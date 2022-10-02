When does Blue Lock come out? Release Date, Trailer, What to expect and more

As the Fall 2022 Anime Schedule becomes clearer, Blue Lock continues to rise further in popularity. With the premiere date scheduled for October 8 and the release of a new trailer, it is stamped as a major Fall Anime competitor.

It is rare for sports-related anime to be released during this timeframe. Usually, anime series follows other genres like action, adventure, comedy, etc., but Haikyuu!! changed that pattern. With the volleyball-centric anime's release, the series not only garnered a million views but was also hailed as the best franchise of all time. Continuing that trend will be this soccer-centered anime Blue Lock. Here's a look at everything you need to know prior to its release next week.

Blue Lock: Release Date, Trailer, What to expect, and more

Trailer and release date

The official Blue Lock Twitter account confirmed that the anime will be released on October 8, 2022. The show will likely cover the entire Selection arc, spanning 24 episodes. Fans can check out the following list of time zones to get an idea of the anime's air time in their region.

Pacific Time - 9.30 am (October 8)

Central Time - 11.30 am (October 8)

Eastern Time - 12.30 pm (October 8)

UK Time - 5.30 pm (October 8)

Studio 8bit will be animating the upcoming series, which is known for its brilliant anime shows like That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime and The Fruit of Grasaia.

Blue Lock will air in Japan via its local network TV Asahi's NUMAnimation block. Internationally, Crunchyroll will be streaming the series on its platform.

With the release of a new trailer, the hype around the anime increased tenfold. Additionally, a new key visual has been released, depicting all the major characters like Asahi Naruhaya, Rensuke Kunigami, Hibiki Okawa, and more.

Unison Square Garden will perform the opening theme song, titled Chaos ga Kiwamaru. On the other hand, the ending theme song is titled Winner and will be performed by Shugo Nakamura.

What to Expect

Tetsuaki Watanabe, who is renowned for his work in Haikyuu!! and Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress, is the director of the series. Shunsuke Ishikawa will take up the role of assistant director, having earlier worked on Erased and 91 Days.

Taku Kishimoto will be filling in as a supervisor and story writer. He has previously been an important part of productions like Gintama and Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagotoro. Yutaka Uemura, known for his work in Saga of Tanya the Evil, stands as a concept adviser for the series.

With a highly experienced production team, Blue Lock shows immense promise. The series looks more than capable of being on par with Haikyuu!!'s animation quality. Moreover, the sports-related genre of the show gives it an edge in its competition with other Fall releases.

Plot Overview

Yoichi Isagi (Image via Studio 8bit)

In 2018, Japan finished 18th at the FIFA World Cup, crashing out of the quarter-finals. Determined to improve, the Japan Football Union hires a mysterious soccer coach named Ego Jinpachi.

His plan is to create the best striker in the world and aims to recruit 300 under-18 high-school soccer players to his Blue Lock facility. While there, the players are subjected to a tough and brutal training regimen. Out of these 300, only one is chosen as Japan's best striker, while the remaining 299 are forced to vow never to represent Japan again.

Among these high-schoolers is Yoichi Isagi, the protagonist of Blue Lock. The youngster recently came off a heartbreaking loss at the National High School Football Qualifiers. This happened when he opted to pass to a teammate rather than going for the shot himself, which resulted in a defeat for the team. However, when he hears of Jinpachi's program, Yoichi decides to enroll to become Japan's best player.

