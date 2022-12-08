Every Naruto fan is waiting for 12/17/2022, here's why

December 17, 2022 - The date announced for Jump Festa 2023 and the day on which Naruto fans will finally get the answers they have been waiting for. Over the past couple of months, there has been a lot of speculation that the series is set for a remake, which will be announced at the event.

Shonenleaks @shonenleaks NARUTO Officials teases an Announcement at Jump Festa 2023 NARUTO Officials teases an Announcement at Jump Festa 2023 👀 https://t.co/Qv56Cggp9l

So far, it has been confirmed that officials will reveal new information about the series at the Boruto & Naruto Super Stage event. The franchise has been given the opportunity to take the stage on Saturday, December 17, from 3:35 pm to 4:15 pm JST.

The Naruto fandom is excited as Jump Festa 2023 will begin on December 17, 2022

The rumors surrounding a remake

Jump Festa 2023 will commence on December 17, 2022. This is also the date that every fan of Masashi Kishimoto's series has been eagerly waiting for ever since the official announcement. The reason is simple - new information regarding the next project will be revealed.

Over the course of the last few months, there has been quite a buzz surrounding Kishimoto's series. Rumors of a remake of the original Naruto and Shippuden series were running thick in the fandom. On October 03, 2022, Viz released a reanimated trailer titled Road of Naruto on the 20th anniversary of the anime’s original premiere.

That's when the speculations really heated up and expectations for a remake reached sky-high. Many were of the opinion that any kind of reboot of the series would justifiably slash out all the filler episodes that the series is infamous for.

Other possibilities

On October 23, 2022, the Sasuke Retsuden manga premiered on Manga Plus. This added fuel to the fire in a good way. The fandom began to look forward to an anime adaptation of the same, considering that the light novel has gotten an official English translation as well.

A Sasuke Retsuden anime adaptation would break records like its manga counterpart (image via Studio Pierrot)

This speculation is a possibility due to the fact that this story falls within the Boruto timeline. Sasuke's immense popularity is also a good enough reason for an anime adaptation. The Boruto anime is currently relying on filler arcs due to the manga being on a monthly release schedule.

Another plausible option is that of a new Boruto film. Just before beginning the much-awaited Code Arc, the anime has deviated and is currently covering the Maze Arc, where Boruto is faced with a fight for survival in a deadly maze. A second Boruto movie, which will most likely be an anime original production, won't be out of character for Studio Pierrot at the moment.

To reboot or not to reboot

Naruto Uzumaki (image via Studio Pierrot)

News of a remake or reboot has yielded mixed feelings from the community. Some fans are glad that such a step will give them a chance to relive the series. The PV released on Pierrot’s YouTube channel swept fans with a wave of nostalgia as it showcased some of the show's best moments. New and sharper animation with the original soundtracks would be heaven on earth.

However, some seem to be debating the need for a reboot. They feel that it might endanger the charm of the show. They are also skeptical when it comes to the fillers, a bit of a weakness the show suffers from.

Anyhow, reboot or not, Naruto has been etched into the hearts of millions. The show has a great impact even today as newer anime take center stage. There is a reason why it features in the Big Three.

For comprehensive coverage of Narutoverse, check out SK Naruto Wiki

Poll : 0 votes