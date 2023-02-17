One Piece Chapter 1075: New enemies appear as Luffy and Zoro forced to make amends with Lucci and Kaku

One Piece Chapter 1075 scanlations were released on Thursday, February 16, 2023, bringing with them the issue's highly-anticipated and exciting unofficial release. Fans saw many of the plot points in initial and full summary spoilers expanded upon and fully flushed out, adding more depth and meaning to the issue’s events.

However, with the One Piece Chapter 1075 scanlations being an unofficial translation of the dialogue, fans shouldn’t take anything as certain until the issue is officially released. Nonetheless, the issue seems to be a fascinating one that apparently cements the traitor as a Vegapunk.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down the One Piece Chapter 1075 scanlations.

One Piece Chapter 1075’s unofficial translations all but cement attacker to be a traitor among the Vegapunks

One Piece Chapter 1075: Searching for Stella

⚡️ Soulstorm ⚡️ @Soul_StormOP #ONEPIECE1075

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

Hmmmm it’s really sus how Oda isn’t showing the full appearance of the Gorosei here.



This is Vegapunk from 20+ years ago yet even the silhouettes of the 5 Elders look the exact same as they do now… Hmmmm it’s really sus how Oda isn’t showing the full appearance of the Gorosei here.This is Vegapunk from 20+ years ago yet even the silhouettes of the 5 Elders look the exact same as they do now… #ONEPIECE1075 .......Hmmmm it’s really sus how Oda isn’t showing the full appearance of the Gorosei here. This is Vegapunk from 20+ years ago yet even the silhouettes of the 5 Elders look the exact same as they do now… https://t.co/rXmEGnVJCC

One Piece Chapter 1075 scanlations begin with a cover story that shows Dr. Vegapunk meeting with the Gorosei. Dr. Vegapunk is noticeably younger, even more so than his appearance after the Oharan genocide, suggesting this meeting may have occurred several dozen years prior. This may explain why the Gorosei are silhouetted — to hide their possible immortality from fans.

The issue begins its story content with Vegapunk Shaka trying to reach out to Vegapunk Pythagoras, who was seemingly attacked by the traitor in the previous issue. Shaka tells a Den Den Mushi surveillance camera to look around the area when a shadowy figure is seen skulking about before lunging for the camera and exploding it.

One Piece Chapter 1075 then sees the monitor feed cut out, signifying that the Den Den Mushi was indeed hit. Luffy gets up and asks Shaka what’s wrong, saying that everyone’s voices cut off suddenly on his headphones.

The issue then begins bouncing around to the various groups of Straw Hats and Vegapunks who are looking for Dr. Vegapunk.

John @JohnOnha #ONEPIECE1075

How can people hate nami... How can people hate nami... #ONEPIECE1075 How can people hate nami... https://t.co/A4boDRLjus

The first group consists of Nami, Brook, and Edison, with the former currently fawning over some man-made diamonds and asking for them. Edison berates her for being so forward, while Nami tries to steal the diamonds. Brook laughs as Edison continues shouting out for the main Stella body of the Vegapunks, Dr. Vegapunk himself.

One Piece Chapter 1075 then cuts to the next group, which consists of Tony Tony Chopper, Nico Robin, and Vegapunk Atlas. Atlas explains how she was able to get repaired so quickly, while Robin wonders if organs in a nearby vat are Dr. Vegapunk’s after he was cut to pieces. Atlas explains that they’re “man-made organoids” that are fully functional.

Meanwhile, back in the control center, Luffy tries to get Shaka’s attention, who is, in turn, trying to get Edison’s attention. Luffy comments on how his headset is still broken, swearing he didn’t break it or mess around with it. Shaka then invites him to the terminal, showing him that an invader or traitor to the Labo Phase is destroying the cameras.

Pazziify 👾 @PazzIguess just like he claims to be nami’s servant he didn’t say call me your dog #ONEPIECE1075 Everyone overreacted to this lmao and it seems the translations set sanji up, here sanji is basically telling stussy he’s gonna protect her no matter whatjust like he claims to be nami’s servanthe didn’t say call me your dog #ONEPIECE1075 Everyone overreacted to this lmao and it seems the translations set sanji up, here sanji is basically telling stussy he’s gonna protect her no matter what😭 just like he claims to be nami’s servant😂 he didn’t say call me your dog 😂 https://t.co/SmfmPjtFPK

One Piece Chapter 1075 wastes no time cutting to the next group yet again, which is made up of Sanji, Stussy, and Jinbe. Sanji is asking to be considered Stussy’s loyal dog, while she simply reminds him to look for Dr. Vegapunk in a flirty way. Jinbe, meanwhile, comments on how the part of the lab they’re in is huge. Stussy explains that it is because they’re on the weapons development floor.

One Piece Chapter 1075: Ensnared in a trap

Sanji Joestar☠️✍🏾🔥 @sanji_joestar #ONEPIECE1075

.

.

Luffy being worried about paying for broken stuff Luffy being worried about paying for broken stuff #ONEPIECE1075 ..Luffy being worried about paying for broken stuff https://t.co/D6DpSm7zwa

The issue shifts perspectives once again to the fourth and final group, this one being a foursome consisting of Vegapunk Lilith, Vegapunk York, Franky, and Usopp.

Usopp is wowed by Lilith’s Bubble Gun, which shoots bubbles that can bounce anything back, while Franky questions what kind of attack that is as he yells for Dr. Vegapunk. York, meanwhile, is yawning and complaining of being sleepy.

York then notices the fire up ahead, which Usopp recognizes as the aftermath of the explosion. He then sees a body, which he approaches and identifies as Pythagoras. At first, it seems like Pythagoras is dead due to his not having a head. However, he turns out to still be alive in a just-head form. A miniature pair of arms and legs jut out from the sides of and below his head, allowing him to walk.

One Piece Chapter 1075 then sees the group asking Pythagoras what happened, deducing that there was an attack made on him. Pythagoras sets up how unbelievable the story is before pondering if he and the other Vegapunks “made a grave miscalculation.” He then stops and asks where York is, who is revealed to have approached the nearby S-Snake Seraphim.

Sanji Joestar☠️✍🏾🔥 @sanji_joestar #ONEPIECE1075

.

.

SAID IT! It works in response to just being cute too SAID IT! It works in response to just being cute too #ONEPIECE1075 ..SAID IT! It works in response to just being cute too https://t.co/5lYNxGgjrB

She jokingly berates S-Snake while calling her cute as Pythagoras yells out for York to get away from her. S-Snake then suddenly uses her Devil Fruit Powers to turn York to stone before kicking her behind her and facing the rest of the group. Lilith questions why S-Snake is here before commenting on how she shouldn’t be able to move on her own and commanding her to stop.

However, S-Snake doesn’t listen, with Lilith and Pythagoras pointing out that they should be accepting their orders but aren’t. The group falls down to the next floor as Franky asks if he should return fire, and Lilith unsuccessfully tries to contact Shaka. She then tells Franky that they won’t stand a chance in a fight, as One Piece Chapter 1075 shifts perspectives again to the control room.

Zoro is seen calling out for Luffy, who brings Shaka along with him. The two are shocked to find S-Hawk and S-Bear attacking the room, with Zoro elaborating that they were targeting Lucci and Kaku specifically. Shaka orders the pair to stop, but they also aren’t listening, resulting in Shaka deducing that they must already be acting on orders issued by another Vegapunk.

One Piece Chapter 1075 then sees Shaka begin to realize that this is all part of someone’s plan to kill both the Vegapunks and the Straw Hats. Lucci and Kaku then awaken, having heard that the Seraphim are targeting them specifically. The two ask Luffy and Zoro to let them out of the cuffs so the four can fight together, garnering disgusted looks from both as the issue ends.

One Piece Chapter 1075: In summation

While still unofficial, One Piece Chapter 1075’s apparent painting of the attacker on Egghead Island as a Vegapunk traitor is truly a shock to fans everywhere. Many suspected Caribou to be the attacker, given his currently unknown status on Egghead Island. However, per the unofficial translation of the original Japanese issue, this is not the case.

Fans should wait until the officially translated release is available before jumping to conclusions or taking the unofficial translation’s words as law. That being said, the Seraphim going wild certainly makes it look like one of the Vegapunks has sold their own out.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

The Eminence in Shadow is all set to deliver a mystery announcement, read here!

Poll : 0 votes