debut. Quite a level up, huh? 🖤



•

•

Don’t miss out tomorrow night after Friday Night Smackdown on Peacock!! @wwe @wwenxt 4/16 I made my professional wrestling debut at 14 years old. Tomorrow, 4/22 I make my WWE debut. Quite a level up, huh? 🖤••Don’t miss out tomorrow night after Friday Night Smackdown on Peacock!! @wwe @wwenxt https://t.co/fRrmMLGAHk

Roxanne Perez's journey from teenage prospect to young sensation is fascinating. Under the ring name Rok-C, she made her Ring of Honor debut in April 2021. She quickly rose to prominence and became the first ROH Women's World Champion at Death Before Dishonor 18 defeating Miranda Alize.

WWE scouted Perez and spared no effort in securing her signature. The sky is the limit for the young superstar, so it's no surprise that promotion was intent on signing her.

Having debuted on the NXT brand, Perez was elated after her match. She took to Twitter to celebrate her accomplishment and introduce herself to the WWE audience. She was congratulated by multi-time Women's Champion and NXT alumnus Bayley.

Perez's first NXT appearance was interrupted by Toxic Attraction, who proceeded to downplay her achievements. Her reply ticked Jacy Jayne off, who challenged her to a match.

Jayne and the newcomer wrestled a closely-fought contest that could have gone either way. However, after a distraction from Wendy Choo on the video screen, it was the latter who picked up the victory with a Code Red.

We are excited for the former Rok-C to take to life in the company and polish her craft every day. In her, WWE has a potential top-tier performer, and they will do well to back her.

Listen to a former WWE head writer tell a hilarious Vince McMahon story here

Edited by Anirudh