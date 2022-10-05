Women's Asia Cup T20 2022, Match 11, Bangladesh Women vs Malaysia Women: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Bangladesh Women will lock horns with Malaysia Women in the 11th match of the Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022 on Thursday (October 6). The Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet will host this encounter.

Bangladesh Women are coming off a loss in their last game. They beat Thailand Women in their opening game of the competition but failed to carry forward the winning momentum as they suffered a loss against Pakistan Women in their next fixture.

After being asked to bat first, Bangladesh’s batters struggled as they managed to score only 70 at the end of their 20 overs, losing eight wickets. The bowlers failed to defend the modest total as they lost the game by nine wickets. Bangladesh Women will look to get back to winning ways when they face Malaysia Women on Thursday.

Malaysia Women, on the other hand, are struggling in this year’s competition. They have played three games so far and are yet to win a single game. They faced UAE Women in their previous fixture and suffered a loss in a close-fought contest.

Batting first, Winifred Duraisingam scored 33 at the top of the order but lacked support from the other end as Malaysia Women posted 88 on the board. The bowlers tried hard and the game went down to the wire but there were unsuccessful in defending the total.

They will have to be on their toes while taking on the hosts in this upcoming clash.

Bangladesh Women vs Malaysia Women Match Details:

Match: Bangladesh Women vs Malaysia Women, Match 11, Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022

Date and Time: October 6, 2022, Thursday, 01:00 PM IST

Venue: Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet

Bangladesh Women vs Malaysia Women Pitch Report

The pitch at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium looks good for batting. The batters can play their strokes freely as the new ball comes nicely onto the bat. The bowlers will have to be on their toes while bowling on this surface.

Bangladesh Women vs Malaysia Women Weather Forecast

The temperature on Thursday is expected to range between 24 and 32 degrees Celsius. It will stay cloudy throughout the day.

Bangladesh Women vs Malaysia Women Probable XIs

Bangladesh Women

Probable XI

Shamima Sultana (wk), Fargana Hoque, Nigar Sultana (c), Sobhana Mostary, Rumana Ahmed, Salma Khatun, Ritu Moni, Nahida Akter, Shohely Akhter, Lata Mondal, Shanjida Akter.

Malaysia Women

Probable XI

Winifred Duraisingam (c), Wan Julia (wk), Mas Elysa, Elsa Hunter, Mahirah Izzati Ismail, Ainna Hamizah Hashim, Jamahidaya Intan, Nur Arianna Natsya, Sasha Azmi, Aisya Eleesa, Nur Dania Syuhada.

Bangladesh Women vs Malaysia Women Match Prediction

Both Bangladesh Women and Malaysia Women are coming off losses in their respective previous fixtures. Bangladesh Women will be eager to get back to winning ways while Malaysia Women will be eyeing their first win of the competition.

Bangladesh looks a settled unit and fans can expect them to come out on top on Thursday.

Prediction: Bangladesh Women to win this encounter

Bangladesh Women vs Malaysia Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

