Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War anime announces release date, Viz to hold early screening

The official Twitter account for the New York Comic Con recently announced that the North American premiere of Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War would be held at the convention. No official news has come out on how many episodes fans will be able to watch, but the answer will most likely be at least two to match the September 11 advanced screening in Tokyo.

Shortly after the announcement, an October 10 premiere date for Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War with a midnight timeslot was announced. Additionally, while there have been some simulcast questions regarding the series for some time, other sources claim that there will indeed be a simulcast of the series.

Follow along as this article breaks down the latest Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War anime news.

Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War allegedly set to be simulcast, fans won’t know for sure until Disney announcement

With the news of the New York Comic Con North American premiere of Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War, fans are now becoming highly anxious for the series’ October premiere. While the Comic-Con news didn’t announce the series’ general release date, it has since been announced as October 10, 2022, at 12 midnight Japanese Standard Time.

Furthermore, as briefly discussed above, other sources use the term “simulcast” to describe the series’ eventual, general release in the Comic-Con reports. While unconfirmed, this would suggest that media conglomerate Disney has decided to simulcast the series, likely due to the backlash after rumors of no simulcast swirled.

If true, this is a good financial and image-wise decision for the media giant. If they had chosen not to simulcast Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War, fans would have likely pirated or illegally streamed episodes instead of waiting for the North American release. Similarly, simulcasting the series removes the negative image fans associated with Disney licensing the series, as seen earlier this month.

The latest series for Tite Kubo’s flagship franchise will cover the manga’s final arc, which spanned from volumes 55-74. The series is a direct continuation of the 2004 Bleach anime, which was famously left unfinished after concluding the Fullbringer arc. However, as many fans found out at the time, there was much more to the story left unadapted.

Now, after 10 years, fans are finally seeing the series continued as an anime adaptation and with a fresh take on the production. Tomohisa Taguchi is replacing Noriyuki Abe to direct the anime at Studio Pierrot, which many fans hope will bring an improvement to the animation quality the 2004 series is mockingly known for.

Follow along for more Bleach anime news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2022 progresses.

