10 Boruto characters who can solo the One Piece universe

One Piece and Boruto are two of the most popular shonen mangas. The first depicts a world of pirates, while the second depicts a world of ninjas, both very different.

Nonetheless, whether characters from one franchise can defeat those from another has often come up. Comparing them is more complex than it appears because there is no standard scaling to which one can refer. However, we have compiled a list of ten Boruto characters who are powerful enough to rule the world of One Piece.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Boruto. The opinions are the author's own.

Kawaki, Gaara, and eight other Boruto characters who can easily overpower the entire One Piece universe

1) Boruto

Boruto, as in the manga (image via Pierrot)

Despite his age, Boruto is one of the strongest characters in the series, and he is only getting stronger as the series progresses. He quickly learned taijutsu, shuriken-jutsu, Shadow Clone technique, Wind, Lightning, and Water Release, as well as various forms of Rasengan.

Boruto has the Byakugan in his right eye, which allows him to detect things like chakra that are usually invisible to the naked eye. He is unquestionably a character who has the potential to threaten the entire One Piece universe.

2) Gaara

Gaara has mastered Earth, Lightning, and Wind Release, which are strengthened by his vast chakra reserves. Gaara is also shown to have the Magnet Release kekkei genkai, which he can use to increase the density of his chakra and sand. He also worked hard to improve his Taijutsu.

Gara's primary fighting strategy is to use sand to attack his opponents. He can easily kill them with sand while remaining motionless and physically inactive. His sands also serve as a shield when needed, making him a versatile fighter.

3) Naruto

Naruto (image via Pierrot)

Naruto's strength is phenomenal even without Kurama, making him one of the strongest shinobis in Boruto. Naruto possesses massive reserves of powerful chakra and experience from numerous fights over the years.

He can also use the Sage mode, the Six Paths Chakra, and the power of other Tailed Beasts. Among other things, he can use Lava Release and Magnet Release. His greatest strength is his ability to devise plans on the fly and surprise his opponent.

4) Sasuke

Sasuke has consistently demonstrated his ability in hand-to-hand combat as well as the use of various ninja techniques. Despite losing his Rinnegan in Boruto, Sasuke still possesses the Eternal Mangekyo Sharingan. So no one is stopping him from using powers like Susanoo, Amaterasu, and even Six Paths Powers.

His versatile ninjutsu arsenal, and command over genjutsu, combined with his agility, stamina, and brute power, make him one of the strongest fighters in the series, capable of holding their own against the One Piece universe characters.

5) Eida

Eida as seen in Boruto (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha)

Eida is a cyborg who is an expert at Taijutsu. Eida also possesses the power of Senrigan, which allows her to observe everything currently happening in the world and everything that has occurred in the past, up to the point of her birth.

Most importantly, she can manipulate anyone into doing whatever she wants, making her power especially dangerous. It is inconceivable for those being manipulated by her to harm her.

6) Isshiki

Isshiki as seen Boruto (image via Pierrot)

Isshiki Otsutsuki is both practical and ruthless. He possesses a wealth of knowledge and understands how to apply it in battle. But it's not just that he is smart, he is also skilled at Ninjutsu and Dojutsu.

Both of his eyes are unique and equally useful in combat. With his right eye, he can diminish and expand any entity and send and retrieve objects from another dimension. He can also summon a plethora of special black rods of varying sizes. His left eye is a Byakugan, allowing him to see the chakra pathway system around him, except for a single blind spot.

Furthermore, he can resurrect himself by placing a Karma seal on a vessel.

7) Code

Code inherited the Otsutsuki Clan's wish to become a Celestial Being, thus wielding enormous power. He is skilled in Yin release as well as hand-to-hand combat. His weaponized scientific body only adds to his power. Because of the White Karma, his strength grew so great that Amado had to install limiters in his body for a while to keep his power in check.

Even with his limiters on, he is a formidable opponent in Boruto. It is not without reason that he was chosen to guard the Ten-Tails.

8) Koji

Koji as seen in Boruto (image via Pierrot)

Koji Kashin, Jiraiya's clone, was also a former Inner of Kara. He easily defeated Victor and even received praise from Isshiki Osutsuki.

He has mastered Jiraiya's Sage Mode and can use many of Jiraiya's abilities. He can make multiple shadow clones, the Ultra-Big Ball Rasengan, and so on. Koji has incredible chakra control, allowing him to perform techniques with just one hand.

Koji, like Code, has had his body altered. His defining abilities, however, are his stealth and taijutsu.

9) Kawaki

Isshiki himself put Kawaki through arduous training to master the Karma in his body, so it is no surprise that he became one of the most powerful characters in the Boruto universe.

Kawaki has a bad temper that flares up when he sees people he dislikes and is known to hold grudges.

He can absorb Ninjutsu because he is a vessel for Isshiki. He, like Isshiki, can employ Dojutsu, such as Sukunahikona and Daikokuten.

Finally, his weaponized body can shoot projectiles, create shockwaves, and regenerate quickly.

10) Daemon

Daemon (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha)

Although the full extent of Daemon's abilities is unknown, he possesses incredible taijutsu abilities and can easily defeat many great fighters in Boruto. He has demonstrated incredible speed and stealth at the same time.

He possesses incredible power, allowing him to use an opponent's attack against them even when he is unaware of the incoming attack.

He has defeated both Code and Kawaki and is said to be even more powerful than Jigen.

