My Hero Academia 369 spoilers: Deku uses all his Quirks and AFO’s last resort

Spoilers of My Hero Academia 369 are finally out, revealing how the encounter between Deku and AFO, which started in the previous chapter, will continue. As stated in the spoilers, the villain will feel overwhelmed by the raw power our green-haired Hero holds inside.

Fans will also get a few panels depicting the Second User’s fight against the villain, as well as another look at AFO’s face. The chapter, titled An extended life, will also reveal AFO’s last hope of winning this fight, which involves a character that nobody expected, Spinner. The lizard-man will apparently become vital for the Symbol of Evil’s victory. Keep reading to learn more about what the spoilers say.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for My Hero Academia 369

Deku will give Shigaraki/AFO a taste of his own medicine, according to the spoilers of My Hero Academia 369

My Hero Academia 369 will commence with a flashback that depicts the Second User’s final battle against AFO. During that fight, the villain mocked the Second’s Quirk because it was only capable of controlling small objects. The Hero tried to use a bullet to attack the Symbol of Evil from behind, only for it to be crushed without the villain needing to move.

For the greatest villain of all time, the Second User was nothing more than a small annoyance. Back in the present, AFO will be confused as to how strong the power has become. The villain will also not understand why he is capable of seeing the spirits of his brother and the Second User behind his Midoriya.

According to the spoilers of My Hero Academia 369, the Second User’s Quirk became stronger thanks to OFA’s stockpiled power and can now control every cell in its target’s body. With this power, Deku will be capable of distorting the foundation of the world. The green-haired Hero will then hit Shigaraki/AFO with five consecutive Detroit Smashes.

After receiving five consecutive attacks, the villain will notice that Izuku’s punches were not as strong as the previous ones, meaning that the boy is depleting his Fa Jin reserves. My Hero Academia 369 spoiler reveals that AFO will try to predict Deku’s next attack and intercept it, but the Hero will realize this thanks to Danger Sense and avoid it by slowing down into Gear One.

Midoriya will then use Smokescreen to confuse the villain. The boy will immediately use Float to fly over his opponent and pull him with Black Whip. Deku will want to finish the fight using the Fa Jin that he stored after five consecutive Smashes. The Second User will appear, claiming that the villain should be scared of the will that dwells inside the Quirks, not the abilities themselves.

My Hero Academia 369 will then show Deku remembering Banjo’s words about him completing OFA, to later shout that he will end the fight. With a final blow, the boy will open a giant hole in the villain’s chest although, sadly, it will begin regenerating. The Second User will claim that the real battle will begin in a few moments, so Deku cannot pass out yet.

Shigaraki/AFO will have an internal monolog in which he will claim that the fight has been stacked against him from the beginning. Nine lights will appear next to the villain, confusing Deku and Aizawa. Based on the spoilers of My Hero Academia 369 the chapter will end with AFO claiming he can still win, with a panel of Spinner, who is now a drooling giant.

Final thoughts

Deku will not allow AFO to win (Image via Shueisha)

My Hero Academia 369's spoilers claim that fans will finally be able to see Deku use all of his Quirks during his battle against Shigaraki/OFA. Fans have been speculating about how powerful the boy could be by using all of his powers at the same time, and it turns out he is almost invincible. Nonetheless, Shigaraki/AFO was right in stating that he has not been able to use any of his Quirks.

This could soon change, as his power seems to have gone to Spinner, who now looks like an evolved version of himself. It is unclear if Shigaraki/AFO transferred his Quirks or consciousness to the reptilian-like villain, but he is sure to become a major threat to the Heroes. We will have to wait until My Hero Academia 369 is officially released to learn more about the issue.

