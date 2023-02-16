One Piece chapter 1075 (Raw Scans): Luffy and Zoro forced to consider teaming up with Lucci and Kaku after Seraphim attack

One Piece chapter 1075 raw scans were released on Wednesday, February 15, bringing with them some exciting potential developments to the Egghead Island Arc.

Within the alleged raw scans, readers saw the Straw Hats break off into various groups, with each seemingly being set up for a run-in with a unique Seraphim Pacifista model.

One Piece chapter 1075 raw scans also shockingly set up a potential team-up between Monkey D. Luffy and Roronoa Zoro, and Rob Lucci and Kaku. The former-enemies-turned potential-allies aren’t given an answer by the issue’s end, setting up an even more exciting continuation in the next issue.

One Piece chapter 1075 raw scans confirm Vegapunk Pythagoras and traitor to both be alive and well

Raw scans

One Piece chapter 1075 raw scans open with the issue’s cover page, featuring a cover story that shows Dr. Vegapunk meeting with the Gorosei. The latter are silhouetted here, but they seem to be composed of the same members fans are familiar with in the contemporary series. Their being silhouetted here might be to hide the fact that they haven’t aged since this time several dozen years prior.

The raw scans then return to Labo Phase, where the area Vegapunk Pythagoras was attacked in is still on fire. Vegapunk Shaka is trying to get in touch with Pythagors, but gets no response. He then sees a shadow appear on the surveillance Den Den Mushi feed, which then lunges at and destroys the camera with an explosive attack.

One Piece chapter 1075 raw scans show Luffy losing communication with the others as this happens as well, causing him to approach Shaka and ask what’s happening. The issue then cuts to the various floors of the Labo Phase, where several different groups comprised of Straw Hats and Vegapunks alike are searching for Dr. Vegapunk himself.

Nami, Brook, and Vegapunk Edison are seen in a room with man-made diamonds, which Nami is obsessed with and wants to take for herself. The next group is Vegapunk Atlas, Nico Robin, and Tony Tony Chopper. They stumble into an area with man-made organs, pondering if Dr. Vegapunk has been chopped up into pieces.

Back in the control room, Shaka and Luffy are still talking, with the former explaining that someone is attacking the surveillance system as all the monitors have their feeds cut out. The One Piece chapter 1075 raw scans then show the next group of Stussy, Jinbe, and Vinsmoke Sanji, with the lattermost falling head over heels for Stussy here.

The fourth and final group is made up of Franky, Usopp, Vegapunk York, and Vegapunk Lilith. The four find themselves in the area where Vegapunk Pythagoras was attacked, finding his damaged body on the ground. However, it is then revealed that Pythagoras survived by separating his head from his body, which now has its own tiny arms and legs.

While the others celebrate Pythagoras’ survival, Vegapunk York approaches the nearby S-Snake Seraphim, a mode based on ex-Shichibukai Boa Hancock. S-Snake then uses her replicated Devil Fruit power to turn Vegapunk York into stone, before launching a laser beam at the other group members present.

One Piece chapter 1075 raw scans thankfully then show the four surviving members of the group falling to the next floor, seemingly avoiding the Seraphim’s explosive attack. York’s status isn’t confirmed, but it’s assumed that her statue is fine, with S-Snake having kicked it behind her and away from the others after turning York to stone.

In the control room, Luffy, Shaka, Zoro, Kaku, and Lucci come under attack from the S-Bear and S-Hawk Seraphim models, based on Bartholomew Kuma and Dracule Mihawk, respectively. Zoro and Luffy begin to fight, but are eventually forced to run away as the Seraphim begin using their laser beam attacks.

The One Piece chapter 1075 raw scans then conclude by seeing Lucci and Kaku come in, asking Zoro and Luffy to free them so the four can all fight together against the Seraphim. The duo make faces of disgust similar to those made by a young Whitebeard and Kozuki Oden in Oden’s flashback, with these faces being the final panel of the chapter.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

