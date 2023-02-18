One Piece Chapter 1075: Why Luffy and Zoro are likely to team up with Lucci and Kaku, explained

One of the most exciting moments of the unofficial release of One Piece Chapter 1075 came in its final moments when Rob Lucci and Kaku asked Luffy and Zoro to let them fight together. This is due to the sudden attack on the foursome, plus Vegapunk Shaka, by the Seraphim models known as S-Bear, based on Bartholomew Kuma, and S-Hawk, based on Dracule Mihawk.

The request was incredibly shocking, especially considering Rob Lucci’s condescending attitude towards Luffy prior to One Piece Chapter 1075. However, even more shocking is the likely reality that Luffy and Zoro will team up with their old enemies in the upcoming issues of the series.

Follow along as this article explains exactly why Luffy and Zoro are likely to team up with Rob Lucci and Kaku despite their initial reactions in One Piece Chapter 1075.

One Piece Chapter 1075’s team-up request is one made out of necessity for both Lucci and Kaku, as well as Luffy and Zoro

While their initial reactions to the proposition in One Piece Chapter 1075 may indicate otherwise, Luffy and Zoro will likely team up with Lucci and Kaku in upcoming issues. However, it’s unlikely to happen immediately, which is where the former pair’s initial reactions of disgust and disbelief will come into narrative play.

Presumably, Luffy and Zoro will try to continue running away from the Seraphim to avoid fighting until the Vegapunk traitor is found. This is also bolstered by the fact that they’re expecting Marine reinforcements to arrive and would like to save their strength for the inevitable fight out of Egghead Island’s waters.

One Piece Chapter 1075 further suggested this by showing a base-form Zoro asking Luffy for help rather than using his King of Hell style to dismantle the two Seraphim. It’s known that base-form Zoro is at least a match for S-Hawk. This is based on their clash from prior issues, which saw S-Hawk sweating in presumptive fear or worry from Zoro’s strength.

Hence, both Luffy and Zoro are likely trying to conserve their strength for the greater, more impactful fight they know is coming. However, there are expected to be more Seraphim on the island that haven’t been activated yet, given that the models are based on former Shichibukai members. It’s likely that the activation of these additional Seraphim models will force Luffy and Zoro to team up with Lucci and Kaku.

While One Piece Chapter 1075 and prior issues imply that Luffy and Zoro can handle one Seraphim a piece in their base forms, multiple Seraphim a piece is probably a different story. This is where having Kaku and Lucci would be beneficial as fighting allies, especially considering the pair’s comments in Chapter 1075, which indicate that they are the Seraphim’s targets.

With three of the four having Awakened Devil Fruits and the fourth being just as strong as any other present, each can at least keep a Seraphim at bay, if not win in a fight against one. Assuming additional Seraphim present themselves, it simply doesn’t make sense for Lucci and Kaku to remain captives when they can help with the fight.

There’s also the fact that Luffy and Zoro need to protect Vegapunk Shaka, even if only for the promise the former made to Sentomaru prior to One Piece Chapter 1075. Beyond this, Shaka is key to understanding their exit strategy from Egghead Island. He is also important due to his general knowledge of the Seraphim and Egghead Island’s geography.

From a narrative standpoint, a major piece of evidence suggesting their eventual team-up is that the Egghead Island arc is very narratively similar to the Sabaody Archipelago arc.

The Sabaody Archipelago arc saw Luffy being forced to team up with rival pirate Captains Trafalgar D. Water Law and Eustass Kid. Thus, having him begrudgingly team up with Rob Lucci and Kaku would provide even further narrative parity between the two story arcs beyond what’s already present.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

