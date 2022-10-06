Blue Lock episode 1: Release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

The biggest football competition in Japan’s history is about to commence once Blue Lock episode 1 is released later this week.

This long-awaited football anime adaptation of the acclaimed manga is finally upon us. It is time for Japan’s greediest football players to put their dreams on the line and show the world what they are truly made of.

The anime will be handled by the capable animators working at Studio 8bit and will be a part of this year’s thrilling fall season. Fans cannot wait to follow Yoichi’s journey to becoming one of Japan’s representatives for the World Cup. In this article, we will discuss the details of Blue Lock episode 1’s release, as well as what fans can expect from the series.

Blue Lock episode 1 will introduce fans to Japan’s biggest football competition yet

When will the episode come out? Where can fans watch it?

Yoichi as seen in the trailer (Image via Muneyuki Kaneshiro, Kodansha)

Blue Lock episode 1 is scheduled for release this coming October 9, at around 1.30 am JST on Japanese TV networks. Shortly after, the episode will be made available for international fans to enjoy in their respective countries.

Below, you can find a table containing the times at which the episode will be released, according to your time zone:

Pacific Daylight time –9:30 am, October 8th

Central Daylight time – 11:30 am, October 8th

Eastern Daylight time – 12:30 am, October 8th

British Summer time – 5:30 am, October 8th

Central European Summer time– 6:30 am, October 8th

Indian Standard time – 10:00 pm, October 8th

Philippine time – 12:30 am, October 9th

Australian Central Daylight time – 2:00 am, October 9th

Fans who want to enjoy Yoichi's exciting adventures from the first moment can do so via Crunchyroll. This will be the official streaming service for the series moving forward.

We encourage fans to use it, as doing so supports Blue Lock’s official release. On this platform, fans will be able to enjoy Blue Lock episode 1, as well as the rest of the series, for a small fee.

What to expect from Blue Lock episode 1?

Reo as seen in the trailer (Image via Muneyuki Kaneshiro, Kodansha)

Blue Lock episode 1 will introduce Yoichi to the fans, as well as further explain his dreams and motivations. It will also reveal those who will act as our protagonist’s friends, rivals, and enemies inside the Blue Lock program.

The acclaimed original manga series that inspired the anime is still being published in Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine. It began all the way back in 1018 and is composed of a total of 176 chapters.

Blue Lock episode 1 will commence with the Introduction arc of the series, which will help fans familiarize themselves with the world of the series and the characters we will be following.

What is Blue Lock about?

Ego as seen in the trailer (Image via Muneyuki Kaneshiro, Kodansha)

After Japan’s defeat in the 2018 World Cup, the government began looking for the best players in the country to form the ultimate team. A man by the name of Ego Jinpachi came up with a program that would allow the country to find the world’s greatest Ego Striker, a player that will lead the team with their skills and confidence.

The experimental program, known publicly as Blue Lock, has severe punishment for those players who are incapable of succeeding. If a striker is not deemed worthy of advancing in the competition, they will be permanently banned from ever participating in professional soccer inside the country.

Meguru as seen in the trailer (Image via Muneyuki Kaneshiro, Kodansha)

Our protagonist, Yoichi Isagi, is an unknown high school player who wishes to become the best soccer player in the world. Sadly, he is mediocre when it comes to the sport itself, and is not sure what style he wants to use to achieve his goal. However, he is certain that he will do anything in his power to become Japan’s best Ego Strike.

