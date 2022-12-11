Boruto episode 279 leaves fans dejected at Batta's fate as Sarada, Kawaki and Mitsuki dig deeper

Boruto episode 279 revealed who the traitor among the survivors was. However, that individual was not working for Ouga. Rather, it was an Outer of the Kara. What they were doing there and why they were on that particular train is still a mystery.

The episode gave fans an exciting fight as well, with Rokuro snapping and attacking Boruto, Shamo, Yatsume, and Namua. The episode also witnessed the demise of two characters, Batta and Fugou.

Back at the Leaf, Sarada and Kawaki found Mitsuki trapped just as he was returning from his investigation. Kawaki purposely got himself trapped as well but used his jutsu, which helped free Mitsuki as well. According to him, there was another group interested in the whereabouts of the missing Thunder Train.

Boruto episode 279 leaves fans dejected as two more players succumb to the Death Game

Boruto episode 279 brief

Titled The Obstacle: Seven, Boruto episode 279 began with Batta explaining why she suspected Kiseru was the mole. From what he had mentioned, watching the sunset while soaking in a hot spring with his grandfather did not make sense. Batta claimed to hail from the same region, and the hot springs being on the east side of the mountain made it possible to watch only the sunrise, not the sunset.

The two returned to the main area and were greeted by Ouga and the other survivors, holding envelopes. The next game, Sum, promptly kicked off. All the survivors had numbers in their envelopes from 1 to 8. To pass, they needed to get a total of 7 by taking the numbers from other players. So, out of the eight, only five could mathematically survive.

Batta found Fugou, and it came to light that he did not have any money, his company was bankrupt, and his wife and child were being held hostage. Enraged that he had lied, Batta began demanding money from him. Boruto episode 279 witnessed more deaths as both were murdered.

Elsewhere, Boruto, Yatsume, Namua, and Shamo met up and were figuring out the best way to tackle the game. While walking through the barren land, they stumbled upon Batta and Fugou's corpses. Shortly after, Rokuro arrived at the scene as well. Boruto wanted his 6 card inexchange for the 2 and 3 he had stolen.

8/10. I enjoyed it Boruto episode 279 was solid. Still keeping that writing consistent. The animation was a lil bit eh, but i'll let it slide since the art is good. RIP to Batta and suitcase guy. I hate that Yatsume is on the sus list now8/10. I enjoyed it Boruto episode 279 was solid. Still keeping that writing consistent. The animation was a lil bit eh, but i'll let it slide since the art is good. RIP to Batta and suitcase guy. I hate that Yatsume is on the sus list now 😭8/10. I enjoyed it 👌 https://t.co/60WYCEjulz

That was when a fight broke out. Rokuro lost it, claiming that each of them killing each other would bring the game to a close. In his words, he was exceeding what Ouga wanted. Boruto and Namua fought him off, but his jutsu was successful in turning Namua against Boruto.

An intense battle ensued as Boruto took on Namua and Rokuro. Just before landing the final blow, Namua regained his senses and fought back against Rokuro's jutsu, who injured him severely. Boruto ended the fight by using a Rasengan on the rogue ninja.

Defeated, he revealed that he hadn't killed Batta and Fugou, rather it was most likely Kiseru. Using the cards they had, Rokuro, Shamo, Yatsume, and Namua passed the round. Boruto episode 279 ended with Boruto waiting at the exit gate to face Kiseru.

At the Leaf, Kawaki and Sarada found Mitsuki trapped as he headed back from his investigation. Determined to help, Kawaki stepped forward and triggered one of the traps, causing himself to get trapped as well. However, his Fire Style was enough to break the jutsu and free them both.

According to Mitsuki, another group was interested in the missing Thunder Train's whereabouts.

Boruto episode 279 leaves fans dejected at Batta's fate

Title: "The Obstacle: Seven" (12/11) Boruto Episode 279 Preview (English Sub)Title: "The Obstacle: Seven" (12/11) https://t.co/9oXO2x7VyC

Once again, the animation quality of Boruto episode 279 pleased fans. Over the last couple of episodes, this has been recurring and keeping the community happy. It looks like producers are building upon the original Naruto and taking the sequel a step further.

Having been introduced in just a few episodes, Batta has already become a favorite among fans. Her demise was something that left fans ruing and hoping that she wasn't actually dead. They even felt sorry for Fugou, who was struggling to survive so he could go back and save his family.

Also, alongside Kiseru, fans were also suspecting Yatsume. They felt that her being a traitor was a possibility. There was a brief scene where she was looking down from atop with a kunai in hand, looking regretful.

Matthew Dias @Nintendo_Dias Another good episode from the current Boruto anime arc.

Can't believe they really killed off Batta. I actually liked her character.

Also what's gonna happen to the rich guy's family now?

Also it looks like there's more outers besides Riseru in this arc. Another good episode from the current Boruto anime arc.Can't believe they really killed off Batta. I actually liked her character.Also what's gonna happen to the rich guy's family now?Also it looks like there's more outers besides Riseru in this arc.

yadontnow1 @yadontnow1 After Boruto beat Rokuro, he still saves him because he doesn't want anyone got killed again in the game. But the fact Batta and Fugou not killed by Rokuro, that means we still have Kiseru (the most suspected) and might be Yatsume. After Boruto beat Rokuro, he still saves him because he doesn't want anyone got killed again in the game. But the fact Batta and Fugou not killed by Rokuro, that means we still have Kiseru (the most suspected) and might be Yatsume. https://t.co/Q5nIlOa7ei

Bolt 🔩 @Bolt_Otsutsuki Boruto : Ep 279 ♡



R.I.P Batta and Fugou… Kiseru most definitely did it because the communication device is gone Boruto : Ep 279 ♡R.I.P Batta and Fugou… Kiseru most definitely did it because the communication device is gone https://t.co/O5S2oXCosJ

Howlxiart🔩 @howlxiart Nonetheless, it's gonna be good seeing Boruto confront the Outer next episode!

#BORUTO #NARUTO New Boruto Episode was decent to me. Seeing Boruto use the vanishing rasengan and lightning style is always a good sight, but I'm really sad that Batta died offscreenNonetheless, it's gonna be good seeing Boruto confront the Outer next episode! New Boruto Episode was decent to me. Seeing Boruto use the vanishing rasengan and lightning style is always a good sight, but I'm really sad that Batta died offscreen 😭 Nonetheless, it's gonna be good seeing Boruto confront the Outer next episode!#BORUTO #NARUTO https://t.co/JhAeekYGjd

High appreciate for Matsumoto-san who directed the episode perfectly and know exactly how this episode should going, he's good on fighting scene, so already presumed before there will be a fight. #Boruto Episode 279 - Barrier of Seven- OVR : 8,3/10High appreciate for Matsumoto-san who directed the episode perfectly and know exactly how this episode should going, he's good on fighting scene, so already presumed before there will be a fight. #Boruto Episode 279 - Barrier of Seven- OVR : 8,3/10 ⭐High appreciate for Matsumoto-san who directed the episode perfectly and know exactly how this episode should going, he's good on fighting scene, so already presumed before there will be a fight. https://t.co/gTjfjM69gP

yadontnow1 @yadontnow1 And for the final, we're going to the final section. Boruto give the card to Rokuro and choose to face Kiseru himself.



Even though I suspect Yatsume, she might be a traitor too, it's possible, but still I don't understand the way her naturally worried about Boruto. And for the final, we're going to the final section. Boruto give the card to Rokuro and choose to face Kiseru himself.Even though I suspect Yatsume, she might be a traitor too, it's possible, but still I don't understand the way her naturally worried about Boruto. https://t.co/KfJ85lGnG0

Final Thoughts

The events of Boruto episode 279 showed just how unpredictable the game was becoming. The two other characters, Batta, a fan favorite, and Fugou, biting the dust were highly unfortunate.

With others through, Boruto was set to face Kiseru in what will most likely be an intense matchup. Also, Yatsume was now a suspect in Batta and Fugou's murders. If she is, it is still unclear why she cares so much for the blonde. Most probably this other group could be Kara members.

