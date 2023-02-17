One Piece Episode 1052: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

One Piece Episode 1052 is set to be released on Sunday, February 19, 2023, at 9:30 am JST. After Kaido and Luffy split the heavens in twain in the preview, fans can’t wait to see what incredible heights their fight will reach next. Viewers are also hoping for an update on how far Onigashima is from mainland Wano, as well as how Sanji and Zoro’s fights are going.

Unfortunately, it’s unknown if the episode will cover some or all of this, with verifiable spoiler information currently unavailable for One Piece Episode 1052. While the preview shows each of these characters briefly, their presence in the episode may be limited to brief cameos. Fans do at least have a confirmed release date and time for the highly-anticipated episode.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for One Piece Episode 1052 while speculating on what to expect.

One Piece Episode 1052 is set to focus solely on Monster Trio’s fights, Yamato and Momonosuke’s endeavor

Release date and time, where to watch

One Piece Episode 1052 is set to begin airing on local Japanese networks at 9:30 am JST on Sunday, February 19, 2023. For a minority of international fans, this translates to a Saturday night local release window. A vast majority of international fans, like Japanese viewers, will see the episode become available Sunday morning locally. The exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

International audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll roughly 90 minutes after the episode begins airing in Japan. While Funimation is still streaming the series’ new episodes for their subscribers weekly, their delay time is much longer than Crunchyroll’s. This makes Crunchyroll the better option for viewing the upcoming episode.

One Piece Episode 1052 is set to become available on Crunchyroll at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 6:00 pm, Saturday, February 18

Eastern Standard Time: 9:00 pm, Saturday, February 18

Greenwich Mean Time: 2:00 am, Sunday, February 19

Central European Time: 3:00 am, Sunday, February 19

Indian Standard Time: 7:30 am, Sunday, February 19

Philippine Standard Time: 10:00 am, Sunday, February 19

Japanese Standard Time: 11:00 am, Sunday, February 19

Australia Central Standard Time: 11:30 am, Sunday, February 19

Episode 1051 recap

One Piece Episode 1051 saw Kaido and Luffy begin yet another round in their fight, with the latter declaring he’ll defeat the former at any cost as long as he lives. Luffy and Kaido then exchanged blows, splitting the sky in half as Roger and Whitebeard once did. Luffy then told Yamato and Momonosuke to find a way to stop Onigashima so that he could focus on fighting.

As the two were about to set off, Kaido attacked them. However, his strike is blocked by Yamato, allowing Luffy to restrain him. Momonosuke, however, fell from the edge of Onigashima, prompting Yamato to jump after him and teach him to fly by creating flame clouds. Meanwhile, the Straw Hats and their allies were shown to have found new hope and energy after hearing of Luffy’s return.

King and Queen teased Sanji and Zoro by saying that Kaido would be the next Pirate King and that Luffy’s return is irrelevant. However, the two dismissed it as they didn’t see the future similarly.

Meanwhile, Luffy and Kaido’s fight dispersing the clouds allowed the moon to shine once again, letting Inuarashi and Nekomamushi take their Sulong forms and finally defeat Jack and Perospero.

What to expect (speculative)

YonkouProductions @YonkouProd One Piece 1051 - 1053 Episode Titles



1051: A Legend All Over Again! Luffy's Fist Roars in the Sky

1052: Rising Wind and Clouds! The End of Onigashima!

1053: Sanji's Mutation - Both Wings' Yellow Light! One Piece 1051 - 1053 Episode Titles1051: A Legend All Over Again! Luffy's Fist Roars in the Sky1052: Rising Wind and Clouds! The End of Onigashima!1053: Sanji's Mutation - Both Wings' Yellow Light!

Based on the preview, it seems One Piece Episode 1052 will primarily focus on Luffy versus Kaido, Zoro versus King, and Sanji versus Queen. While previews have been shown to be misleading in the past, the emphasis the last episode had on Luffy’s presence and how inspiring it was would make this a sensible follow-up route.

Fans can also count on Yamato and Momonosuke to be involved in the episode, seemingly trying to prevent Onigashima’s weapons from blowing up based on their preview appearance. Momonosuke will also likely be seen continuing to fly and getting accustomed to using his flame clouds.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

